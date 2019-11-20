THE LOWDOWN
What: The 44th annual WIAA state football championships.
When, where: Thursday and Friday, Camp Randall Stadium.
Tickets, parking: Admission is $10 per game; $25 for a Thursday four-game pass; $20 for a Friday three-game pass; $40 for a two-day pass. Children age 6 and younger, $1 per game. With school and nearby businesses in session, parking could be a challenge both days. Parking will be available for purchase at university, public and private lots, ramps and other areas as space permits.
TV/streaming: All seven championship games will be carried live on one of Fox Sports Wisconsin’s channels. The Division 7 and 6 games on Thursday and the Division 3, 2 and 1 games on Friday will be on the main Fox Sports Wisconsin channel; Thursday’s Division 5 and 4 games will be on FS Wisconsin Plus (Charter 323). All televised games will be streamed on the Fox Sports Go app.
Radio/streaming: All seven games will be carried live by WTSO, 100.9 FM, and on the iHeartRadio app.
Last year’s finals: Division 1, Muskego 24, Kimberly 21; D2, Mequon Homestead 51, Brookfield Central 14; D3, Waukesha Catholic Memorial 37, West De Pere 24; D4, Racine St. Catherine’s 8, Hammond St. Croix Central 7; D5, Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs 20, Stratford 17; D6, Iola-Scandinavia 43, Racine Lutheran 14; D7, Black Hawk 22, Edgar 15.
THE SCHEDULE
Thursday
Division 7: Black Hawk/Warren (Ill.) (13-0) vs. Edgar (12-1), 10 a.m.
Division 6: Eau Claire Regis (13-0) vs. Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs (11-2), 1 p.m.
Division 5: Stratford (13-0) vs. Hartland Lake Country Lutheran (12-1), 4 p.m.
Division 4: Kiel (13-0) vs. Waukesha Catholic Memorial (11-2), 7 p.m.
Friday
Division 3: DeForest (13-0) vs. Menasha (12-1), 10 a.m.
Division 2: Waunakee (12-1) vs. Brookfield East (11-2), 1 p.m.
Division 1: Bay Port (13-0) vs. Muskego (13-0), 4 p.m.
THE CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES
Division 7
Black Hawk/Warren (Ill.) (13-0) vs. Edgar (12-1), 10 a.m. Thursday
This is a rematch of last year’s championship game, although two-time defending state champ Black Hawk has added five seniors and additional underclassmen to its roster through a new co-op program with Warren (Illinois) High School, located 11 miles away. “They really did a nice job of assimilating themselves into what the expectations were,” 18th-year Warriors coach Cory Milz said. But it’s still the same old Black Hawk offensive machine, running the split-back veer and producing 5,181 yards rushing (398.6 per game) and 505 points (38.8 per game). Senior left halfback Cayden Milz, the coach’s son, has 1,811 yards and 26 touchdowns on 206 carries; senior Jaylen Rufenacht has 1,694 yards and 24 scores on 152 carries, including 393 yards and five scores in the last two games, wins over River Ridge and Oshkosh Lourdes. Senior quarterback Ethan Williams has thrown for 813 yards and 11 TDs.
Edgar, playing in its WIAA record-tying 13th state final under 45th-year head coach Jerry Sinz, beat Bangor, 27-7, to earn its berth. The Wildcats’ only loss was a 6-0 decision in Week 8 against Stratford, which produced 12 consecutive shutouts before allowing one TD in last week’s win to make the Division 5 final. Edgar has scored 500 points (38.5 per game) and allowed 45 (3.5 per game). Senior Kaleb Hafferman leads the rushing attack with 1,006 yards and 25 touchdowns, and junior quarterback Konnor Wolf has thrown for 944 yards and 12 scores. Linebacker Carson Lemmer has 100 tackles to lead a defense that has allowed only seven touchdowns all year, with eight shutouts, and Hafferman has 71 stops and four interceptions.
Division 6
Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs (11-2) vs. Eau Claire Regis (13-0), 1 p.m. Thursday
Last year, Regis lost a third-round playoff game to Grantsburg, 31-29. This year, coach Bryant Brenner’s Ramblers have added the best player from that Grantsburg team to their own roster in 6-foot-4, 225-pound senior tight end and linebacker Gabe Chenal. The University of Wisconsin recruit — whose brothers, John and Leo, are already both with the Badgers — is the team’s No. 2 receiver and No. 3 tackler (84 stops). Regis has scored 565 points (43.5 per game) while allowing 97 (7.5 per game). Senior Tristan Root has rushed for 984 yards and 20 touchdowns on 105 carries, and senior Hayden Reinders has picked up 835 yards and 11 scores. Short-yardage back Gus Theisen has 15 rushing TDs. Junior linebacker Payton Kostka has 112 tackles, including 20 in a 36-6 semifinal win over Abbotsford.
St. Mary’s Springs is a program of state legend, as is its coach, 49-year veteran Bob Hyland. This is Springs’ 26th trip to a state championship game, including its 12th as a WIAA member, and the Ledgers have the most WIAA championships with eight. Last year’s team beat Stratford in the Division 5 final, but heavy graduation losses led to losses against Hartland Lake Country Lutheran and Amherst (in overtime) to start this season. But the Ledgers rebounded and have outscored their four playoff opponents by a combined 150-7, raising the season averages to 34.8 points scored and 7.0 allowed per game. Senior Marcus Orlandoni, who missed five-plus weeks in midseason with a high ankle sprain, has 663 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns. The rushing leader, junior David Mueller, has 1,410 yards and 17 TDs on 163 carries. Sophomore Isaac Hyland, the coach’s grandson, has 869 yards and 12 TDs in 104 carries.
Division 5
Stratford (13-0) vs. Hartland Lake Country Lutheran (12-1), 4 p.m. Thursday
Stratford’s defense has reached legendary status, producing 12 consecutive shutouts until allowing a third-quarter touchdown in its 19-7 semifinal victory over Amherst. “They kind of high-pointed (a pass and) we were right there with them,” said seventh-year coach Jason Tubbs, whose Tigers are making their ninth trip to the final. “We were right there with him (Amherst receiver Carmelo Aleman). Our kid kind of thought he intercepted the ball, but the referee said their kid had it for a (37-yard) touchdown.” Power up front has been the key to a defense that has allowed only 54 rushing yards and 450 passing yards all season (38.8 total yards per game). Meanwhile, the offense has produced 649 points (49.9 per game), averaging 411 yards per game. “Our offense is keeping the ball a long time (which has helped the defense),” Tubbs said. “Friday night, we started the game with a nine-minute drive.” Middle linebacker Justin Schoenherr has 106 tackles and senior linebacker Trevor Dennee has 96. Senior Teddy Redman has rushed for 744 yards and 11 scores, and senior Max Schwabe has thrown for 1,186 yards and 21 TDs.
Lake Country Lutheran coach Greg Brazgel, in his 16th year, has built small-school success in the geographical shadow of state giants such as Hartland Arrowhead, Waukesha Catholic Memorial, Wales Kettle Moraine, Oconomowoc, Pewaukee and the Waukesha public schools. “(We) get a bunch of individuals, coming from a bunch of different places, to believe in one team,” Brazgel said. “It’s a ridiculous place to get a kid to come to Lake Country Lutheran and oh, by the way, pay for it.” But the Lightning have succeeded, earning their second finals berth in three years with last week’s 25-0 win over Prairie du Chien. Lake Country has allowed two TDs in four playoff games and has seven shutouts. On offense, sophomore quarterback Luke Haertle has thrown for 1,212 yards and 18 touchdowns, and senior Jack Leverenz has carried the ball 205 times for 1,080 yards and 15 scores. Senior linebacker Andrew Schumacher has 140 tackles.
Division 4
Waukesha Catholic Memorial (11-2) vs. Kiel (13-0), 7 p.m. Thursday
Waukesha Catholic Memorial, coached for the last 42 years by Bill Young, won the Division 3 championship last year and this year dropped to Division 4 as the second-largest school in the 32-team grouping. As a result, the postseason has been a 193-21 cakewalk for a program that battles each year through the state’s strongest conference, the Classic 8. “Where they put you is where they play,” said Young, adding that 25 other playoff teams dropped a division from their 2018 classifications. The Crusaders are just plain loaded with talent. Senior quarterback Luke Fox, a Duke baseball recruit, has thrown for 2,205 yards and 26 touchdowns with five interceptions, and has rushed for 493 yards and eight scores. Cole Dakovich, a 6-5, 245-pound senior tight end and defensive tackle, has 13 catches for 292 yards and 63 tackles. Purdue recruit Ben Kreul, a senior linebacker, leads the defense with 106 tackles. Obacoso Allen leads the rushing attack with 915 yards.
Kiel earned its first trip to a state championship game with last week’s 24-14 win over Wrightstown. But the Raiders’ seventh-year coach, Mike Droessler, is a 34-year veteran who previously turned around programs at Wausau West, Fond du Lac and North Fond du Lac. The Raiders average 37.5 points and allow 8.3 per game. Junior Alexander Kleinhans has rushed for 1,119 yards and eight scores, and senior quarterback Mitchell Mahler has passed for 1,075 yards and 15 touchdowns while rushing for 946 yards and 20 scores.
Division 3
DeForest (13-0) vs. Menasha (12-1), 10 a.m. Friday
It has been a season full of sad and happy milestones for DeForest, including the sad late-season news of the Oct. 8 death of Hall of Fame coach Jerry Roelke, who went 186-118-1 from 1968 to 1999 and led the Norskies to their only state championship, in 1982, along with runner-up finishes in 1980 and 1981. Also, 19th-year head coach Mike Minick put out the word late in the season that he was stepping down as coach after this season. The Norskies responded by completing a perfect regular season with a 35-13 win over Division 2 finalist Waunakee and then beating four playoff opponents by a combined 135-30. The Norskies average 42.4 points and 358 yards per game, and allow 6.5 points and 144 yards. Senior quarterback Trey Schroeder is the leader of the offensive pack, throwing for 1,387 yards and 20 touchdowns at a 68.2 percent completion rate, with senior Lane Larson catching 46 throws for 850 yards and nine scores. Junior Gabe Finley has rushed for 1,324 yards and 16 TDs, and senior Alex Endres has added 700 yards and 13 scores. Schroeder also has 554 rushing yards and 13 TDs. Senior linebacker Jett Riese has 93 tackles.
Menasha sprung to its second state finals berth with a 36-35 victory over Menomonie last week. The Bluejays scored with 51 seconds remaining, and 12th-year coach Jeramie Korth called for a two-point conversion run by quarterback Cole Popp that decided the game. The Bluejays’ only loss was a 56-42 drubbing by West De Pere in Week Six, but the Bluejays avenged it with a 24-14 win in the quarterfinal round. Senior running back Tyler Roehl has broken the 2,000-yard mark with 23 touchdowns, and senior quarterback Cole Popp has thrown for 1,861 yards and 18 scores and rushed for 743 yards and 14 TDs.
Division 2
Waunakee (12-1) vs. Brookfield East (11-2), 1 p.m. Friday
Coach Pat Rice, in his 28th year, has led the Warriors to their 10th state final and a chance for what would be their seventh championship and second in three years. The only loss came to unbeaten Division 3 finalist DeForest in Week Nine, 35-13, and Waunakee has averaged 40.5 points and 256 yards per game on offense. The defense has given up 15.8 points and 253 yards per game. And the Warriors have played their best in the postseason, despite an injury to team leader Caden Nelson, a junior quarterback, that has led to impressive performances by sophomore Quentin Keene, including a 248-yard, one-TD performance in a 34-15 win over Waukesha West last week. Together, the QBs have thrown for 2,181 yards and 28 scores. Senior Cole Mobley leads the running back corps with 729 yards and 12 scores, and Nelson has rushed for 734 yards and 10 TDs. Sophomore Andrew Keller has 30 receptions for 458 yards and nine scores. Connor Loy leads the defensive front with 7.5 sacks.
Brookfield East lost to Menomonee Falls and Brookfield Central during the Greater Metro Conference season. But fourth-year coach Ben Farley’s Spartans avenged those losses by beating Central, 20-0, and the Falls, 34-6, in playoff action before advancing to its first final since 2016 with a 34-8 win over Superior last week. “We’re playing our best football here as late,” Farley said. “We’ve allowed only 24 points in the (four) playoffs. … We’ve been a good defensive team all year long, but each week we’ve gotten better.” The Spartans average 28.4 points and 307 yards per game, and allow 9.9 points and 172 yards. Senior linebacker Nate O’Connell has 115 tackles and three interceptions, and both lines are anchored by 6-5, 300-pound Northern Illinois recruit John Champe. On offense, senior Donovan Hunt has rushed for 1,686 yards and 24 scores, and senior Sam McGath has thrown for 921 yards and seven scores.
Division 1
Muskego (13-0) vs. Bay Port (13-0), 4 p.m. Friday
Muskego takes a 27-game winning streak to the state final after knocking off Kimberly in last year’s final and ending Madison Memorial’s title hopes with a 49-13 win last week. Coach Ken Krause, in his 12th year, has perfected the deceptive, multi-faceted Wing-T offense — once a staple of prep football but now a throwback, due to the advent of the spread offense. “Everybody’s in the spread, so it gives us a huge advantage,” said Krause, whose team averages 320 yards rushing per game. “(They) have three, four days to prepare for an offense they see only once a year.” The Warriors opened with a 14-10 win over Milwaukee Marquette and then marched through the brutal Classic 8 schedule with no win closer than 17 points. The Warriors beat Mukwonago, 17-7, and Franklin, 17-10, before beating Memorial to earn its finals repeat. Senior running back Alexander Current has totaled 1,495 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns, averaging 14 yards per carry and a touchdown on every fifth carry. Junior bruiser Joshua Bulski has picked up 1,233 yards and nine scores. Andrew Leair has 10 TDs and averages 12.5 yards per attempt, but was hurt against Memorial. Sophomore Evan Weber has averaged 18.6 yards per carry. Junior safety Hunter Wohler, whom both D1 finals coaches called “the best player in the state,” has 111 tackles and two interceptions to key a defense that has allowed 7.5 points and 192 yards per game.
Bay Port, champion of the Fox River Classic Conference, enters the final with a lineup that appears ready to give Muskego all it can handle. Coach Gary Westerman, 89-14 in his ninth year, led the Pirates to a 42-28 win over Kimberly in a semifinal after a 56-28 rout of Milwaukee Marquette. “We have an experienced group, really some great humans,” Westerman said. “But some teams get (to state) and are really excited to be there. We can’t just be excited.” Bay Port earned six regular-season shutouts and has allowed 8.4 points and 131 yards per game, including only 41 yards rushing per game. Senior linebackers Call Verlanic and Jayden Montgomery have combined for 170 tackles, six sacks and four interceptions, and senior defensive lineman Max Meeuwsen has 66 tackles and 12.5 sacks. On offense, Isiah Gash has 1,731 yards rushing and 30 touchdowns in 11 games, averaging 9.6 yards per carry, and senior Andrew Thomas has thrown for 1,209 yards and 21 scores while rushing for 661 yards and 14 TDs.