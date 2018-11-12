Strong and steady got the job done for Middleton junior golfer Kate Meier this fall.
She finished one stroke out of first place in the Big Eight Conference tournament, but helped her Cardinals dominate the team scoring for a 38-stroke victory and she was named the conference’s Player of the Year.
She took third place in her WIAA Division 1 sectional, leading the team to a tie for the sectional title and a return state berth.
And at University Ridge Golf Course, she took fifth as an individual with a two-day total of 78-77—155, helping the Cardinals finish second as a team in the Division 1 state field.
As a result, Meier has been named the Wisconsin State Journal/WisconsinPrepZone All-Area Girls Golf Player of the Year for the 2018 season.
“I felt like we had no pressure on us at all,” Meier said after the Cardinals’ second state tournament round. “We just went out there and played.”
With all eyes on the expected team battle between Wales Kettle Moraine and Hartland Arrowhead, Middleton wasn’t seen as a title challenger — especially with a lineup that featured only one senior. But the entire crew played above expectations, according to coach Becky Halverson, and finished 16 strokes behind Kettle Moraine and three ahead of Arrowhead.
Coach of the Year: With a young lineup that only grew tighter and played stronger as the year went on, the Madison Edgewood girls won the Division 2 state team championship by a whopping 83 strokes with a two-day score of 333-326—659.
As a result, their leader, coach Peggy Gierhart, has been named the All-Area Coach of the Year.
Edgewood’s top three players tied for third (junior Grace Welch and sophomore Grace Jaeger, each at 158) and finished one stroke behind in fifth (sophomore Caitlyn Hegenbarth at 159). Also, juniors Anaka Leske (184) and Alaka Leske (205) contributed to the championship cruise.
2018 ALL-AREA GIRLS GOLF TEAM
FIRST TEAM
Kate Meier, jr., Middleton: Finished fifth at Division 1 state (78-77—155) and led the Cardinals to a runner-up team finish… Named Big Eight Conference Player of the Year.
Taylor Hakala, sr., Milton: Followed up a first-day 82 at Division 1 state with a 75 to finish ninth place overall. Earned runner-up honors in the Badger South Conference, shooting 80 in the conference tournament.
Grace Jaeger, so., Madison Edgewood: Tied for third in the Division 2 state meet with an 82-76—158 total, and helped the Crusaders run away with the Division 2 state team title.
Caylie Kotlowski, so., Stoughton: Led all area players at Division 1 state with a fourth-place finish (73-79—152) after taking fifth in the Badger South Conference and winning her sectional with a 73.
Grace Welch, jr., Madison Edgewood: Tied teammate Jaeger for third at Division 2 state (78-80—158) and led the Crusaders to the team championship. Named first-team All-Badger South Conference.
SECOND TEAM
Sophia Dooman, sr., Janesville Parker; Caitlyn Hegenbarth, so., Madison Edgewood; Klairissa O’Reilly-Dye, sr., Monona Grove; Glenna Sanderson, so., Middleton; Sam Soulier, sr., Waunakee; Kendra Swanson, sr., Beaver Dam.
HONORABLE MENTION
Sophie Denure, so., Portage; Brooke Ehle, jr., Waunakee; Ellie Frisch, fr., Middleton; Sydney Grimm, so., Waunakee; Maya Heckmann, so., Lakeside Lutheran; Makenzie Hodson, jr., Middleton; Aly Kinzel, so., Waunakee; Lillian Knetter, sr., Madison West.
Kallie Lux, so., Janesville Craig; Carly Moon, jr., Baraboo; Angelina Myhr, fr., Madison La Follette; Sydney O’Hearn, jr., Sun Prairie; Caitlyn Ott, jr., Verona; Ally Payne, sr., Oregon; Maddie Perkins, sr., Edgerton; Claudia Seeman, jr., Milton; Makenzie Suhr, sr., Edgerton.