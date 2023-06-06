KOHLER – When he’s not competing in golf, Madison Edgewood senior Zeke Boos plays guitar and sings a wide range of cover tunes, including ‘90s rock, at regular gigs at Blackhawk Country Club.

He’s also showed off his musical talents as Jean Valjean in his school’s production of Les Miserables.

“That’s probably my real talent for this life,” Boos said with a smile. “Golf is just secondary.”

But on Tuesday, Boos and his teammates – seniors Alex Weiss, Al Deang and Finn Jaeger and freshman Drew Bindl – were in perfect harmony at the WIAA boys golf state tournament at Meadow Valleys Golf Course at Blackwolf Run.

Weiss finished second, Regis University (Colorado) golf commit Boos tied for third and Deang tied for sixth as Edgewood earned its sixth consecutive Division 2 state title.

Edgewood had a wealth of talent and experience returning in Weiss, Boos, Deang and Jaeger this season and the Crusaders were able to deliver again.

Edgewood extended its state boys golf record for the longest consecutive title streak, which the Crusaders seized with their fifth consecutive title last year.

“It feels wonderful to win six in a row,” Boos said. “It really was a magnificent experience. I’ve only been here two years (after winning an individual state title in Montana) and the last two years have been the best of my high school career. I’ve just had a blast. It feels great to win another.”

The Crusaders rolled to a convincing victory in the two-day tournament at the Meadow Valleys Golf Course at Blackwolf Run.

Edgewood shot a 19-over-par 307 on Tuesday and finished with a 615 total in windy conditions. Winneconne was runner-up with 325-313—638.

“It’s awesome,” said Jordan Brown, in his first season as the Crusaders’ coach. “Obviously, that was the goal. To shoot one stroke better in this weather today was really impressive and it shows the focus we had coming in. We stayed locked in on the task at hand.”

Weiss and Deang were on the team the past three championship years.

“It means a lot, finishing my high school career being able to do that,” Weiss said. “Six in a row. It’s crazy to think that’s where we are at now.”

Weiss shot a 5-over 77 for a 150 score. That was three shots behind Division 2 medalist Winston Knobloch, a Winneconne senior who led after the first round (72-75-147).

Weiss enjoyed playing in the same group with Knobloch.

“It was fun,” said Weiss, who will attend the University of Notre Dame and plans to play club golf. “As a competitor, and as someone who is very competitive, that’s really what you want. Coming down the stretch at a state tournament, battling for a championship, is a whole lot of fun.

“It stinks to finish on the wrong side. But I’m happy for Winston. He played great the last two days. He deserved it.”

Boos (77-74—151) and Peshtigo senior Grant Bauman (77-74—151) finished third. Deang, who plans to attend the University of Wisconsin and play club golf, had a 76 Tuesday for a 154 total. Bindl (162) tied for 16th and Jaeger (164) tied for 18th.

“The entire year we were looking forward to winning state,” the left-handed Boos said. “We didn’t want to wish it away, but we were pretty confident that it would happen if we stuck to our games and played consistently.”

Brown, a PGA pro who teaches golf in Madison, said he was glad to be “along for the ride with these guys.”

“There was a lot of work that went into it with them before I came on,” he said. “It’s all about them. I am just glad to be a part of it.”

He enjoyed his experience coaching the Crusaders.

“It’s been a blast,” Brown said. “They have been great. It helps to have as much experience as we have on the roster. They are all good kids. They are set up to do good things (after high school). Four of them are ready to take the next step.”

Cambridge shot 323-334—657 and claimed the Division 3 title. Mineral Point finished second (339-347—686).

Cambridge sophomore Kian Bystol-Flores was the medalist (77-76—153).

The second round of the Division 1 tournament had the later tee times and the competition was still in progress Tuesday night.

Waunakee, led by junior KC Nickel, had been third after the first day.

Photos: Day 1 of the 2023 WIAA state track and field meet