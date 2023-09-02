The Stoughton girls swimming team had three second-place relays and finished in fourth place at the Janesville Parker Relays on Saturday.

Germantown (308 points) won the meet, followed by Milton (230), Janesville Craig (194) and Stoughton (192). Parker (188), Delavan-Darien (106) and Madison East (72) also competed.

The Vikings’ high-finishing relays were the 200-yard freshman/sophomore medley team of Abby Schmidt, Cheyenne Borroughs, Ainsley Gerard and Cate Ehle (2 minutes, 5.10 seconds); 3x100 individual medley team of Gerard, Trinity Dreyer and Borroughs (3:35.76); and 200 freshman/sophomore freestyle team of Borroughs, Schmidt, Ehle and Gerard (1:15.24).