Despite cancellation, Crusade Fore a Cure continues raising funds for cancer and women's health research

The Crusade Fore a Cure was not held this year as a full-field event in August due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic and heath guidelines in Dane County.

Despite the full event's cancellation, organizers said the link to the event remains open and donations are being accepted this year. Organizers plan to schedule the event for next year, likely in August of 2021.

The annual event supports breast cancer and women’s health research with proceeds going to UW Carbone Cancer Center.

Edgewood’s Peggy Gierhart said she wasn’t comfortable with playing host to such a big event, which normally includes competition among many teams from the area and state and a luncheon with speakers. And it wouldn’t have been possible under the current guidelines.

Madison Edgewood and Waunakee had a mini-Crusade dual match Monday, with the girls wearing pink.

Gierhart and Betsy Zadra began the event 10 years ago and more than $114,000 has been raised.

Gierhart is the longtime Edgewood girls golf coach. She is taking a leave of absence from coaching Edgewood this fall due to her concerns about the coronavirus. Gierhart is serving as an assistant coach and general manager, doing primarily behind-the-scenes administrative work.