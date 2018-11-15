Da’Shaun Brown did it all for the Racine St. Catherine’s football team at Camp Randall Stadium on Thursday night.
It just took him 47 minutes and 48 seconds to do so.
With a big collision at the goal line, Brown scored on a 3-yard run with 12 seconds left in St. Catherine’s WIAA Division 4 state final against St. Croix Central.
And then, Brown scooted into the end zone untouched for a two-point conversion to give St. Catherine’s an 8-7 victory over St. Croix Central.
“We called time out (before the conversion try) to see what kind of defense they’d be in, and when I saw that (opening), I thought I would take the initiative and run with it,” said Brown, who rushed for 86 yards and threw for 122 for the Angels.
St. Catherine’s (14-0) won the championship on its first trip to a final. St. Croix Central (13-1) lost in the title game for the second consecutive year after winning the 2016 title.
Keagen Berg scored on a 1-yard run midway through the third quarter to give Central a 7-0 lead. He totaled 70 yards in 21 carries.
A pair of penalties forced St. Catherine’s into a second-and-20 at the Central 26. But Rashid Poole broke free for 18 yards on a double reverse, and Isaiah Dodd went for six yards to set up Brown’s final play.
St. Mary’s Springs 20,
Stratford 17
In the Division 5 final, Marcus Orlandoni bulled his way to a 5-yard touchdown run with 2:18 to play, giving the Ledgers (14-0) their record-setting eighth WIAA state championship under 48th-year coach Bob Hyland.
St. Mary’s Springs won the Division 6 title last year.
Stratford took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter on a 1-yard touchdown run by Kade Ehrike and a 40-yard pass from Max Schwabe to Vaughn Breit. But Orlandoni answered with a 21-yard burst up the middle in the second quarter, and Mitchell Waechter connected with Cade Christensen for a 29-yard score in the third.
Orlandoni finished with 124 yards rushing. Stratford, which also entered the game with seven previous titles, got 106 yards rushing from Ehrike.
Iola-Scandinavia 43, Racine Lutheran 13
The Thunderbirds (14-0) opened a 29-0 halftime lead in Divison 6 and cruised past the Crusaders (11-3), who were making their first appearance in a title game.
The Thunderbirds won the first title in school history after posting three runner-up finishes, including last year.
Iola-Scandinavia’s Bryce Huettner, the leading rusher in state history, scored three rushing touchdowns and totaled 156 yards on 32 carries, giving him a career total of 6,870 yards and 88 touchdowns and a season total of 2,454 yards and 40 TDs.
Tyler Tenner rushed for 126 yards on 26 carries for Lutheran.