Wisconsin Football Coaches Association sets lineup for Hall of Fame

Five members in the class of 2021 and 10 representing the class of 2020 are scheduled to be inducted into the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
The 42nd enshrinement is scheduled for April 10, 2021, at the Marriott Madison West, according to a WFCA release and WisSports.net report.
The 2021 Class inductees are newly named.
Waunakee’s Paul Martin was in the Class of 2020, as was Lakeside Lutheran executive director Kirk DeNoyer, honored for his time at Wisconsin Lutheran.
WFCA HALL OF FAME CLASS OF 2021
Tony Biolo, Wisconsin Rapids High School
Pat Bundy, Menomonie High School
Pat Cerroni, UW-Oshkosh
Tony DiSalvo, Hammond St. Croix Central High School
Steve King, Holmen High School
WFCA HALL OF FAME CLASS OF 2020
Kirk DeNoyer, Wisconsin Lutheran High School
Tom Fugate, Mequon Homestead High School
Joe LaBuda, Menomonie High School
Steve Lyga, Cochrane-Fountain City High School
Paul Martin, Waunakee High School
Steve Rux, Waukesha West High School
Dan St. Arnauld, Niagara/Brillion High School
Bernie Schmidt, Cudahy High School
Scott Statz, Platteville High School
Mark Traun, Elk Mound High School
DAVE MCCLAIN DISTINGUISHED SERVICE AWARD -- Brad Arnett, Nx Level
NATIONAL HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETIC COACHES ASSOCIATION HALL OF FAME -- Dave Keel, Homestead High School and Bill Turnquist, West De Pere High
MARGE AND DICK RUNDLE POSITIVE INFLUENCE OF COACHING AWARD -- Chuck Raykovich, Chippewa Falls High School
A reception will be 4:30-5:30 p.m. and dinner 5:30 p.m. April 10 at Marriott West. A total of 1,000 tickets costing $45 will be sold.
