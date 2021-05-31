Badgers' commit Jacob Beckman embraces leadership role for third-ranked Middleton boys golf team

Beckman, junior Alec Sosnowski and freshman Dain Johnson have formed a consistent trio for Middleton, which enters a loaded WIAA Division 1 regional including eighth-ranked Waunakee, ninth-ranked Madison Memorial and 10th-ranked Verona on Tuesday at Pleasant View Golf Course in Middleton.

After struggling early in the season, Beckman has rounded into form, particularly pleased with his wedge shots and putting.

He posted recent 69 scores at Edelweiss Chalet Country Club in New Glarus and at Yahara Hills Golf Course. He then shot 81 and claimed medalist honors in the rain at last Thursday’s Big Eight Conference tournament at Janesville Country Club, leading the Cardinals to the title.

“To start, it wasn’t rust with my swing,” Beckman said. “It was just mentally to get back into that tournament mindset. It takes a little bit to get to that point. Now, I feel comfortable in any situation on the golf course. … Before, I don’t know if it was nerves or what it was. I was not there mentally all the way around and now I am. … Now I feel like I have everything under my control.”

Beckman said the No. 1 billing didn’t faze him, but Cabalka thought it might have early in the season.