Badgers' commit Jacob Beckman embraces leadership role for third-ranked Middleton boys golf team

MIDDLETON — In recent years, Middleton boys golf coach Tom Cabalka grew accustomed to several upperclassmen serving as program leaders each season.
This season, the Cardinals are led by their No. 1 golfer, Jacob Beckman, a personable, outgoing senior who fully embraces the role.
In signature Phil Mickelson style, Cabalka certainly would give Beckman a big thumbs-up for his play, positive attitude and leadership for the Cardinals, third-ranked in Division 1 in the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin state poll.
“This has been an unusual situation for me having Jacob as the lone leader,” Cabalka said. “Over the past seven or eight years, we had three or so kids who might have been. … I think Jacob has just done a phenomenal job.
“He communicated with the players prior to the beginning of the season to get them excited about the season. He’s kind of like Phil Mickelson to them. They all look up to him.”
University of Wisconsin commit Beckman, the state’s top-ranked player in the class of 2021 by Wisconsin.golf, savors the responsibility, offering encouragement and golf advice to his teammates.
“I’m definitely comfortable in (the role),” Beckman, 17, said prior to a recent practice at Pleasant View Golf Course. “I really enjoy being the leader. I find it fun, especially in golf because golf is something I, personally, am so comfortable and confident with. That these guys are younger, they will look up to me from an age standpoint. But being able to be a leader to them has been really cool this year.”
Beckman, junior Alec Sosnowski and freshman Dain Johnson have formed a consistent trio for Middleton, which enters a loaded WIAA Division 1 regional including eighth-ranked Waunakee, ninth-ranked Madison Memorial and 10th-ranked Verona on Tuesday at Pleasant View Golf Course in Middleton.
After struggling early in the season, Beckman has rounded into form, particularly pleased with his wedge shots and putting.
He posted recent 69 scores at Edelweiss Chalet Country Club in New Glarus and at Yahara Hills Golf Course. He then shot 81 and claimed medalist honors in the rain at last Thursday’s Big Eight Conference tournament at Janesville Country Club, leading the Cardinals to the title.
“To start, it wasn’t rust with my swing,” Beckman said. “It was just mentally to get back into that tournament mindset. It takes a little bit to get to that point. Now, I feel comfortable in any situation on the golf course. … Before, I don’t know if it was nerves or what it was. I was not there mentally all the way around and now I am. … Now I feel like I have everything under my control.”
Beckman said the No. 1 billing didn’t faze him, but Cabalka thought it might have early in the season.
“I think Jacob has had a target on his back all year long, going into the season as probably the No. 1 golfer in the state and there was some pressure there, I believe,” Cabalka said. “But he’s felt more comfortable and these (recent) two rounds (with 69s) have shown what he is capable of every time he steps on the golf course.”
Beckman said he and his family moved from New Jersey to Wisconsin prior to when he was in eighth grade.
It didn’t take long for Cabalka to recognize Beckman’s golfing ability.
“Jacob was our first freshman to play in our first event of the year,” Cabalka said. “And we have had some really, really good golfers — Mitch Johnson, Jon Turcott, Danny Zimmerman, kids that have gone a long ways in the game. … I knew right then he was going to be one of those special players, and he has been.”
Beckman finished tied for 28th as a freshman at the Division 1 state tournament in 2018 (Middleton tied for sixth) and tied for 12th as a sophomore in 2019 (Middleton finished second). There was no WIAA spring season in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is probably the coolest experience of my life — to be part of this program for three years now,” he said.
Beckman is looking forward to studying business and playing golf at UW.
UW men’s golf coach Michael Burcin announced his resignation in early May, but Beckman said his plans to attend UW remain “a full go.”
Beckman has added motivation in postseason after the Middleton girls golf team — including his younger sister, sophomore Amanda Beckman — won the WIAA’s alternate fall season state title in May in Kohler.
It was the Middleton girls team's second consecutive state title after winning the Division 1 title in fall, 2019.
“It’s the ultimate goal this year for us as a team to do exactly what they did — to follow in their footsteps, if you will, winning the state title,” he said.
But Beckman and Cabalka realize it will be a difficult road reaching the Division 1 state tournament June 14-15 at Wild Rock Country Club in Wisconsin Dells.
“Our regional and sectional will be as tough as it’s been in a number of years,” Cabalka said.
The Cardinals have been looking for consistent results from their No. 4 and No. 5 golfers. Sophomore Drew Sjowall has emerged recently at the No. 4 spot, Cabalka said.
Cabalka can find comfort knowing he has Beckman leading the way.
“I don’t think it’s easy being a leader,” Cabalka said. “I think it’s a difficult job for a 17-, 18-year-old player to lead. I think most of the kids just want to be part of the group. They are afraid to be a leader. They are afraid to say things that make them look like, `Oh, he knows it all.’ It’s not an easy job, but I think Jacob has done a tremendous job.”
BOYS GOLF REGIONALS
BOYS GOLF | AREA WIAA REGIONALS
Note: The top four teams advance to sectionals, along with the top four individuals on a non-qualifying team.
Tuesday's schedule
DIVISION 1
Madison Memorial sectional
Middleton regional (Pleasant View Golf Course, 9 a.m.): Madison East, Madison Memorial, Madison West, Middleton, Mount Horeb, Sauk Prairie, Verona, Waunakee.
Plymouth sectional
Hartford regional (Washington County Golf Course, Hartford, 8:30 a.m.): Beaver Dam, Hartford, Hartland Arrowhead, Plymouth, Slinger, Watertown, West Bend East, West Bend West.
DIVISION 2
Prairie du Chien sectional
Madison Edgewood regional (Odana Hills Golf Course, 9 a.m.): Columbus, Delafield St. John’s NW, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran, Jefferson, Lake Mills, Lakeside Lutheran, Lodi, Madison Edgewood, Watertown Luther Prep.
Dodgeville regional (Dodge-Point Golf Course, Mineral Point, 9 a.m.): Cuba City co-op, Dodgeville, Mauston, Platteville, Prairie du Chien, Richland Center, River Valley, West Salem, Westby/Viroqua.
New Glarus regional (Edelweiss Chalet Country Club, New Glarus, 9 a.m.): Beloit Turner, Brodhead, Clinton, Delavan-Darien, Edgerton, Evansville, Monticello/Belleville, New Glarus, Walworth Big Foot, Whitewater.
Wednesday’s schedule
DIVISION 1
Madison Memorial sectional
Onalaska regional (La Crosse Country Club, 9 a.m.): Baraboo, Holmen, La Crosse Central/Logan, Onalaska, Reedsburg, Sparta, Tomah, Wisconsin Rapids.
DIVISION 3
Mineral Point sectional
Barneveld regional (House on the Rock Resort, Spring Green, 9 a.m.): Argyle/Pecatonica, Barneveld, Darlington, Fennimore, Iowa-Grant, Lancaster, Mineral Point, Orfordville Parkview, Wisconsin Heights.
Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs sectional
Cambridge regional (Lake Ripley CC, Cambridge9 a.m.): Burlington Catholic Central, Cambridge, Kenosha Christian Life, Kenosha St. Joseph, Madison Abundant Life/Country Day, Palmyra-Eagle, Racine Lutheran, Racine Prairie, Williams Bay Faith Lutheran.