Area high school athletes see first competitive action since March 13

The first area high school sporting events in five months and a week took place on Thursday, with the Lakeside Lutheran and Reedsburg girls golf teams coming out on top.

The Watertown Invitational and Wisconsin Dells Scramble involved some of the area programs who have elected to play in the fall rather than waiting for the alternate spring season.

The COVID-19 pandemic put an end to last school year's winter sports season during the girls and boys basketball tournaments, with the last games played on March 13, and led to the cancellation of the entire spring season.

At Watertown, Maya Heckmann shot 79 and her sister, Ava Heckmann, shot 89 to top a four-team field and lead Lakeside to a winning team score of 386.

Natalie Kammer shot 97 to lead Fort Atkinson to second place at 430, followed by Watertown and Muskego.

Wisconsin Dells Scramble

Reedsburg’s top team of Ashleigh Johnson, Grace Benish, Lily McPherson, Elizabeth Carey and Madison Monte combined for a 4-under par scramble score of 67 to win the seven-school event.

Portage, led by Sophie Denure, Ella Denure, Elizabeth Fick and Maddie Mumm, finished second at 69. Wisconsin Dells shot 71 and Baraboo tied for fourth at 72.

