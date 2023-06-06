KOHLER – The WIAA will discuss future sites for its boys golf state tournaments over the next couple weeks, WIAA assistant director Tom Shafranski told the State Journal on Tuesday.

“We haven’t made any plans at this point,” Shafranski said at the WIAA boys golf state tournament.

The conversations come in the wake of the recent announcement that the PGA Tour Champions American Family Insurance Championship will have a new home starting in 2025, moving from the University Ridge Golf Course to TPC Wisconsin, formerly known as Cherokee Country Club.

Shafranski said the WIAA has a contract to play at University Ridge, which is the home course for the University of Wisconsin’s golf teams.

However, the two-day WIAA boys golf state tournament – featuring Divisions 1, 2 and 3 – was played at the Meadow Valleys Golf Course at Blackwolf Run last year and this spring (Monday and Tuesday) because of date conflicts with the AmFam tournament, which is played at University Ridge.

Shafranski said the WIAA has a contract with University Ridge for next year, but the AmFam tournament also is scheduled to be played next year at University Ridge.

Asked if the WIAA tournament would return to the Kohler course next year, Shafranski said no decision has been made on next year’s site.

The AmFam move means the WIAA boys tournament returning to University Ridge in 2025 is one of the site possibilities.

Shafranski said the WIAA has been happy with its state tournament experience at Blackwolf Run.

The WIAA girls tournament was played last fall at University Ridge, when Waunakee's Izzi Stricker won the tournament with her dad, Steve Stricker, on hand. The event is scheduled to be played there in fall, 2023, Shafranski said.

