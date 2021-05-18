Dramatic finish delivers state title for Middleton girls golf team

Freshman Vivian Cressman shot 81 and placed ninth (161) for Middleton.

The Cardinals were grateful for the opportunity the alternate state meet afforded.

“I didn’t think there was going to be a state championship and so just to have one is amazing,” Frisch said. “And we are so thankful for that. And to win is the cherry on top.”

Sanderson’s sadness when Middleton wasn’t able to play in the fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic turned to joy this spring.

“It’s definitely a lot of excitement, especially with this being our second (consecutive) first place,” said Sanderson, who plans to attend the University of Wisconsin and focus on academics (in the medical field). “We all went out and played golf how we could. It’s a good feeling.”

Halverson was glad to see such a positive ending to the season for Sanderson.

“I mean it was awesome for her,” Halverson said. “Senior year, she didn't know if she was going to have a senior year. She had battled last season with her foot issues and to be able to have her senior year still and to come in on the last hole and make that putt for us. And really have it all come together for her and see that every shot counts and you just have to stay focused and stay confident, and anything can happen.”

