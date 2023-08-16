What Clara Warrick accomplished what her three teammates in singles could not for the Madison West girls tennis team.

Playing at the No. 4 singles position, she defeated Janesville Craig’s Isabella Yahnke 6-4, 6-4. The decisive point gave West a 4-3 victory in the dual meet.

Teammates Grace Huang (No. 1), Greta Becker (No. 2) and Kaia Berghahn (No. 3) lost their matches.

West was victorious in all three doubles matches (Molly Ryan-Tyra Gustavson at No. 1, Isabelle Gao-Sarah Goetz at No. 2, Dakota Hanson-Ella Darley at No. 3).

Jaeger leads Waunakee

Claire Jaeger’s 6-3, 6-3 victory over Lillyanna Graf at the No. 1 singles spot led the way for Waunakee in its 4-3 victory over De Pere in girls tennis.

Anna Loken (No. 3) and Taylor Copeland (No. 4) also won their matches. The lone Waunakee victory in doubles came from the No. 1 team of Sophie Schnaubelt and Caroline Lee.