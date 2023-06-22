The Madison area again displayed outstanding golf performances during the spring season.

Madison Edgewood, led by senior Alex Weiss’ runner-up finish, won its sixth consecutive Division 2 state championship in years the tournament was played (the 2020 season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic). Senior Zeke Boos tied for third and senior Al Deang tied for sixth at the state tournament in Kohler.

Waunakee finished fifth and DeForest was 13th in the Division 1 competition. The Warriors were led by junior KC Nickel, the Badger East Conference player of the year who finished second in Division 1.

Waunakee advanced to state by winning its loaded sectional, which included Middleton, led by junior Dain Johnson, and Madison Memorial, led by senior Charlie Erlandson, the Big Eight Conference player of the year.

Weiss, Nickel and Erlandson were named as first-team selections on the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin All-State team, which was announced Thursday.

Here are the All-Area boys golf team selections:

Player of the Year

Alex Weiss, sr., Madison Edgewood — Weiss shot 73-77—150 in finishing second and leading the Crusaders to the state championship at the WIAA Division 2 state tournament at the Meadow Valleys Golf Course at Blackwolf Run in Kohler.

He fired a 4-under-par 68 in earning medalist honors and a five-stroke victory while leading the Crusaders to the team title at the New Glarus regional. He shot a 1-over-71 while placing first by four strokes at the Prairie du Chien sectional, again leading Edgewood to first place.

Weiss was a first-team all-conference selection in the Badger West and the league player of the year. Weiss, senior class valedictorian at Edgewood, will attend the University of Notre Dame, where he plans to study business and play club golf.

Coaches of the Year

Jordan Brown, Madison Edgewood — Brown, in his first season as the school's coach, led the Crusaders to the Division 2 state title. Edgewood finished 23 strokes ahead of runner-up Winneconne. That extended the program’s WIAA record winning streak to six consecutive state championships.

Brown, a University of Wisconsin graduate who played high school golf at Reedsburg High School, works in the insurance industry. He teaches golf through JBR Academy and has been a Class A member of PGA of America since 2019, with experience as an assistant professional.

Betsy Zadra, Waunakee — Zadra guided the Waunakee boys golf team’s lineup, which was led by junior KC Nickel, and kept the Warriors on track despite being without a key player, junior Brady Piazza (sidelined by a back injury), for most of the season.

The Warriors won the Badger East Conference meet title, claimed first at the rugged Waunakee sectional and advanced to the Division 1 state meet. Waunakee was third after the first day and wound up fifth, with Nickel second individually.

First team

Alex Weiss, sr., Madison Edgewood; KC Nickel, jr., Waunakee; Charlie Erlandson, sr., Madison Memorial; Zeke Boos, sr., Madison Edgewood; Tyler Schick, sr., Sun Prairie East.

Honorable mention

Dain Johnson, sr., Middleton; Al Deang, sr., Madison Edgewood; Lincoln Hottmann, so., DeForest; Finn Jackson, sr., Madison West; Kaden Zinkle, so., DeForest; Sam Godager, sr., Madison Memorial; Finn Jaeger, sr., Madison Edgewood; Reis Von Ruden, fr., Middleton; Jake Mann, sr., Waunakee.

Editor’s note: The Wisconsin State Journal’s high school coverage area includes the following schools: Madison Memorial, Middleton, Verona, Madison La Follette, Sun Prairie East, Sun Prairie West, Madison West, Madison East, DeForest, Waunakee, Mount Horeb, Stoughton, Monona Grove, Oregon, Madison Edgewood, McFarland, Madison Abundant Life, Madison Country Day, St. Ambrose, Lodi and Sauk Prairie.

