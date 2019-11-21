Black Hawk senior Jaylen Rufenacht wanted one more chance.
Coach Cory Milz agreed with that sentiment. Because he knew that for him, this would be his last chance.
Not long afterward, things worked out perfectly for both. And as a result, the Warriors earned their third consecutive WIAA Division 7 state championship with a 6-0 victory over Edgar on Thursday at Camp Randall Stadium.
With a little more than a minute to play, Rufenacht couldn’t hold on to what would have been a game-clinching interception.
“He (Edgar receiver Kyle Brewster) kind of knocked it out of my hands at the last second,” Rufenacht said. “I was kind of disappointed in myself.”
But on the very next play, Edgar quarterback Konnor Wolf was pressured to his right and forced to send an underthrown pass to his left. This time, Rufenacht was there, all alone, to pick off the throw with 54 seconds to play.
A couple of victory formations later, the Warriors (14-0) completed their second consecutive win over Edgar (12-2) in a state final. And coach Cory Milz watched his players hoist another championship trophy into the air — the third straight time for Black Hawk, but the last time for Milz.
Milz announced during his post-game media conference that Thursday’s game would be the last of his 18-year career. He goes out with a career record of 139-60.
“This is incredible. A great game between two great defensive teams,” Milz said. “It’s kind of refreshing, because all you hear about these days is offense, offense, offense.”
Another thing that has become a pivotal part of football at higher levels made its debut in the high school game on Thursday. For the first time in WIAA history, instant replay was used — twice — to reverse two calls by the on-field officiating crew. Both were obviously correct reversals, and the second proved pivotal in the fourth quarter.
On a fourth-and-two play from the Black Hawk 27, Edgar running back Kaleb Hafferman appeared to be stopped short on a tackle by the Warriors’ Nick Hull. The referee, however, marked the ball at the 25, and a measurement gave Edgar a first down by the nose of the football.
But the replay showed that Hafferman’s knee had hit the turf with the ball at the 26. The reversal gave the ball back to Black Hawk with 3 minutes, 48 seconds to play.
The reversal took away the sting of a reversal in the second quarter, when replay showed that Hafferman had stolen the ball from the hands of Black Hawk’s Ryan Molitor after a catch near midfield, gaining possession before stepping out of bounds.
On their next possession, though, the Warriors turned in the two biggest offensive plays of the game, sparking a four-play, 93-yard scoring drive. On a second-and-12 play from the 17, Rufenacht took a pitch on the left side — but decided to cut back to the right, finding a big hole and breaking for a 53-yard gain to the Edgar 30.
“I made a jump cut to the inside and I saw my guard, Avery Baumgartner, make the read and make an adjustment to clear the way for me,” said Rufenacht, who totaled 101 yards on 18 carries.
On the next play, Warriors quarterback Ethan Williams — who came to the program in this, the first year of a co-operative program with Warren (Illinois) High School — threw across the field to Cayden Milz, the coach’s son. The ball was just a hair’s breadth away from being intercepted by Edgar’s Kyle Brewster, but Milz got there first and raced to the left corner of the end zone for a 30-yard score with 1:51 left before halftime.
“I was rolling out to my right and had pressure coming in. I was just about to throw it away when I saw (Milz) out of the corner of my eye,” Williams said. “He had linemen with him and he broke loose.”
“We run that play all the time in practice. It’s a great play,” Cayden Milz said.
But things weren’t always great for Black Hawk in a rough-and-tumble second half.
The Warriors’ first four possessions started on their own 10, 11, 31 and 5-yard lines. Edgar held the Warriors to 29 total yards and two first downs in the second half, and including penalties, Black Hawk’s five possessions netted three, five, three, three and three yards. Williams completed only one of seven second-half passes with an interception after an 8-for-9 first half. And aside from its 93-yard touchdown drive, Black Hawk totaled 127 yards of offense.
On the other hand, the Warriors’ defense held Edgar to 141 yards and six first downs with two turnovers, including only 63 yards after halftime.
“Our defense played absolutely crazy today,” Williams said. Cayden Milz led the way with eight tackles and Rufenacht had seven.
“In a game with two tough teams like this, it’s going to come down to mistakes and who gets the explosive (plays),” Cory Milz said.
Both teams made their share of mistakes throughout, but Edgar’s seemed more costly. In the first half, there was a shanked 12-yard punt, a drive-killing hold and a lost fumble by Wolf at the Black Hawk 32.
And in the fourth quarter, Edgar’s 33-yard touchdown catch by Drew Guden was negated by a holding call — followed by the reversal on the fourth-down run and Rufenacht’s clinching interception.
"It's Dad's last game and my last high school game. It's been a long year, and to get a championship for him and the team is perfect," Cayden Milz said. "Nobody even knows the amount of time he puts in for this team."