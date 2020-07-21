You are the owner of this article.
Wisconsin Football Coaches Association sets lineup for Hall of Fame
Five members in the class of 2021 and 10 representing the class of 2020 are scheduled to be inducted into the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

The 42nd enshrinement is scheduled for April 10, 2021, at the Marriott Madison West, according to a WFCA release and WisSports.net report.

The 2021 Class inductees are newly named.

Waunakee’s Paul Martin was in the Class of 2020, as was Lakeside Lutheran executive director Kirk DeNoyer, honored for his time at Wisconsin Lutheran. 

WFCA HALL OF FAME CLASS OF 2021

Tony Biolo, Wisconsin Rapids High School

Pat Bundy, Menomonie High School

Pat Cerroni, UW-Oshkosh

Tony DiSalvo, Hammond St. Croix Central High School

Steve King, Holmen High School

WFCA HALL OF FAME CLASS OF 2020

Kirk DeNoyer, Wisconsin Lutheran High School

Tom Fugate, Mequon Homestead High School

Joe LaBuda, Menomonie High School

Steve Lyga, Cochrane-Fountain City High School

Paul Martin, Waunakee High School

Steve Rux, Waukesha West High School

Dan St. Arnauld, Niagara/Brillion High School

Bernie Schmidt, Cudahy High School

Scott Statz, Platteville High School

Mark Traun, Elk Mound High School

DAVE MCCLAIN DISTINGUISHED SERVICE AWARD -- Brad Arnett, Nx Level

NATIONAL HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETIC COACHES ASSOCIATION HALL OF FAME -- Dave Keel, Homestead High School and Bill Turnquist, West De Pere High

MARGE AND DICK RUNDLE POSITIVE INFLUENCE OF COACHING AWARD -- Chuck Raykovich, Chippewa Falls High School

A reception will be 4:30-5:30 p.m. and dinner 5:30 p.m. April 10 at Marriott West. A total of 1,000 tickets costing $45 will be sold.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

