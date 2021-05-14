After rallying at sectionals, Stoughton's Caylie Kotlowski savors return to girls golf state tournament

“The state tournament is huge,” she said. “I knew if I didn’t give it my all, I potentially would not be going. So, I’m glad I put all my heart into it and that I’m going. I’m very happy my senior year I can make it.”

She finished fourth in Division 1 as a sophomore in 2018, then was tied for 34th in the fall of 2019 at University Ridge Golf Course.

“This is redemption,” she said. “This is the last try — one last go.”

Kotlowski shot 70 and had the low score and an eight-stroke victory during the Janesville Craig regional at Glen Erin Golf Club in Janesville.

Stoughton finished fourth and qualified as a team for sectionals. But with Middleton and Janesville Craig earning the two state berths available, Kotlowski needed to qualify as an individual for state.

“She was able to grind it out in difficult conditions,” Stoughton first-year coach Seth Petersen said. “It wasn’t her best showing. … But she’s grown a lot as a player and was able to manage the course. It was a grind (Monday) for her. She was able to finish the last three holes really strong (par-birdie-par on the Lake course), which was the determining factor because between second and third place was one stroke or she would have been in the playoff.