Crusade Fore a Cure golf tournament holds special meaning for Madison Edgewood player

Madison Edgewood freshman Jamie Hoang picked up golf a couple months ago — and it was an added bonus to use such to raise funds for the UW Carbone Cancer Center.
The connection with UW Carbone Cancer Center is a personal one for the teenager’s family. Jamie’s mother, Cecilia Hoang, was diagnosed with Stage 2B breast cancer in March.
Cecilia, 43, underwent surgery to remove a tumor and finished chemotherapy and radiation two weeks ago. She’ll undergo a second surgery to remove an infected lymph node and have further treatments beginning next month.
Dr. Kari Wisinski, an oncologist at UW Health, was the guest speaker at Monday’s Crusade Fore a Cure golf tournament at Maple Bluff Country Club. Wisinski oversaw Cecilia’s chemotherapy and radiation.
Jamie said she’s been inspired by her mom’s courage.
“My dad and I have faith in my mom because she’s a very strong woman, and she can do anything,” said Jamie, who has two younger siblings. “My mom is my everything.”
Cecilia, 43, a small business owner who runs Nails 4U salon, said she’s grateful for the encouragement from Madison’s golf community, in addition to the cancer center’s doctors and nurses and her salon customers.
“I can’t even describe the support and positive energy that I’ve received,” Cecilia said. “It’s been amazing.”
Besides exhaustion, Cecilia hasn’t had severe side effects from treatment. Cecilia and husband Aaron Hoang have made a point about being honest with Jamie in discussing cancer.
“This is what’s happening and I’m in good hands,” Cecilia said. “Thankfully, I feel good all the time. I still go to work, still discipline my children and do mommy duty.”
One of the most heartwarming portions of the event is when golfers take the microphone in front of a large audience and provide updates on their team’s fundraising efforts. This happens at the conclusion of a pre-tournament luncheon.
The Crusade Fore a Cure, always held at Maple Bluff, was created in 2010 by Madison Edgewood coach Peggy Gierhart and assistant Betsy Zadra. This is the third year collaborating with UW Carbone Cancer Center. They coordinated with the Komen Foundation for the first eight years.
“Any amount is OK,” Gierhart said. “Just learning how to do it and knowing you can be part of something big by doing something small is fantastic.”
This year’s total included $9,000 from Edgewood, which gathered donations and sold tee signs — placed near different greens at Maple Bluff — for $200 each. The Middleton girls golf team raised $4,000 from donations and sales of bakery, ribbons and bracelets at Blackhawk Country Club and Bishop’s Bay Country Club.
Gierhart said more than $27,535 has been raised so far this year, propelling the 11-year total to more than $149,000. The 2021 total was the most for a single year in tournament history.
Under Gierhart’s leadership, the Crusaders have won 13 WIAA Division 2 state titles, including championships in 2018 and 2019. They also earned three runner-up performances at state. Gierhart, who was named Edgewood coach in 2003, took a leave of absence during the 2020 season.
Gierhart and Zadra founded the event to boost awareness of cancer and fight the disease. The 2021 tournament was dedicated to Mary Greenhalgh — a friend, Madison resident and avid golfer who died of metastatic breast cancer on July 3.
“I’ve been in the golf world a long time, either playing and coaching and everything, and I would say this is the thing I’m most proud of with regard to what golf can do in a community,” Gierhart said.
The 2021 Crusade Fore a Cure was comprised of 22 five-person teams from 20 schools in a scramble format.
Jamie Hoang, who’s been taking lessons at Odana Hills Golf Course, competed with Edgewood’s junior varsity team on Monday. She said her teammates have been fun, in addition to being supportive of her mom’s cancer battle.
“I think golf is my sport,” Jamie said. “I’m intrigued by it and I’m a quick learner. My mom encouraged me to golf. I really wanted to play golf and play for her.”