WIAA state football finals: Undefeated Aquinas stops Mayville in Division 5

La Crosse Aquinas’ Calvin Hargrove stopped Mayville’s Blake Schraufnagel on a two-point conversion run, sealing a 28-26 victory in Thursday's WIAA Division 5 state football championship game at Camp Randall Stadium.
David Malin had 50 rushing yards while Hargrove ran for 25 yards and a score for the Blugolds (14-0). Joe Penchi had 11 yards and a score.
Aquinas’ Jackson Flottmeyer completed 16 of 24 passes for 282 yards and two touchdowns.
Schraufnagel ran for 205 yards and a pair of touchdowns and Ty Hockers had 56 yards and two scores for the Cardinals (11-3).
Reedsville 17, Coleman 0
Brennen Dvorachek ran for 133 yards and a touchdown to lead the Panthers (13-1) over the Cougars (13-1) in the Division 7 title game.
Dvorachek set himself up for his only score when he forced a fumble by Coleman’s Will Bieber. Seven plays later, Dvorachek punched in a 2-yard run with four minutes left in the first half for a 14-0 lead.
Reedsville’s Weston Liebzeit ran for 77 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.
Colby 22, St. Mary’s Springs 7
Brent Jeske scored twice in the first quarter and ran for 145 yards to lead the Hornets (13-1) over the Ledgers (11-3) in the Division 6 title game.
Jeske also had a 63-yard fumble return for a touchdown with 11:21 left in the first half.
Springs’ Isaac Hyland ran for 96 yards and Levi Huempfner ran for 83 yards and a score. Quarterback Cullen King was sacked in the end zone with 4:27 left by Colby’s Andrew Jeske for a safety.
Catholic Memorial 21, Ellsworth 12
Charlie Jarvis intercepted two passes and had five tackles for the Crusaders (14-0) in a victory over the Panthers (12-1) in the Division 4 title game.
After a 41-yard touchdown by sophomore Corey Smith, the Crusaders recovered an onside kick. That led to a 5-yard touchdown run by quarterback Rory Fox to extend the Crusaders' lead to 14-0.