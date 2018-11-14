THE BASICS
What: The 43rd annual WIAA state football championships.
When: Thursday and Friday.
Where: Camp Randall Stadium.
Tickets: Prices for adults are $8 per game, $20 for a Thursday pass, $15 for a Friday pass and $30 for a two-day pass. Adult tickets may be purchased online at www.WIAAwi.org/tickets.aspx. The price for children age 6 and younger is $1 per game.
Parking: There may be limited availability, but parking will be available for purchase at special-events prices at some University of Wisconsin lots and ramps in the area surrounding the stadium.
Shuttle service: A shuttle bus will depart every 20 minutes from Pavilion 2 at Alliant Energy Center, 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way, at a cost of $7 per vehicle to park and $5 per rider round-trip.
Carry-ins: The Camp Randall carry-in policy can be found at http://uwbadgers.com/sports/2016/11/9/carry-in-policy.aspx#fb_carryin_policy. The policy will be enforced without exception.
On the air: All games will be televised live on Fox Sports Wisconsin and streamed the Fox Sports app. Many state radio stations, including WIBA, 1070 AM, will carry the games on the air and through online streaming.
Online: Live scoring, lineups, schedules, history and additional information can be found at https://www.wiaawi.org/Sports/Football.aspx
SCHEDULE
Thursday
Division 7: Black Hawk (12-0) vs. Edgar (13-0), 10 a.m.
Division 6: Iola-Scandinavia (13-0) vs. Racine Lutheran (11-2), 1 p.m.
Division 5: Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs (13-0) vs. Stratford (11-2), 4 p.m.
Division 4: Racine St. Catherine's (13-0) vs. Hammond St. Croix Central (13-0), 7 p.m.
Friday
Division 3: Waukesha Catholic Memorial (12-1) vs. West De Pere (13-0), 10 a.m.
Division 2: Brookfield Central (12-1) vs. Mequon Homestead (13-0), 1 p.m.
Division 1: Kimberly (12-1) vs. Muskego (13-0), 4 p.m.