5 Madison area high school girls golfers to know this fall

Perennially strong girls golf programs in the Madison area appear poised for more success this season. Middleton was ranked second and Waunakee fourth in Division 1 while Madison Edgewood was fifth in Division 2 in the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin preseason poll.

Middleton won the Big Eight Conference and all its competitions last season before finishing third at the WIAA Division 1 state tournament. The Cardinals lost Ellie Frisch, who was fourth at state, to graduation. But they return three integral parts of last year’s lineup — juniors Vivian Cressman and Ellen Close and senior Amanda Beckman, a four-year varsity player Cardinals coach Becky Halverson said the team relies on for leadership and experience.

Waunakee, which won the Badger East Conference and tied for sixth at state last season, again should be formidable with the one-two punch of juniors Izzi Stricker (who tied for 14th at state) and Jordan Shipshock (27th at state). Senior Gabby Ziegler also returns from the Warriors’ state team.

Oregon, which received Division 1 honorable-mention recognition (ranked No. 15) in the preseason poll, has a lineup featuring junior Drew Hoffer and sophomores Delainey Halverson and Addison Sabel. Panthers coach Casey Johnson said Hoffer excels in specialty shots, Halverson has earned the nickname “Ms. Short Game” because of her chipping and putting skills and state qualifier Sabel displays a lot of length off the tee.

In Division 2, Madison Edgewood will be directed by new coach Corey Sielaff, taking over for the retired Peggy Gierhart. The Crusaders figure to be led by junior Jacklyn Thao and senior Sarah Nakada.

The WIAA state tournament is Oct. 10-11 at University Ridge Golf Course.

5 girls golfers to know this season

Vivian Cressman, Jr., Middleton

Things to know: Cressman was medalist at Thursday's season-opening Hartford Invitational, leading the Cardinals to the team title. She tied for 20th at state and tied for fourth at the WIAA Division 1 Oregon sectional last season. Cressman was a third-team selection on the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin All-State team in 2021. Cressman and Beckman were first-team all-conference picks in the Big Eight last year.

Quotable: “Vivian’s game has progressed greatly through the summer; this may have been the best summer she has had to date. As we head into the season, she seems incredibly driven to continue excelling in her high school career," Cardinals coach Becky Halverson said. “She is going to be a solid leader on our team. Her strong summer schedule paid dividends in our first event, as she carded an even-par, 72. It's great to see her hard work paying off.”

Isabel Royle, Sr., Sun Prairie West

Things to know: Royle and twin Sophia are two of the golfers for new high school Sun Prairie West. Isabel Royle finished 13th at last year’s Oregon sectional and was honorable mention All-State in 2021. The Royle sisters were part of Sun Prairie’s Division 1 state runner-up in softball last spring.

Quotable: “Isabel Royle embodies what it means to be a multi-sport, student-athlete. She is a hard-worker, excellent student and great teammate. She brings a lot of experience and leadership to our team," Wolves coach Maggie Gugel said. “One of the many things that makes Isabel so special is her competitive spirit. She always wants to do her best and lifts up her teammates to do the same.”

Addison Sabel, So., Oregon

Things to know: Sabel finished tied for fourth at sectionals and qualified for state, where she tied for 63rd, as a freshman. Sabel, sophomore Delainey Halverson and junior Drew Hoffer provide coach Casey Johnson’s Panthers with a solid nucleus.

Quotable: “Addison is our lone returning player who qualified for state last year," Panthers coach Casey Johnson said. "Addi finished second-team all-conference, as well. She has a lot of length and can really hit the ball. Although she's third on our depth chart, she's the most likely player to get an eagle or par a round.”

Jordan Shipshock, Jr., Waunakee

Things to know: Shipshock, a first-team all-Badger East Conference selection last season, was 27th at state after a third-place finish at the Oregon sectional last season for the Warriors. Shipshock was third-team All-State in 2021.

Quotable: “One thing we can always count on with Jordan is the work ethic she has and her continuous drive to be one of the best players in the state of Wisconsin. She is truly a student of the game and has a tremendous understanding of swing mechanics and course strategy," Warriors coach Paul Miller said. “During practices and even rounds, she is asking questions and sharing her understanding of course management; all in the name of improving herself. Jordan believes in managing the 'little things' that can make her successful, and she’s passing down her knowledge to her younger teammates.”

Izzi Stricker, Jr., Waunakee

Things to know: Stricker, a first-team pick and the Badger East player of the year, helped lead Waunakee to a sixth-place finish as a team, and she finished tied for 14th at the Division 1 state tournament last season. Stricker, daughter of professional golfer Steve Stricker, and Middleton’s Ellie Frisch had the low totals at the Oregon sectional. Stricker was second-team All-State in 2021.

Quotable: “While Izzi has great length off the tee and an absolutely solid short game, making her one of the top-level players in Wisconsin, what really stands out about her is the fiery competitor she is deep within. She thrives on the challenge of playing tough courses with strong fields of competition," Warriors coach Paul Miller said. “She has a tenacity that enables her to bounce back from a tough hole to reel off a series of pars with a birdie or two thrown in to erase the hiccup she may have had just a few holes prior. And now as a junior, she is growing into a natural role as a team leader through her actions and encouragement.”