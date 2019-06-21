Edgerton’s Joe Forsting, who won the WIAA Division 2 state individual title at the state boys golf tournament at University Ridge Golf Course, was a first-team selection on the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin boys golf all-state team, according to a listing on the organization’s website.
Hartland Arrowhead’s Piercen Hunt was on the first team and was the player of the year.
Middleton’s Kip Sullivan was on the second team.
Middleton’s Jacob Beckman and Madison Edgewood’s James Gilmore were selected for the third team.
2019 GCAW Boys All-State Teams
Boys golf
First team
Jack Blair, Milwaukee Marquette; Russell Dettmering, Merrill; Joe Forsting, Edgerton; Brock Hlinak, Kaukauna; Piercen Hunt, Hartland Arrowhead; Max Schmidtke, Sheboygan North; Blake Wisdom, Lake Geneva Badger.
Player of the year – Piercen Hunt, Hartland Arrowhead.
Second team
Jack Anderson, Brookfield Central; Tyler Cleaves, Kaukauna; Andrew Clement, Pewaukee; Simon Cuskey, Rice Lake; Ty Kretz, Marinette; Drew Sagrillo, Milwaukee Marquette; Kip Sullivan, Middleton; Josh Teplin, Mequon Homestead.
Third team
Zach Walsh, Brookfield East; Jacob Beckman, Middleton; Kyle Bengston, Minocqua Lakeland; Austin Erickson, Sparta; James Gilmore, Madison Edgewood; Ben Pausha, Wales Kettle Moraine; Danny Sanicki, Menomonee Falls; Drake Wilcox, Sheboygan Lutheran.
Honorable mention – Division 1
Connor Brown – Union Grove
Preston Cedergren – Bay Port
Kasen Fager – Mount Horeb
Carson Frisch – Middleton
Austin Gaby – Verona
James Johnson – Greendale
Mickey Keating – Sun Prairie
Kody Koehn – Wales Kettle Moraine
Tommy Kriewaldt – Middleton
Zak Kulka – Beaver Dam
Hayden LeMonds – Milwaukee Marquette
Jack Lutze – Milwaukee Marquette
Paul Lynch – Westosha Central
Sean Murphy – Waunakee
Sam Nielson – Fond du Lac
Billy Peterson – Eau Claire Memorial
Matthew Raab – Hartland Arrowhead
Nolan Ruffing – Franklin
Steven Sanicki – Menomonee Falls
Nick Schroeder – Mukwonago
Mason Schulz – Mukwonago
Marty Swab – Menomonee Falls
Bennett Swaverly – Hudson
Austin Thyes – Sheboygan North
Honorable mention – Division 2
Brody Andes – Madison Edgewood
Ethan Arndt – Madison Edgewood
Brad Buechel – Kewaskum
Karl Gilmore – Madison Edgewood
Jacob Hall – Osceola
Lukas Heckmann – Lakeside Lutheran
Adam Lazaroff – Minocqua Lakeland
Austin Lietha – Columbus
Ansen Nomm – Minocqua Lakeland
Kaeden Nomm – Minocqua Lakeland
Bryce Peters – Winneconne
Braeden Resnick – Rice Lake
Alex Sarandos – Waukesha Catholic Memorial
Jacob Schlosser – Kewaskum
Standford Swid – Mosinee
Michael Watson – Waukesha Catholic Memorial
Ethan Wilkins – Hartland Lake Country Lutheran
Blake Zadra – Rice Lake
Honorable mention – Division 3
Kasey Casper – Coleman
Nick Higley – Eleva-Strum
Doyle Kelly – Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs
Issac Larabee – Eleva-Strum
Jack Rollins – Madison Abundant Life/Country Day
Ryan Splittgerber – Howards Grove
Boomer Zierath – Madison Abundant Life/Country Day