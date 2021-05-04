Dain Johnson, Middleton win Morgan Stanley Championship Shoot-Out

“I felt we had been playing tentatively — kind of afraid of the green,” Waunakee coach Betsy Zadra said. “I thought this course would fit their games really well. I thought the greens would be more receptive. I think we have a very talented team. … I’m really proud of them today. This was a huge one for us.”

Madison Memorial placed third (319) and Madison Edgewood, Division 2’s top-ranked team, was fourth (321).

Madison Memorial senior Silas Pickhardt and Waunakee junior Max Brud each shot 75, with Pickhardt earning second place after a scorecard playoff (all ties were broken with the back nine total; if there still was a tie, it was the last six-hole total on the back nine for individuals).

The scorecard playoff broke a tie for fourth between Middleton senior Jacob Beckman, a University of Wisconsin commit, and Edgewood sophomore Al Deang, who each had 76.

Johnson and Beckman led the way for Middleton, while junior Alec Sosnowski and freshman Charlie Jambor each contributed 78s.

“Anytime we have four kids shooting in the 70s, we’re going to have a pretty good score,” Cabalka said. “We have a lot of young kids. We are trying to figure them out and where they belong. That’s a good problem; that’s a really good problem.”