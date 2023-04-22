COTTAGE GROVE — Saturday's prep baseball doubleheader between host Monona Grove and Fort Atkinson featured a pair of thrilling games.

The Silver Eagles won the first matchup 5-4 after a walk-off infield single by Dom Najacht.

In Game 2, the Blackhawks returned the favor as Braeden Sayre hit a walk-off single in the ninth inning, propelling his team to a 3-2 victory.

“The biggest thing we told the guys after the first game was that we couldn’t dwell on it, we had to respond and have energy because it was a heartbreaker,” Fort Atkinson coach Andrew Schwantes said.

That heartbreak was a result of Fort Atkinson pitcher Drew Kloster being dominant for the majority of the opener and yet the Blackhawks still lost.

Kloster pitched five scoreless innings to start the game but as his pitch count increased, Monona Grove's bats came alive.

In the sixth inning, Jackson Hewitt drove in the Silver Eagles' first run with a double.

Monona Grove entered the final inning trailing 4-1 and finished the game with six straight hits. The two biggest hits came from seniors Mac Vesperman and Eduardo Rivera, who both doubled.

By the time Najacht's eventual walk-off at-bat came, the game was tied 4-4 and the Silver Eagles still had no outs.

“I think we just wanted it more than them to be honest. You saw the energy, everyone was hitting, it was just a team effort and great job of finishing off the last inning,” Rivera said.

Low scoring affair

The second game was much more low scoring. With the game tied 1-1 after the first inning, both teams went scoreless until the seventh.

To start the seventh inning, Monona Grove put a runner on thanks to an error on a throw to first base. Senior James Cullison quickly capitalized with an RBI double, putting the Silver Eagles up 2-1 heading into the bottom of seventh.

Down to its last out, Fort Atkinson benefited from two key plays Monona Grove didn't make. First, Kaden Connor couldn’t complete a leaping catch on a ball hit down the third-base line.

Then, the Blackhawks tied the game after Monona Grove catcher Terek Verhage tried to throw a runner out at second and the ball slipped into the outfield.

“We kind of had it, we had a couple of opportunities there, if we come down with a catch or don’t make a throw that game is over,” Monona Grove coach Kevin Connor said. “But that’s the way it works, you’ve got to make plays and if you don’t you live with it.”

The extra-inning win was important to Schwantes as it validated his team’s current place in the Badger West Conference.

“We proved a lot to ourselves today because not a lot of people thought much of us going into the season and we’ve played well against top teams this year,” Schwantes said.

For Monona Grove the split was a “reality check,” Rivera said.

“Everyone wants to beat us no matter if we're the best team in the state or the worst team,” Rivera said. “We’re Monona Grove, people are gunning for us, so this is a learning lesson that we are beatable and we got to be ready for our three games next week.”