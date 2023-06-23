Three Madison-area players were named to the first team of the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin boys golf All-State team.

Madison Memorial senior Charlie Erlandson, Waunakee junior KC Nickel and Madison Edgewood senior Alex Weiss were among eight players selected on the first team, according to the state golf coaches' announcement.

Eau Claire Memorial’s Parker Etzel and Sheboygan North’s Mason Schmidtke were named co-players of the year. Etzel was the WIAA Division 1 state tournament medalist.

Nickel was Division 1 state tournament runner-up and Weiss was Division 2 state tournament runner-up. Edgewood was the Division 2 state champion. Waunakee was fifth in Division 1.

Erlandson, the Big Eight Conference golfer of the year who has committed to the University of Wisconsin, had an excellent season but didn’t qualify for state at sectionals.

Division 1 honorable-mention selections included DeForest sophomore Lincoln Hottmann, Middleton junior Dain Johnson and Sun Prairie East senior Tyler Schick.

Division 2 honorable-mention choices included Edgewood seniors Zeke Boos, Al Deang and Finn Jaeger and freshman Drew Bindl.

2023 Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin

Boys golf All-State team

Co-players of the year — Parker Etzel, Eau Claire Memorial, and Mason Schmidtke, Sheboygan North.

First team

(alphabetical order)

Aiden Cudney, Kimberly; Charlie Erlandson, Madison Memorial; Parker Etzel, Eau Claire Memorial (co-player of the year); Winston Knobloch, Winneconne; KC Nickel, Waunakee; William Schlitz, Eau Claire Memorial; Mason Schmidtke, Sheboygan North (co-player of the year); Alex Weiss, Madison Edgewood.

Second team

Andrew Bauer, Chippewa Falls McDonell-Eau Claire Regis; Kian Bystol-Flores, Cambridge; Mason Haupt, West De Pere; Bode King, Hartland Arrowhead; Alex Koenig, Wales Kettle Moraine; Jackson Piacsek, Waukesha North; Luke Taebel, Holmen; Brett Wieland, Milton.

Third team

Jacob Brown, Union Grove; Dawson Fish, Appleton Xavier; Zach Koch, Franklin; Matthew Marsollek, River Falls; Wyatt Pfeiffer, Fond du Lac; Sam Swavely, Hudson; Jett Walters, Mosinee; Jack Weisenberger, De Pere.

Division 1 honorable mention

Marco Bamrah, Milwaukee Marquette; Cooper Bjerke, Wausau East; Michael Broeker, Marquette; Mason Burke, Fort Atkinson; Jackson Cross, Marquette; Sam Dethloff, Menomonee Falls; Harrison Froling, Arrowhead; Matt Haggart – Minocqua Lakeland Union; Easton Haworth, Janesville Craig; Peter Hoeppner; Waukesha North;

Lincoln Hottmann, DeForest; Dain Johnson, Middleton; Owen Kuepper, Hartford; Rasmus Madsen, Appleton North; WIll Mauthe, Fond du Lac; Hogan Miller, Sheboygan North; Roberto Reyes, Sheboygan North; Deegan Riley, Milton; Jack Rubo, Lakeland; Tyler Schick, Sun Prairie East;

Cody Schmidt, Germantown; Spencer Stuke, Kettle Moraine; Logan Suter, Oconomowoc; Ryan Swanson, River Falls; Hunter Thibert, Mequon Homestead; Xander Wuetrich, Milton.

Division 2 honorable mention

Blu Anderson, Amery; Max Bailke, Grafton; Jon Bertram, Appleton Xavier; Drew Bindl, Edgewood; Ben Biskupski, McDonell-Regis; Zeke Boos, Edgewood; Charlie Darrow, University School of Milwaukee; Al Deang, Edgewood; Grant Delsart, Wrightstown; Emery Endres, University School of Milwaukee;

Ben Henning, Winneconne; Finn Jaeger, Edgewood; Alex Johnson, Berlin; Andrew Kettle, Sheboygan Falls; Frank Kujawa, Berlin; Aaron Mork, Amery; Nicholas Mueller, Hammond Saint Croix Central; Casey Peters, Winneconne; Tyler Reiter, Prescott; Vince Sigl, Seymour; William Strohm, Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran; Pierce Zimmel, Lomira.

Division 3 honorable mention

Lucas Albrecht, Kohler; Aiden Bailey, St. Thomas Aquinas Academy; Reece Breitenbach, Kohler; Nick Buckman, Cambridge; Simon Cole, Ladysmith; Coltin Fenstermacher, Ladysmith; Conner Hanson, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser; Bryce Killoren, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser; Elliott Leibham, Sheboygan Lutheran; Cameron Lipinski, Cochrane-Fountain City;

Spencer Lynch, Neenah St. Mary Catholic; Jack MacGillis, Sheboygan Lutheran; Donovan McGalloway, Fond du Lac St Mary’s Springs; Cooper McLaughlin, Oshkosh Lourdes Academy; Konnor Mehlberg, Mosinee Wisconsin Valley Lutheran; Carson Mersberger, Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah; Dane Prohaska, Ladysmith; Everett Schroeder, Kohler; Caden Solle, Sheboygan Lutheran.

Editor’s note: The Wisconsin State Journal’s high school coverage area includes the following schools: Madison Memorial, Middleton, Verona, Madison La Follette, Sun Prairie East, Sun Prairie West, Madison West, Madison East, DeForest, Waunakee, Mount Horeb, Stoughton, Monona Grove, Oregon, Madison Edgewood, McFarland, Madison Abundant Life, Madison Country Day, St. Ambrose, Lodi and Sauk Prairie.

