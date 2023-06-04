The 97th WIAA state boys golf tournament is scheduled for Monday and Tuesday at the Meadows Valley Course at Blackwolf Run in Kohler.

Team and individual champions will be determined in Divisions 1, 2 and 3.

Madison Edgewood will seek its sixth consecutive state title in Division 2, while Waunakee and DeForest are area teams in the Division 1 competition.

Competition begins for Division 1 at 7 a.m. Monday and at noon for Divisions 2 and 3. Play resumes for Divisions 2 and 3 at 7 a.m. Tuesday, followed by Division 1 at noon.

Here are several things to know:

The basics

Tickets cost $9 per day plus online fees. Tickets are available for purchase online on the WIAA website through GoFan, the WIAA ticketing partner, at: https://gofan.co/app/school/WIAAWI?activity=Golf.

The ninth and 18th holes are scheduled to be streamed live without subscription on the NFHS Network at nfhsnetwork.com/associations/wiaa-wi or WIAA.tv.

Division 1 includes 16 teams (the top two teams from eight sectionals) and 24 individual qualifiers. Eight teams (the top two teams from four sectionals) and 12 individual qualifiers have qualified for both the Division 2 and 3 competitions. The top three individuals who weren’t on qualifying teams advanced.

Golfers will play 36 holes, weather permitting. Lowest scores from the first day will have the later tee times in their respective divisions Tuesday.

History lesson

Madison Edgewood was the Division 2 state champion last year.

The Crusaders finished with a 36-hole total of 625, 10 strokes better than runner-up Appleton Xavier.

It was Edgewood’s fifth consecutive state title (not including the 2020 season, which wasn’t played because of the COVID-19 pandemic) — making Edgewood the only program to win five consecutive team titles.

Winneconne’s Winston Knobloch was the Division 2 medalist with a 3-over-par 147.

Eau Claire Memorial won the Division1 team title with a 608, three strokes better than Wales Kettle Moraine. Eau Claire Memorial’s Will Schlitz was medalist with a 1-over 145.

Kohler won the Division 3 title for the second consecutive season, totaling 643. Cambridge was runner-up (648). Orfordville Parkview’s Trey Oswald won the individual title (150).

Madison West has the most team titles with 15 and the most individual champions with nine.

Qualifying teams

Division 1: Area teams that qualified this year include DeForest and Waunakee, which entered the postseason ranked eighth in the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin poll.

Other qualifiers include Hartland Arrowhead, Eau Claire Memorial, Fond du Lac, Franklin, Holmen, Kettle Moraine, Kimberly, Minocqua Lakeland, Milwaukee Marquette, Milton, Sheboygan North, Waukesha North, West De Pere and Salem Westosha Central.

Division 2: Edgewood, top-ranked in Division 2 in the coaches’ poll, represents area teams.

The other qualifiers include Amery, Berlin, Edgerton, Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran, Chippewa Falls McDonell Catholic/Eau Claire Regis, Winneconne and Xavier.

Division 3: Qualifying teams are Barneveld, Cambridge, Glenwood City, Lena, Mineral Point, Neillsville, Wausau Newman Catholic and Sheboygan Lutheran.

Area individual qualifiers

Area qualifiers in Division 1 include Madison West senior Finn Jackson, Middleton junior Dain Johnson, Monona Grove junior Rylan Conley and Sun Prairie East senior Tyler Schick.

Top returners

Schlitz, a junior, returns to defend his Division 1 individual title. Knobloch, a senior, is back as the reigning Division 2 champion.

In Division 3, Kohler senior Reece Breitenbach is the top returning golfer after tying for second last year.

Division 1 notes

Waunakee won the Division 1 sectional it hosted at The Meadows of Sixmile Creek in Waunakee. The Warriors, coached by Betsy Zadra, shot a 310 for first.

Waunakee junior KC Nickel was second with even-par 72, two shots behind medalist Luke Taebel, a Holmen junior.

Waunakee’s sectional lineup also featured junior Drew Berres (79), seniors Ryan Hecht (79) and Jake Mann (80) and freshman Peyton Albers (83). Brady Piazza, one of the Warriors’ top golfers, has been sidelined by a back injury, Zadra said.

Holmen and third-ranked Middleton finished with 317, followed by fifth-ranked Madison Memorial (318) and Madison West (320) in a loaded sectional. Holmen (17) defeated Middleton (18) in a playoff for the second state berth. That meant, in addition to Waunakee’s team, Madison West’s Jackson and Middleton’s Johnson were the only other qualifiers from the area from that sectional.

DeForest had a 293 score and placed second at the Milton sectional at Oak Ridge Golf Course, behind winner Milton with 286.

Milton junior Brett Wieland was the medalist with a 2-under 68, just ahead of DeForest sophomores Kaden Zinkle (69) and Lincoln Hottmann (70). The Norskies’ lineup for coach Scott Siemion is young, with four sophomores (including also Dylan Bilderback and Camden Goninen) and freshman Parker Bilderback playing at the sectional. DeForest qualified for state last year and finished 16th in Division 1. (Middleton was sixth and Madison Memorial tied for seventh in Division 1 last year.)

Division 2 notes

Edgewood, directed by first-year coach Jordan Brown, won the Prairie du Chien sectional at the Prairie du Chien Country Club.

The Crusaders had 316, while runner-up Edgerton totaled 328 — just ahead of Lodi (321).

Edgewood senior Alex Weiss was medalist with a 1-over 71. The Crusaders also were led by seniors Finn Jaeger (79), Zeke Boos (82) and Al Deang (84) and freshman Drew Bindl (84).

Photos: Day 2 of the 2023 WIAA state track and field meet