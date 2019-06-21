2019-06-04-State Golf 6-06042019164758

Edgerton's Joe Forsting hits out of the bunker on the 9th hole. Day two of the WIAA State Boys Golf Tournament was held Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at the University Ridge Golf Course in Madison. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL

 STEVE APPS STATE JOURNAL

Edgerton’s Joe Forsting, who won the WIAA Division 2 state individual title at the state boys golf tournament at University Ridge Golf Course, was a first-team selection on the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin boys golf all-state team, according to a listing on the organization’s website.

Hartland Arrowhead’s Piercen Hunt was on the first team and was the player of the year.

Middleton’s Kip Sullivan was on the second team.

Middleton’s Jacob Beckman and Madison Edgewood’s James Gilmore were selected for the third team.

2019 GCAW Boys All-State Teams

Boys golf 

First team

Jack Blair, Milwaukee Marquette; Russell Dettmering, Merrill; Joe Forsting, Edgerton; Brock Hlinak, Kaukauna; Piercen Hunt, Hartland Arrowhead; Max Schmidtke, Sheboygan North; Blake Wisdom, Lake Geneva Badger.

Player of the year – Piercen Hunt, Hartland Arrowhead.

Second team

Jack Anderson, Brookfield Central; Tyler Cleaves, Kaukauna; Andrew Clement, Pewaukee; Simon Cuskey, Rice Lake; Ty Kretz, Marinette; Drew Sagrillo, Milwaukee Marquette; Kip Sullivan, Middleton; Josh Teplin, Mequon Homestead.

Third team

Zach Walsh, Brookfield East; Jacob Beckman, Middleton; Kyle Bengston, Minocqua Lakeland; Austin Erickson, Sparta; James Gilmore, Madison Edgewood; Ben Pausha, Wales Kettle Moraine; Danny Sanicki, Menomonee Falls; Drake Wilcox, Sheboygan Lutheran.

Honorable mention – Division 1

Connor Brown – Union Grove

Preston Cedergren – Bay Port

Kasen Fager – Mount Horeb

Carson Frisch – Middleton

Austin Gaby – Verona

James Johnson – Greendale

Mickey Keating – Sun Prairie

Kody Koehn – Wales Kettle Moraine

Tommy Kriewaldt – Middleton

Zak Kulka – Beaver Dam

Hayden LeMonds – Milwaukee Marquette

Jack Lutze – Milwaukee Marquette

Paul Lynch – Westosha Central

Sean Murphy – Waunakee

Sam Nielson – Fond du Lac

Billy Peterson – Eau Claire Memorial

Matthew Raab – Hartland Arrowhead

Nolan Ruffing – Franklin

Steven Sanicki – Menomonee Falls

Nick Schroeder – Mukwonago

Mason Schulz – Mukwonago

Marty Swab – Menomonee Falls

Bennett Swaverly – Hudson

Austin Thyes – Sheboygan North

Honorable mention – Division 2

Brody Andes – Madison Edgewood

Ethan Arndt – Madison Edgewood

Brad Buechel – Kewaskum

Karl Gilmore – Madison Edgewood

Jacob Hall – Osceola

Lukas Heckmann – Lakeside Lutheran

Adam Lazaroff – Minocqua Lakeland

Austin Lietha – Columbus

Ansen Nomm – Minocqua Lakeland

Kaeden Nomm – Minocqua Lakeland

Bryce Peters – Winneconne

Braeden Resnick – Rice Lake

Alex Sarandos – Waukesha Catholic Memorial

Jacob Schlosser – Kewaskum

Standford Swid – Mosinee

Michael Watson – Waukesha Catholic Memorial

Ethan Wilkins – Hartland Lake Country Lutheran

Blake Zadra – Rice Lake

Honorable mention – Division 3

Kasey Casper – Coleman

Nick Higley – Eleva-Strum

Doyle Kelly – Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs

Issac Larabee – Eleva-Strum

Jack Rollins – Madison Abundant Life/Country Day

Ryan Splittgerber – Howards Grove

Boomer Zierath – Madison Abundant Life/Country Day

