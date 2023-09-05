Monona Grove scored 143 points to outdistance runner-up Milton by 22 points and win the Monona Grove Stableford Golf Invitational on Tuesday.
The scoring system awarded five points for eagle, four for birdie, three for par, two for bogey and one for double bogey or worse.
The Silver Eagles’ Lauren Reed tied for medalist honors with 48; Kaylyn McQueeney (35) was fifth; Josie Gennerman (33) tied for seventh; and Adele Welling (29) tied for 10th.
Marks, Smith lead Wolves
Setters Sari Marks (41) and Dani Smith (34) combined for 75 assists to lead Sun Prairie West past Madison Memorial 25-23, 25-19, 28-26. Marks also contributed 12 kills.
SP East routs Parker
Charlie Pederson had three goals and two assists as host Sun Prairie East routed Janesville Parker 12-0 in boys soccer. Caleb Gilman and Miles Churchil each scored two goals for the Cardinals.
Abundant Life edges Deerfield
Penny Schell had 22 kills, Teresa Pfeil had 24 assists and Madison Abundant survived a back-and-forth five-set match with Deerfield. The Challengers prevailed 15-8 in the deciding set.
Verona tops Parker
Verona’s top-three singles players — Naisha Nagpal (No. 1), Nicole Repka (No. 2) and Anna Dalebroux (No. 3) — all won in straight sets without surrendering a game as the Wildcats downed Janesville Parker 6-1 in girls tennis.
Spartans blank Lancers
Madison Memorial’s No. 3 doubles team of Sriveda Lankella and Niya Sejpal, used a first-set tiebreaker to defeat Madison La Follette’s Thea Cook and Dora Neppl 7-6 (3), 6-3 as the Spartans beat the Lancers 7-0.
Photos: Mount Horeb/Barneveld battles Monroe in Game of the Week
Mount Horeb/Barneveld's Landon Ellestad catches a touchdown pass against Monroe's Keegan Dahmen during the first half on Aug. 25 at Mount Horeb High School.
SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
Monroe's James Seagreaves sacks Mount Horeb/Barneveld's Kasey Helgeson during the first half on Aug. 25 at Mount Horeb High School.
SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
Monroe's Lane Meier runs the ball against Mount Horeb/Barneveld during the first half on Aug. 25 at Mount Horeb High School.
SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
Mount Horeb/Barneveld's Kasey Helgeson lets go of a pass against Monroe during the first half on Aug. 25 at Mount Horeb High School.
SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
Monroe's James Seagreaves runs to sack Mount Horeb/Barneveld's Kasey Helgeson during the first half on Aug. 25 at Mount Horeb High School.
SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
Monroe's Ethan Rosenstiel calls a play against Mount Horeb/Barneveld during the first half on Aug. 25 at Mount Horeb High School.
SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
Monroe's Lane Meier is tackled by Mount Horeb/Barneveld players during the first half on Aug. 25 at Mount Horeb High School.
SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
Mount Horeb/Barneveld's Landon Ellestad catches a touchdown pass against Monroe's Keegan Dahmen during the first half on Aug. 25 at Mount Horeb High School.
SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
Mount Horeb/Barneveld's Landon Ellestad, left, celebrates with teammates Owen Aeschlimann and Owen Preimesberger, right, after scoring a touchdown against Monroe during the first half on Aug. 25 at Mount Horeb High School.
SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
Monroe's Ryan Mathiason attempts to catch a pass against Mount Horeb/Barneveld's Tucker Shipman during the first half on Aug. 25 at Mount Horeb High School.
SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!