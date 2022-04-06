Defending Division 2 champion Madison Edgewood turns to coaching committee for boys golf season

The Madison Edgewood boys golf team, which won the WIAA Division 2 state championship last year, will be led by a committee of interim coaches this season, Edgewood athletic director Chris Zwettler said Wednesday.

Longtime coach Joe Ring resigned last October as the Crusaders’ boys golf coach, Zwettler said.

Zwettler said a search to replace Ring was conducted but none of the candidates committed to take the job as head coach this spring.

Zwettler, who said he has played and coached golf, said he is overseeing the program in a general manager-type role and has four other individuals coaching in the program: John Golden (who’s the JV coach), Terry Everson, Doug Thiessen and Eric Boos.

When Zwettler isn’t present at meets or practices while attending to his athletic director duties, he said Thiessen and Boos likely will direct the varsity team and Golden and Everson the JV team.

“I am very grateful and appreciative of their work ethic,” Zwettler said.

Ring was the Wisconsin State Journal All-Area coach of the year after guiding Edgewood to the state title for the fourth consecutive season in which boys golf was played. Edgewood won Division 2 titles in 2017-19 and 2021. The 2020 season wasn't played due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“You don’t replace Joe Ring,” Zwettler said. “You only hope to get someone as good.”

Led by Ring, Edgewood also finished first in Division 2 in 2009 and 2010 and was second in 2008, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2016.

Juniors Al Deang and Alex Weiss return this spring for the Crusaders. Ethan Arndt, then an Edgewood senior, won the individual state title last year, while Deang tied for third and Weiss tied for 21st.

Eric Boos’ son, Zeke Boos, a junior, is new to the Crusaders’ boys golf team this spring, Zwettler said.

Zeke Boos placed second in the Montana High School Association’s Class B state tournament in May, 2021, while competing for Loyola Sacred Heart High School of Missoula, Montana, according to the Montana association’s records. Boos competed for Edgewood’s Division 2 state championship boys swimming team this winter.

Edgewood was ranked No. 1 in Division 2 in the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin preseason poll.

Zwettler said Edgewood will seek to hire a permanent boys coach for next year. Zwettler also is seeking a girls golf coach for the fall to replace longtime coach Peggy Gierhart, who retired after last season.

