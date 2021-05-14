After rallying at sectionals, Stoughton's Caylie Kotlowski savors return to girls golf state tournament

Stoughton senior Caylie Kotlowski acknowledged she was concerned.
She was struggling on her front nine during the WIAA’s Middleton girls golf sectional last Monday at Pleasant View Golf Course. Earning one of the three individual berths for next week’s state tournament was in peril.
A 42 on her first nine holes left in her in a precarious spot for a return trip to state, though a birdie on Prairie No. 9 boosted her confidence at the midway point.
“I just knew with the last couple holes, I needed to give it all I’ve got, so I didn’t regret leaving anything behind,” Kotlowski said. “The last five or six holes, I gave it all I’ve got. I was like, `This is now or never.’’’
She rallied and shot a 9-over-par 80, finishing as the second individual qualifier behind medalist Hannah Dunk (74) of Milton and barely avoiding a playoff between three players who finished with 81s. Madison La Follette junior Angelina Myhr earned the final state spot on the third playoff hole.
Kotlowski relaxed and smiled broadly once she realized she was in the clear and had qualified for her third state appearance.
“A lot of stuff lifted off my shoulders,” said Kotlowski, who has committed to UW-Green Bay and plans to compete in golf.
Kotlowski is scheduled to be in the second of seven groups (26 girls total) when the WIAA’s two-day alternate fall season state tournament begins Monday at Blackwolf Run Golf Course in Kohler.
“The state tournament is huge,” she said. “I knew if I didn’t give it my all, I potentially would not be going. So, I’m glad I put all my heart into it and that I’m going. I’m very happy my senior year I can make it.”
She finished fourth in Division 1 as a sophomore in 2018, then was tied for 34th in the fall of 2019 at University Ridge Golf Course.
“This is redemption,” she said. “This is the last try — one last go.”
Kotlowski shot 70 and had the low score and an eight-stroke victory during the Janesville Craig regional at Glen Erin Golf Club in Janesville.
Stoughton finished fourth and qualified as a team for sectionals. But with Middleton and Janesville Craig earning the two state berths available, Kotlowski needed to qualify as an individual for state.
“She was able to grind it out in difficult conditions,” Stoughton first-year coach Seth Petersen said. “It wasn’t her best showing. … But she’s grown a lot as a player and was able to manage the course. It was a grind (Monday) for her. She was able to finish the last three holes really strong (par-birdie-par on the Lake course), which was the determining factor because between second and third place was one stroke or she would have been in the playoff.
“So, I’m excited for her to play in state. It wasn’t that long ago, we didn’t even know if we would be having a tournament like this.”
The alternate fall season was created by the WIAA for schools that elected not to compete in the fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The season and the opportunity to coach Kotlowski was particularly special for Petersen, who’s Kotlowski’s uncle.
“It’s exciting,” Petersen said. “I’m happy for her. She’s put in so much work over the years. … This has been just a wonderful time to be able to coach her in this final season and share this memory with her, and to be able to go to state with her.”
Kotlowski said it’s been different playing in the spring, but she’s grateful for the opportunity.
“It’s been really weird,” she said. “But I’m glad I got the group of girls I’ve had (to play with this season) and the coaching staff (including Petersen and assistant Casey Johnson). We’ve made the best of it and I’m glad we’ve had a season.
“That hurt a little bit last year when they said we weren’t going to have one, and then this spring was kind of iffy. So, I’ve been very glad we were even having a season.”