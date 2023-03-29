The Madison Edgewood High School boys golf team made history last season by winning a fifth consecutive WIAA state title. In their quest for a sixth, the Crusaders return four players from their starting lineup in Al Deang, Ezekiel Boos, Finn Jaeger and Alex Weiss.

DeForest won both regional and sectional championships last spring, while starting a team of freshmen. With a second year of experience, don't expect another last-place finish in the Division 1 state tournament this year.

Regionals are scheduled for May 22-24, with sectionals following on either May 30 or 31, and the state championships are set for June 5-6.

With the first competitions starting this week, here are five boys golfers to pay attention to this spring.

Charlie Jambor, jr., Middleton

Things to know: Middleton coach Tom Cabalka said Jambor "arrived on the scene" when he won the Madison Memorial sectional as a freshman with a score of 72. The following year, Jambor made the Division 1 state tournament, where he tied for 18th and helped Middleton finish sixth as a team.

Quotable: "Charlie is really a student of the game, he is totally focused on the course and always working to improve," Cabalka said. "His work ethic is one of the best that I have seen from all of the golfers that have come through our program over the years. Every part of his game, tee to green is impressive. I really look forward to watching his game improve over the next two years."

Kaden Zinkle, so., DeForest

Things to know: As a freshman Zinkle earned second-team all-conference honors in the Badger East conference. He also made an appearance at the Division 1 state tournament, where he tied for 64th.

Quotable: "Kaden is a tenacious competitor who works extremely hard in school and on his golf game," DeForest coach Scott Siemion said. "He is an incredible example of a student athlete who cares about more than golf. He has raised thousands of dollars in our community for worthy causes. Our program is very proud of the player and person Kaden is and how he represents DeForest golf each day!"

Alex Weiss, sr., Madison Edgewood

Things to know: Weiss helped Madison Edgewood capture it's seventh boys golf state championship last year. Individually, Weiss finished fourth during the Aquinas sectionals and sixth in the Division 2 state tournament. For his performance last season, Weiss was named the Badger West conference player of the year.

Quotable: "In the short time I’ve known Alex he has displayed strong leadership and a high level of maturity," Madison Edgewood coach Jordan Brown said. "The respect he has from his teammates and former coaches has been apparent from day one. I know he is motivated to continue to develop as a player and to lead Edgewood in continued success on the golf course."

Charlie Erlandson, sr., Madison Memorial

Things to know: Erlandson is a two-sport athlete, and in the fall he threw a career-high 28 touchdowns while playing quarterback for the Spartans football team. On the golf course, he was tied for fifth after the first day of the Division 1 state meet last spring, before finishing tied for 22nd with a score of +10.

Billy McCorkle, sr., Oregon

Things to know: The first-team all-Badger West golfer played his best toward the end of the season, finishing 12th at the DeForest regionals and helping Oregon place fifth as a team. Then at sectionals in Oregon, McCorkle tied for 10th with a score of 77.

Editor’s note: The Wisconsin State Journal’s high school coverage area includes the following schools: Madison Memorial, Middleton, Verona, Madison La Follette, Sun Prairie East, Sun Prairie West, Madison West, Madison East, DeForest, Waunakee, Mount Horeb, Stoughton, Monona Grove, Oregon, Madison Edgewood, McFarland, Madison Abundant Life, Madison Country Day, St. Ambrose, Lodi and Sauk Prairie.

