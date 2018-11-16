The Muskego football team put an end to Kimberly’s dominance of the WIAA state football playoffs on Friday evening.
The Warriors (14-0) halted the Papermakers’ five-year reign of state championships with a 24-21 victory in the Division 1 state championship game at Camp Randall Stadium.
Muskego held off the Papermakers (12-2) in a back-and-forth battle by simply out-toughing Kimberly down the stretch. The Warriors attempted only three passes in the game, but rushed 37 times for 327 yards.
Alex Current led the Warriors with 127 yards rushing and two touchdowns on just seven carries. John Reiske had 112 yards and R.J. Bosshart ran for 74.
Kimberly’s last drive of the game was halted with 4 minutes, 49 seconds to play, and the Warriors drove to inside the Papermakers 5-yard line before running out the clock.
Kimberly, which had won the last four Division 1 titles and the 2013 Division 2 championship, was led by quarterback Cody Staerkel, who completed 17 of 30 passes for 184 yards and two scores.
Mequon Homestead 51, Brookfield Central 14
The Lancers (12-2) lost in the Division 2 final for the second consecutive year, as the Highlanders (14-0) tied a Division 2 single-game scoring record.
Central quarterback Drew Leszczynski was shaken up in the first quarter, and though he stayed in the game, he was sacked six times and completed 10 of 18 passes for 153 yards and one touchdown. He had two throws intercepted, and Central also lost two fumbles.
Jake Raddatz led the Homestead defense with 4.5 sacks and nine total tackles. Jared Schneider rushed for 109 yards and two scores for the winners, with quarterback Emory Weeden and Willie Garrison each adding two more rushing scores.
Waukesha Catholic Memorial 37, West De Pere 24
In the Division 3 final, the Phantoms (13-1) opened a 24-0 lead early in the third quarter, but Catholic Memorial (13-1) turned the game completely around to win going away.
Quarterback Luke Fox broke loose for a 70-yard touchdown run with 7 minutes, 47 seconds to play, giving Catholic Memorial a 31-24 lead. Joe Oechsner ended the scoring with a 56-yard interception return for a score.
Cody Cavil scored two touchdowns for the Phantoms.