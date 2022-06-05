8 things to know about the WIAA boys golf state tournament

The 96th WIAA boys golf state tournament is scheduled Monday and Tuesday at the Meadows Valley Course at Blackwolf Run in Kohler.

Division 1 play begins at 7 a.m. Monday, with Divisions 2 and 3 starting at noon Monday.

Divisions 2 and 3 then start at 7 a.m. Tuesday, followed by Division 1 at noon Tuesday.

Here are several things to know:

The basics

Tickets cost $9 per day plus online fees. They are available for purchase online on the WIAA website through GoFan, the WIAA ticketing partner, at https://gofan.co/app/school/WIAAWI?activity=Golf.

The ninth and 18th holes are scheduled to be streamed live without subscription on the NFHS Network at nfhsnetwork.com/associations/wiaa-wi or WIAA.tv.

Division 1 includes 16 teams (the top two teams from eight sectionals) and 24 individual qualifiers in Division 1. Eight teams (the top two teams from four sectionals) and 12 individual qualifiers have qualified for both Division 2 and 3. The top three individuals who weren’t on qualifying teams advanced.

Golfers will play 36 holes, 18 each day, weather permitting. Lowest scores from the first day will have the later tee times Tuesday.

The weather forecast calls for rain on Monday, with temperatures in the 50s and 60s both days.

History lesson

Middleton’s Jacob Beckman (who then went on to the University of Wisconsin) was Division 1 medalist last year with a 36-hole score of 140, 4-under-par at Wild Rock Golf Club in Wisconsin Dells. Wales Kettle Moraine won the Division 1 championship.

Madison Edgewood earned the Division 2 title for the fourth consecutive season (not including the 2020 season that was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic). The Crusaders’ Ethan Arndt was the individual winner, shooting 147, which was 3-over-par at Trappers Turn Golf Club in Wisconsin Dells.

Kohler was the Division 3 champion. Lancaster’s Noah Kirsch was medalist with 147 at Trappers Turn.

Madison West has the most team titles with 15 and has the most individual champions with nine.

Edgewood (2017-19, 2021), Hartland Arrowhead (2007-2010) and Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs (2015-18) are the programs that have won four consecutive team championships. With a team title this year, Edgewood would become the all-time leader with five consecutive titles.

Entering postseason, the Crusaders were the top-ranked team in Division 2 in the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin poll.

Qualifying teams

Division 1: Area teams that have qualified this year include DeForest, Middleton, Madison Memorial and Janesville Craig.

Other qualifiers include Ashwaubenon, Brookfield East, De Pere, Eau Claire Memorial, Fond du Lac, Kettle Moraine, Minocqua Lakeland, Milwaukee Marquette, Mequon Homestead, Sheboygan North, Union Grove and Wauwatosa East/West.

Division 2: Edgewood and Edgerton represent the area.

The other qualifiers include Amery, Antigo, Berlin, University School of Milwaukee, Winneconne and Appleton Xavier.

Division 3: Cambridge and Mineral Point represent the area and region.

Other qualifiers include Glenwood City, Kohler, Ladysmith, Lancaster, Marathon and Wabeno/Laona.

Individual qualifiers

Area qualifiers in Division 1 include Beloit Memorial junior Kai Wong, Madison La Follette sophomore Will Arkin, Milton sophomore Brett Wieland, Verona junior Zack Zimmerman and Waunakee senior Max Brud. Arkin and Brud are in the first group Monday, scheduled to tee off at 7 a.m.

In Division 2, Wisconsin Dells senior Grant Marsich will represent the region.

Top returners

In Division 1, Brud and Sheboygan North junior Mason Schmidtke were the top finishers from last season who return this year. They tied for fifth, four strokes behind the winner, Beckman.

Maple Northwestern senior Trent Meyer is the top returning player in Division 2 after finishing as runner-up last year.

Lancaster senior Noah Kirsch will seek to defend his Division 3 title and become the first player to win back-to-back Division 3 championships since Ladysmith’s Jake Nelson accomplished the feat in 2008-09.

Division 1 notes

Middleton won the Onalaska sectional at La Crosse Country Club with a 316 total, one stroke better than Madison Memorial. Verona (326), Holmen (328) and Waunakee (331) were next in that loaded sectional.

Madison Memorial junior Charlie Erlandson and individual qualifier Zimmerman had the low scores with 73.

Middleton was led by senior Alec Sosnowski (76), sophomore Dain Johnson (79) and junior Robby Warda (80). Erlandson and senior Ethan Williams (78) led Madison Memorial.

DeForest, which had an all-freshman lineup, won the Oregon sectional at The Legend at Bergamont with a 308. Janesville Craig earned the second spot (310), ahead of Milton (313).

DeForest freshman Lincoln Hottmann shot 1-under-par 71 to claim medalist honors, one shot better than Wong and Craig sophomore Easton Haworth.

Hottmann and freshman Dawson Dregne (77) led the Norskies to the sectional title. Haworth and sophomore Bryce Sullivan (77) led Craig’s lineup.

Division 2 notes

Edgewood won the La Crosse Aquinas sectional at La Crosse Country Club with a 327. Edgerton was second (344), ahead of third-place Lodi (349).

Edgewood junior Zeke Boos shot a 74 for the low score. Boos and juniors Alex Weiss (81) and Alwang Deang (84) led the Crusaders. Edgerton was led by senior Brady Callmer (83) and sophomore Cameron Lee (85).

Division 3 notes

Cambridge won the Madison Abundant Life Christian sectional at The Oaks Golf Course (par 71) in Cottage Grove with a 308.

Kohler and Manitowoc Roncalli each shot 327, but Kohler won a playoff to advance to state.

Junior Nick Buckman (73) and freshman Kian Bystol-Flores (75) led Cambridge.

Mineral Point won the Markesan sectional at The Links in Green Lake with a 335. Lancaster was second (357). Sophomore Alex Ross (77) and junior Carson Kroll (81) led Mineral Point.

