The Madison Edgewood girls tennis team could do no wrong against Stoughton on Monday.

The Crusaders swept the four singles matches and three doubles matches in a 7-0 victory.

Lily Olson (No. 1 singles), Katie Kohls (No. 2), Lucy Herlitzka (No. 3) and Molly Esch (No. 4) won in straight sets as did the doubles teams of Olivia Johnson-Alana Johnson (No. 1), Paige Olson-Anna Miller (No. 2) and Laudin Jensen-Izzi Jaeckle (No. 3).

McFarland rolls past Reedsburg

Singles victories from Nina Henniger (No. 2), Kylie Meinholt (No. 3) and Anna Coan (No. 4) along with a sweep of the doubles matches gave McFarland a 6-1 victory over Reedsburg.

Monona Grove tumbles

Ava Lee’s victory in straight sets at No. 2 provided the lone singles point for Monona Grove in a 5-2 loss to Waunakee, which received singles wins from Claire Jaeger (No. 1), Anna Loken (No. 2) and Taylor Copeland (No. 4).

Oregon bests Milton

Ella Peotter (No. 1), Kate Thorne (No. 2) and Samantha Schroeder (No. 3) posted singles wins for Oregon in a 6-1 triumph over Milton.