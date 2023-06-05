KOHLER — Led by senior class valedictorian Alex Weiss, the Madison Edgewood boys golf team is in position to win another Division 2 state championship.

And Waunakee remained in the hunt for the Division 1 title after the first day of the WIAA boys golf tournament — thanks to its No. 1 golfer, junior KC Nickel, and No. 5 golfer, senior Ryan Hecht.

Weiss was tied for second place after shooting a 1-over-par 73 — leading the Crusaders to a 14-stroke lead in the Division 2 competition, which finished Monday night at the Meadow Valleys Golf Course at Blackwolf Run.

The Crusaders are seeking to extend their own state record by winning their sixth consecutive championship.

Edgewood shot a 20-over 308. Edgerton was second (322), followed by Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran (324) and Winneconne (325).

Weiss and Sheboygan Falls senior Andrew Kettle were one shot behind Winneconne senior Winston Knobloch, the leader with an even-par 72.

“I was hitting the ball pretty well out there,” said Weiss, who plans to study business and play club golf at the University of Notre Dame. “I need to work on some putting a little bit. Just on the short ones, make sure I am locked in on the inside of the cup every time. I think I played solid. I was able to grind it out today.”

Edgewood senior Zeke Boos, who plans to play golf at Regis University in Colorado, fired a 77 and senior Al Deang had 78.

“We just have to finish strong tomorrow,” said Deang, who plans to attend the University of Wisconsin and anticipates playing club golf and rec basketball.

Earlier Monday, Nickel fired a 1-under-par 71, Hecht shot a 5-over 77 and senior Jake Mann had a 78 in leading the Warriors to third place after Division 1’s opening round.

Hecht first came out for golf as a sophomore and played that season on Waunakee’s reserve team designed essentially for personal improvement.

Waunakee golf coach Betsy Zadra saw Hecht’s swing and told him he should consider trying out for the competitive team.

Hecht played on the junior varsity as a junior and has become a key figure for the Warriors after junior Brady Piazza, one of the team’s top players, was sidelined by a back injury.

“He’s made a phenomenal move up,” Zadra said, praising Hecht’s work ethic. “He got his opportunity when Brady got hurt. … He was second-team all-conference (in the Badger East), he helped us win conference and he helped us win in sectionals. He’s been the X-factor for us in the postseason.

“It’s a pretty cool story. It tells kids that if they put in the time and the work, there is no telling what they can do.”

Nickel was in fourth place — two shots off the lead shared by Kimberly junior Aiden Cudney and Eau Claire Memorial senior Parker Etzel (who had 3-under 69s). Nickel’s score was the best individual performance by a Division 1 area golfer in the first round.

“I feel like I pulled it together,” said Nickel, who had four birdies. “I had two birdies in my last three holes, so I finished strong. I was hitting it real well. I’m definitely happy how it went.”

Sheboygan North was the Division 1 leader with an 8-over 296. Defending champion Eau Claire Memorial was in second (304) and Waunakee (310) was third, 14 strokes back of the leader.

“The season has been fun,” said Hecht, who plans to focus on his golf in Florida while taking a gap year after high school. “I was not expecting to be on varsity. Then I got the news Brady was out for the season. So, I had to step up, play well when we needed it. Just do my best.

“That was my mindset: Just do what I can to try to benefit the team in whatever way I could. It’s been a fun season, a good season. We made it to state. I played well when it mattered, conference matches, sectionals and here today.”

Nickel said Hecht’s contribution has been significant.

“We are really lucky to have him on the team,” Nickel said. “If he can come out and shoot 77 at state and beat a lot of the best players in the state, that’s really cool.”

DeForest — in its second consecutive state appearance — shot 324 and was in 11th place among 16 teams. Lincoln Hottmann, one of four sophomores in the lineup, led the Norskies with a 79.

“We didn’t get on a roll,” DeForest coach Scott Siemion said. “Tomorrow is another day. ... The course was set up fair, but it was a tough course. Some days you have your `A’ games and sometimes you don’t. This one of those days where we were pretty average.

“Tomorrow, these kids will come out with a great attitude and will give great effort. I’m excited to see what they do tomorrow.”

Sun Prairie East senior Tyler Schick had three birdies in four holes on his back nine and shot 75. He was in a four-way tie for 10th.

“I started really bad,” Schick said. “I struggled early. I was able to finish up my front nine, which was the actual back nine. Then I caught a heater on the back nine. I got to 1 over, but didn’t close the way I wanted to.”

Schick, who plans to play golf at Lake Forest College in Illinois, remained in the title hunt.

“I didn’t set myself up great,” said Schick, in his second state appearance. “But I’m not out of it. Put up a low one tomorrow and you never know.”

Said Sun Prairie East coach Steve Braatz: “He was grinding. That is a nice opening round.”

Hecht and Middleton junior Dain Johnson, who had his best round at state, were in a five-way tie for 22nd after shooting 77s.

Middleton coach Tom Cabalka said Johnson hit 15 greens and believed it was “as well as he’s hit it all year long.”

Johnson agreed.

“It’s really the best I’ve been striking it,” Johnson said. “It’s how I’ve been striking it the last couple weeks. It’s been pretty solid. … My putting was not there today. I had a lot of great birdie opportunities that I couldn’t convert on, a lot of two-putts.”

Madison West senior Finn Jackson was tied for 33rd after shooting 79.

In Division 3, Cambridge led with 323. Mineral Point was in second (339).

