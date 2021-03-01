Area girls golf programs shine on state coaches' academic all-state team for fall season

The Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin announced recipients of the 10th annual “Team Academic All-state” award, and several area girls golf programs were honored in Division 1 and Division 2.

In Division 2, Lakeside Lutheran was the third-place or bronze medal award winner and Madison Edgewood was honorable mention.

In Division 1, Watertown, Waunakee, Reedsburg and Fort Atkinson were honorable-mention selections.

The all-state award was established to recognize high school golf teams that had the highest team grade point averages, with team defined as five golfers on the roster for the 2020 WIAA regionals last fall, according to a release from the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin.

The three teams with the highest cumulative team GPA in each division will be recognized with gold, silver and bronze medals for each student-athlete and their schools with a certificate.

Schools with at least a 3.25 team GPA will receive a certificate acknowledging their honorable-mention status.

In Division 1, Wauwatosa East/West finished as the top team (gold award winner). Tomah was the silver winner and Union Grove was the bronze winner.