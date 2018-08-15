Madison Edgewood’s Baluck Deang opened her prep girls tennis season on Wednesday with a runner-up finish at No. 1 singles in the Neenah St. Mary Invitational, helping the Crusaders finish third among eight teams.
Deang lost a 6-2, 6-4 decision to Waukesha Catholic Memorial’s Lauren Carson in the No. 1 singles final.
Also for Edgewood, Julia Hess made the final at No. 2 singles before falling, 6-4, 6-0, to Ellie Macksood of Appleton Xavier; Edgewood’s Morgan Merckx fell to Catholic Memorial’s Emily Dorow in the No. 3 singles final, 7-6 (7-0), 4-6, 10-6; and Aliyah MacDonald was third at No. 4 singles.
At No. 1 doubles, Lizzie Drake and Kinsey Kessel fell in the final to Racine Prairie’s Sarah Gesner and Hailey Stoltenberg; the Crusaders’ Kelly Smith and Sarah Dunn finished third at No. 2 doubles; and Crusaders Kyle Harkin and Aliyah O’Gara took third at No. 3 doubles.
Catholic Memorial won the team title with 31 points, and Xavier scored 26 to nip Edgewood by one point.
Madison La Follette Triangular
Lake Mills swept all three doubles matches to earn a 5-2 victory over Fort Atkinson and then clinched a victory over Madison La Follette, taking a 4-1 lead before rain forced the No. 1 and No. 2 singles matches to be called off.
Against Fort, L-Cats junior Jena Smith won at No. 1 singles and senior Ashli Patrick and sophomore Julianna Wagner won at No. 1 doubles. Against the Lancers, Patrick and Wagner again led a Lake Mills doubles sweep.
In the third match of the day, Fort Atkinson edged La Follette, 4-3, getting a win from sophomore Brynn Torrenga and freshman Ester Jones at No. 1 doubles. La Follette junior Claire Schmitt won at No. 1 singles.
Jefferson 6, Elkhorn 1
The Eagles swept all three doubles matches and took three of four singles victories to beat the Elks in a non-conference dual.
Whitewater 5, Monroe 2
The Whippets swept all four singles matches to beat the Cheesemakers in non-conference action. Monroe’s Jensen Christensen and Grace Tostrud won at No. 1 doubles.
Girls golf
Wisconsin Dells Invitational
Myranda Kotlowski shot a 5-over-par 76 on Wednesday to lead the Stoughton girls golf team to the championship of the two-day meet, which closed with a round at Christmas Mountain Village.
The Vikings’ team total of 341-339—680 came in 30 strokes ahead of runner-up Green Bay Preble. DeForest took third at 745.
Myranda Kotlowski finished second individually at 80-76—156, following medalist Rachel Kauffin of Wauwatosa at 69-74—143.
Caylie Kotlowski took third at 78-80—158, and Bre Viken shot 178 and Renee Anderson 196 for the Vikings.
Baraboo was led by Carly Moon’s 175. DeForest got a 179 from Cassidy Schnell and a 180 from Taryn Endres.
In Division 2, Portage’s Sophie Denure won the medalist crown, shooting 86-88—174 for a five-stroke edge over Osseo-Fairchild’s Keila Kittleson.
Tomah won team honors at 753, finishing 49 strokes ahead of runner-up Portage in the eight-team competition. Reedsburg finished fourth, led by Anna Krieski’s 194.
Elkhorn Scramble
Waterford shot a scramble score of 62 to beat Janesville Parker/Evansville, Elkhorn and Brookfield East by two strokes in the 14-team competition at Evergreen Golf Course.