Dain Johnson, Middleton win Morgan Stanley Championship Shoot-Out

Middleton freshman Dain Johnson believed his familiarity playing at University Ridge Golf Course left him confident entering Tuesday’s Morgan Stanley Championship Shoot-Out.
Johnson, who carded an eagle on the second hole, shot a 1-under-par 71 in earning medalist honors and leading the Cardinals to the team title in the 29th annual boys golf tournament.
“I woke up (Tuesday) and I knew the course, and I felt comfortable — (to) just have a good day,” said Johnson, the No. 3 player in Middleton’s lineup.
Johnson’s round, a personal best in his brief high school career, resulted in a four-stroke victory. It helped Middleton, ranked third in Division 1 in the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin state poll, finish with a 303 total and 15-shot victory.
“He has had some really good scores,” Middleton coach Tom Cabalka said. “It’s really impressive this young kid as a freshman can play the way he has in some big tournaments. … I’m no longer surprised. He hits a long ball, he has a real good approach game and a very nice putter.”
Johnson said he got a good roll after hitting his driver off the No. 2 tee, then used his pitching wedge to get within 3 feet prior to tapping in for the eagle. He also had three birdies.
Waunakee, tied for seventh in Division 1 in the coaches’ poll, finished second with 318 in the 12-team tournament, which finished Tuesday night.
“I felt we had been playing tentatively — kind of afraid of the green,” Waunakee coach Betsy Zadra said. “I thought this course would fit their games really well. I thought the greens would be more receptive. I think we have a very talented team. … I’m really proud of them today. This was a huge one for us.”
Madison Memorial placed third (319) and Madison Edgewood, Division 2’s top-ranked team, was fourth (321).
Madison Memorial senior Silas Pickhardt and Waunakee junior Max Brud each shot 75, with Pickhardt earning second place after a scorecard playoff (all ties were broken with the back nine total; if there still was a tie, it was the last six-hole total on the back nine for individuals).
The scorecard playoff broke a tie for fourth between Middleton senior Jacob Beckman, a University of Wisconsin commit, and Edgewood sophomore Al Deang, who each had 76.
Johnson and Beckman led the way for Middleton, while junior Alec Sosnowski and freshman Charlie Jambor each contributed 78s.
“Anytime we have four kids shooting in the 70s, we’re going to have a pretty good score,” Cabalka said. “We have a lot of young kids. We are trying to figure them out and where they belong. That’s a good problem; that’s a really good problem.”
Johnson’s older brother, Mitch Johnson, played golf at Middleton and at New Mexico, Cabalka said.
“We are coming together for not knowing each other,” said Johnson, who praised Beckman for being “a great leader for us.”
Brud and freshman K.C. Nickel (78) led Waunakee. Pickhardt and sophomore Sam Godager, who had a 77, sparked Memorial.
“Our team is young and talented,” Spartans coach Matthew Hartman said. “They are due to break out even a little more.”
No. 2 player Deang and sophomore Alex Weiss (79), Edgewood’s No. 1 player, topped the Crusaders, who won the Division 2 state title from 2017-19. The spring golf season wasn’t held by the WIAA in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Right now, we are a good team, with the potential to be very good,” Edgewood coach Joe Ring said. “I see us improving a lot from where we are.”
Middleton finished second in Division 1 in 2019.
Middleton and Edgewood each shot 310 at the 2019 Morgan Stanley tournament. Middleton claimed the title that year in a two-hole playoff between the teams.