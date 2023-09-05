Monona Grove scored 143 points to outdistance runner-up Milton by 22 points and win the Monona Grove Stableford Golf Invitational on Tuesday.

The scoring system awarded five points for eagle, four for birdie, three for par, two for bogey and one for double bogey or worse.

The Silver Eagles’ Lauren Reed tied for medalist honors with 48; Kaylyn McQueeney (35) was fifth; Josie Gennerman (33) tied for seventh; and Adele Welling (29) tied for 10th.

Marks, Smith lead Wolves

Setters Sari Marks (41) and Dani Smith (34) combined for 75 assists to lead Sun Prairie West past Madison Memorial 25-23, 25-19, 28-26. Marks also contributed 12 kills.

SP East routs Parker

Charlie Pederson had three goals and two assists as host Sun Prairie East routed Janesville Parker 12-0 in boys soccer. Caleb Gilman and Miles Churchil each scored two goals for the Cardinals.

Abundant Life edges Deerfield

Penny Schell had 22 kills, Teresa Pfeil had 24 assists and Madison Abundant survived a back-and-forth five-set match with Deerfield. The Challengers prevailed 15-8 in the deciding set.

Verona tops Parker

Verona’s top-three singles players — Naisha Nagpal (No. 1), Nicole Repka (No. 2) and Anna Dalebroux (No. 3) — all won in straight sets without surrendering a game as the Wildcats downed Janesville Parker 6-1 in girls tennis.

Spartans blank Lancers

Madison Memorial’s No. 3 doubles team of Sriveda Lankella and Niya Sejpal, used a first-set tiebreaker to defeat Madison La Follette’s Thea Cook and Dora Neppl 7-6 (3), 6-3 as the Spartans beat the Lancers 7-0.

