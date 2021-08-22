Edgewood boys golf team earns top Division 2 state academic honor

The Madison Edgewood boys golf team received a gold medal in WIAA Division 2 for academic achievement in 2021.
The Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin recently announced the recipients of the ninth annual “Team Academic All-State” award for boys golf, according to a release from the organization.
The boys high school golf teams with the highest team grade point average were recognized. “Team” was defined as the five designated golfers on the roster at the time of WIAA regionals in 2021.
The three teams with the highest cumulative team GPA in each division were recognized with gold, silver and bronze medals for each student-athlete and their schools will receive a certificate.
Schools with at least a 3.25 team GPA will receive a certificate for honorable mention.
In Division 2, Edgewood earned the gold medal, Appleton Xavier the silver and Dodgeville the bronze. Lodi earned honorable-mention recognition among 12 teams receiving that honor. Edgewood also was the team champion at the Division 2 state tournament.
In Division 1, Wales Kettle Moraine earned the gold medal, the Wauwatosa co-op the silver and Slinger the bronze. Kettle Moraine was the Division 1 state tournament winner.
Fort Atkinson, Beloit Memorial, Middleton and DeForest were among 16 teams receiving honorable-mention status.