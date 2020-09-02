Despite cancellation, Crusade Fore a Cure continues raising funds for cancer and women's health research

The Crusade Fore a Cure was not held this year as a full-field event in August due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic and heath guidelines in Dane County.
Despite the full event's cancellation, organizers said the link to the event remains open and donations are being accepted this year. Organizers plan to schedule the event for next year, likely in August of 2021.
The annual event supports breast cancer and women’s health research with proceeds going to UW Carbone Cancer Center.
Edgewood’s Peggy Gierhart said she wasn’t comfortable with playing host to such a big event, which normally includes competition among many teams from the area and state and a luncheon with speakers. And it wouldn’t have been possible under the current guidelines.
Madison Edgewood and Waunakee had a mini-Crusade dual match Monday, with the girls wearing pink.
Gierhart and Betsy Zadra began the event 10 years ago and more than $114,000 has been raised.
Gierhart is the longtime Edgewood girls golf coach. She is taking a leave of absence from coaching Edgewood this fall due to her concerns about the coronavirus. Gierhart is serving as an assistant coach and general manager, doing primarily behind-the-scenes administrative work.
Zadra is Waunakee boys golf coach and is an assistant for the Waunakee girls golf team this fall. She had been a girls golf assistant for Edgewood.
Zadra and Gierhart both had relatives and friends battling breast cancer, so they started the event in 2010. They partnered with the Komen Foundation and started the high school fundraiser golf tournament at Maple Bluff Country Club.
Proceeds have gone to UW Carbone Cancer Center in recent years.
The Crusade Fore a Cure link: https://www.classy.org/fundraiser/1536141
