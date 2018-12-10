ENDS/EDGE
Reed Ryan, 6-4, 230, sr., Waunakee — Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Large Schools first-team All-State selection; WFCA Large Schools defensive player of the year; Associated Press first-team choice and Badger North defensive player of the year. The North Dakota State commit had 80 tackles (37 for loss) with 18 sacks (second in the state), six forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries for the conference champs and WIAA Division 2 semifinalists.
Maven Kretche, 6-6, 220, sr., Sun Prairie — Notched 69 tackles, including 17 for loss and 15 sacks (fourth in state), including five sacks in one game. First-team All-Big Eight pick for the league champs; WFCA All-Region pick.
Sam Gronski, 6-2, 215, sr., Monona Grove — Badger South defensive lineman of year and AP honorable-mention All-State pick. 59 tackles, including 19 for loss and 6.5 sacks, for league champs.
LINEMEN
Keeanu Benton, 6-4, 280, sr., Janesville Craig — AP first-team All-State; WFCA Large Schools first-team All-State. The University of Wisconsin commit had 75 tackles, including seven for loss, and two sacks.
Chase Maier, 6-4, 205, sr., Waunakee — AP first-team All-State; WFCA Large Schools first-team All-State; Badger North defensive lineman of the year. Recorded 41 tackles, 14 for loss.
LINEBACKERS
Matthew Wedig, 6-4, 220, sr., Beloit Memorial — WFCA Large Schools first-team All-State at outside linebacker; AP first-team All-State as all-purpose player. Played linebacker, tight end, punter and running back. Two-way first-team All-Big Eight pick (linebacker/running back) and second-team punter. Illinois State commit. Had 62 tackles, seven for loss, and two sacks.
John Klus, 6-0, 235, sr., Oregon — AP All-State first-team choice at inside linebacker; Badger South defensive player of the year; WFCA All-Region selection. Led state in tackles (189) with six for loss; added one sack and one interception.
Hakeem McCullers, 6-1, 230, sr., Sun Prairie — First-team All-Big Eight pick; WFCA Large Schools All-State honorable-mention pick (inside LB). Had 73 tackles, nine for loss, and five sacks.
Dylan Bourne, 6-2, 210, sr., Verona — First-team All-Big Eight pick; WFCA All-Region honoree. Notched 128 tackles, eight for loss, and two sacks.
BACKS
Jeremiah Jordan, 6-2, 205, sr., Madison Memorial — AP and WFCA Large Schools honorable-mention All-State; first-team all-Big Eight pick for conference co-champs. The Illinois State commit, who also played linebacker, totaled 87 tackles (six for loss).
Kevin Meicher, 5-9, 170, sr., Middleton — First-team selection as a defensive back and a utility player on offense on the All-Big Eight team and WFCA All-Region choice as a defensive back. University of Minnesota commit for wrestling had 44 tackles, two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), one sack, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.
Teagan Herschleb, 6-2, 160., jr., Columbus — Second in state with eight interceptions. WFCA Small Schools first-team All-State; AP honorable-mention All-State pick.
PUNTER
Jake Wuebben, 6-2, 220, jr., Middleton — First-team All-Big Eight and WFCA all-region pick. Averaged 40.3 yards per punt, landing 10 inside the 20-yard line and seven inside the 10.