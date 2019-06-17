It took a rainstorm to keep Edgerton senior Joe Forsting from tearing up University Ridge Golf Course during the WIAA Division 2 state boys golf tournament.
On the first day of the two-day tournament, Forsting carded two eagles and five birdies on his way to a sizzling 5-under-par 67 and a four-shot lead.
However, the second round was delayed by rain for more than two hours, and eventually shortened to nine holes. Forsting struggled — comparatively — to shoot 41, but still managed to hold off Rice Lake’s Simon Cuskey by a stroke to win the individual championship.
Forsting, also the Rock Valley Conference individual champion, helped Edgerton finish third in the team standings. As a result, he has been named the Wisconsin State Journal/WisconsinPrepZone.com All-Area Boys Golfer of the Year for 2019.
“I’ve been striking it pretty well, but it’s always been (that) in tournaments, one part of my game holds me back. Whether it’s the driver, or the irons,” Forsting said after his 67 at state. “It was kind of cool to get it all together today.
Forsting will continue his golf career in the fall at Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge.
Also considered for the award were sophomore Jacob Beckman of Middleton, senior Kasen Fager of Mount Horeb and senior James Gilmore of Madison Edgewood.
Coach of the Year: Madison Edgewood coach Joe Ring led his Crusaders to a third consecutive WIAA Division 2 state team title and a Badger South Conference team title.
The victory extended Edgewoo’s string of first- or second-place state finishes to six years. As a result, Ring has been named the All-Area Coach of the Year.
Also considered for the award were Tom Cabalka of Middleton, Terry Dickinson of Edgerton and Rick Zierath of Madison Abundant Life/Country Day.
WISCONSIN STATE JOURNAL
2019 ALL-AREA BOYS GOLF TEAM
FIRST TEAM
Jacob Beckman, so., Middleton: Shot 151 at Division 1 state to tie for 12th place individually and lead the Cardinals to a runner-up team finish. Finished fourth in the Big Eight tournament, shooting 76.
Kasen Fager, sr., Mount Horeb: Shot 154 at Division 1 state, finishing in a tie for 22nd place. Earned medalist honors in the Badger North Conference tournament, shooting 73.
Joe Forsting, sr., Edgerton: Shot 108 over 27 holes (shortened due to rain) to win the WIAA Division 2 state individual championship. Fired a 5-under-par 67 on the first day. Won the Rock Valley Conference individual title, shooting 75.
James Gilmore, sr., Madison Edgewood: Shot 110 (27 holes) at Division 2 state to tie for third individually and lead the Crusaders to the team championship. Tied for medalist honors in the Badger South Conference tournament, shooting 76.
Lukas Heckmann, sr., Lakeside Lutheran: Shot 118 (27 holes) at Division 2 state, tying for seventh place as an individual. Shot 75 to tie for individual runner-up honors in the Capitol Conference tournament.
Kip Sullivan, jr., Middleton: Shot 151 at Division 1 state to tie for 12th place individually and lead the Cardinals to a runner-up team finish. Shot 74 to win the Big Eight Conference tournament individual title for the conference champions.
SECOND TEAM
Brody Andes, sr., Madison Edgewood: Shot 116 (27 holes) at Division 2 state to tie for seventh individually. Tied for third in the Badger South Conference meet, shooting 79.
Karl Gilmore, so., Madison Edgewood: Shot 79 in the Badger South Conference meet to tie for third.
Matt Hach, sr., New Glarus: Shot 120 (27 holes) at Division 3 state, finishing seventh overall.
Mickey Keating, jr., Sun Prairie: Shot 152 to finish in a tie for 17th place at Division 1 state. Shot 77 to finish sixth in the Big Eight Conference tournament.
Simon Mitchell, jr., Mineral Point: Shot 122 (27 holes) at Division 3 state, tying for ninth place.
Jack Rollins, sr., Madison Abundant Life/Country Day: Shot 112 (27 holes) at Division 3 state to finish second individually and lead the Challengers to a repeat team runner-up finish.
HONORABLE MENTION
Ethan Arndt, so., Madison Edgewood; Carson Frisch, jr., Middleton; Austin Gaby, sr., Verona; A.J. Gray, sr., Milton; Ryan Johnson, sr., Waunakee; Kadin Kleman, so., Janesville Parker; John Klus, sr., Oregon; Austin Lietha, jr., Columbus; Zak Kulka, sr., Beaver Dam.
Tommy Kriewaldt, jr., Middleton; Ryan Mirwald, sr., Verona; Sean Murphy, sr., Waunakee; Tim O’Malley, so., Middleton; Blake Perkins, sr., Madison Abundant Life/Country Day; Bryce Tate, jr., Edgerton; Kyle Wille, sr., Edgerton; Boomer Zierath, sr., Madison Abundant Life/Country Day.