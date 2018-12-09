QUARTERBACKS
Jarrett Wulf, 6-foot, 170 pounds, sr., Waunakee — Associated Press and Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Large Schools all-state honorable-mention pick; first-team all-Badger North Conference. Completed 77.1 percent of his passes for 2,311 yards and 25 touchdowns (four interceptions) and ran for 10 TDs for Badger North champs.
Jordan Bishop, 6-1, 200, sr., Monona Grove — Honorable mention AP and WFCA Large Schools all-state pick; Badger South offensive player of the year for Badger South champs. Completed 58.1 percent of his passes for 2,236 yards and 26 touchdowns (four interceptions) and rushed for 386 yards and four TDs.
RUNNING BACKS
Devin Jorgenson, 5-9, 170, jr., Edgerton — Rushed for 1,586 yards and 19 touchdowns and caught a TD pass. WFCA all-region selection and all-Rock Valley first-team pick.
Riley Olson, 5-9, 160, sr., Cambridge — Capitol South offensive player of the year and WFCA all-region choice for league champs. Rushed for 1,361 yards and 21 TDs and caught two scoring passes.
ALL-PURPOSE BACK
Jaden Johnson, 6-3, 195, sr., Edgerton — Rushed for 1,917 yards (14th in state, tops in area) on 209 carries with 27 TDs; passed for 1,158 yards and 13 TDs (four interceptions). An all-Rock Valley Conference pick.
WIDE RECEIVERS
Sawyer Maly, 6-2, 185, sr., Waunakee — Unanimous first-team AP all-state pick and WFCA Large Schools honorable mention all-state pick. Badger North offensive player of the year. Caught 50 passes for 1,169 yards and 13 TDs.
Cooper Nelson, 6-4, 180, sr., Sun Prairie — AP and WFCA Large Schools all-state first-team pick; Big Eight Conference first-team pick for the league champs. Caught 60 passes for 1,027 yards and 13 TDs and also threw for a score.
TIGHT END
Austin Keller, 6-2, 220, sr., Waunakee — WFCA Large Schools first-team choice as a tight end; Badger North first-team pick; caught 35 passes for 555 yards and five TDs.
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN
Jack Nelson, 6-7, 270, jr., Stoughton — AP and WFCA Large Schools first-team all-state pick; Badger South offensive lineman of the year. Has orally committed to the University of Wisconsin.
Ben Johnson, 6-4, 305, sr., Sun Prairie — WFCA Large Schools first-team all-state pick; AP second-team all-state choice; first-team all-Big Eight pick.
Nathan Miller, 6-2, 263, sr., Waunakee — Offensive lineman of the year in the Badger North; WFCA Large Schools honorable-mention all-state pick.
Harley Jones, 6-0, 250, sr., Lake Mills — AP and WFCA Small Schools all-state honorable mention pick; Capitol North offensive and defensive lineman of the year.
Michael Williams-Davis, 6-1, 225, sr., Monona Grove — WFCA all-region selection and all-Badger South first-team pick for the league champs.
KICKER
Connor Shanahan, 6-2, 175, sr., Sun Prairie — All-Big Eight first-team kicker in the Big Eight and WFCA all-region pick; went 56-for-57 on extra points and 8-for-11 kicking field goals.
— Jon Masson