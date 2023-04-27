The Oregon boys lacrosse team strung together its strongest season yet last spring, beating Hudson 7-5 to win the Wisconsin Lacrosse Federation state championship.

The Panthers are on the prowl for more success this spring and Israel Mikkelson has played a key role as the team's new faceoff specialist. The junior has inserted himself into a crucial role on the field, replacing Marquette freshman Adam Slager.

Mikkelson has done more than just help Oregon command possession — he has an 82.5% faceoff percentage with 94 wins in 114 attempts, tops in the Big Badger Conference — scoring 10 goals, tied for third most on the Panthers. He also has four assists after scoring a goal and adding a helper in Oregon's 13-2 romp over Janesville on April 21.

The Panthers are 5-1, including 2-1 in league play.

