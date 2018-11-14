Try 1 month for 99¢
WIAA state football: Lodi fans cheer a score

Lodi fans celebrate a first half touchdown in the WIAA Division 4 state high school championship football game between Lodi and St. Croix Central on Thursday, 11/16/17, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin

 Greg Dixon Photo

THE BASICS

What: The 43rd annual WIAA state football championships.

When: Thursday and Friday.

Where: Camp Randall Stadium.

Tickets: Prices for adults are $8 per game, $20 for a Thursday pass, $15 for a Friday pass and $30 for a two-day pass. Adult tickets may be purchased online at www.WIAAwi.org/tickets.aspx. The price for children age 6 and younger is $1 per game.

Parking: There may be limited availability, but parking will be available for purchase at special-events prices at some University of Wisconsin lots and ramps in the area surrounding the stadium.

Shuttle service: A shuttle bus will depart every 20 minutes from Pavilion 2 at Alliant Energy Center, 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way, at a cost of $7 per vehicle to park and $5 per rider round-trip.

Carry-ins: The Camp Randall carry-in policy can be found at http://uwbadgers.com/sports/2016/11/9/carry-in-policy.aspx#fb_carryin_policy. The policy will be enforced without exception.

On the air: All games will be televised live on Fox Sports Wisconsin and streamed the Fox Sports app. Many state radio stations, including WIBA, 1070 AM, will carry the games on the air and through online streaming.

Online: Live scoring, lineups, schedules, history and additional information can be found at https://www.wiaawi.org/Sports/Football.aspx

SCHEDULE

Thursday

Division 7: Black Hawk (12-0) vs. Edgar (13-0), 10 a.m.

Division 6: Iola-Scandinavia (13-0) vs. Racine Lutheran (11-2), 1 p.m.

Division 5: Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs (13-0) vs. Stratford (11-2), 4 p.m.

Division 4: Racine St. Catherine's (13-0) vs. Hammond St. Croix Central (13-0), 7 p.m.

Friday

Division 3: Waukesha Catholic Memorial (12-1) vs. West De Pere (13-0), 10 a.m.

Division 2: Brookfield Central (12-1) vs. Mequon Homestead (13-0), 1 p.m.

Division 1: Kimberly (12-1) vs. Muskego (13-0), 4 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Wisconsin State Journal prep sports editor Art Kabelowsky has traversed the state to cover sports while working for daily papers in Fort Atkinson, Racine, La Crosse, Milwaukee and Baraboo.

View comments