The complete list of the WIAA's 224 state football playoff qualifiers, grouped by divisional assignment, with overall won-lost records.
Teams are grouped into seven divisions of 32 teams each, based on enrollment size.
FOOTBALL
WIAA STATE PLAYOFFS
2018 PLAYOFF QUALIFIERS
(Overall W-L records in parentheses)
(Area, region teams in bold)
DIVISION 1
Appleton North (5-3); Bay Port (9-0); Chippewa Falls (5-4); De Pere (4-5); Fond du Lac (9-0); Franklin (9-0); Green Bay Preble (6-3); Hartland Arrowhead (6-3); Hudson (7-2); Janesville Craig (6-3); Kenosha Bradford/Reuther (4-5); Kenosha Indian Trail (5-4); Kimberly (8-1); Lake Geneva Badger (4-5); Madison La Follette (4-5); Madison Memorial (8-1); Middleton (6-3); Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon (6-3); Milwaukee King (5-4); Milwaukee Marquette (9-0); Milwaukee Marshall co-op (6-3); Milwaukee Riverside/Golda Meir (8-1); Mukwonago (5-4); Muskego (9-0); Neenah (7-2); Oak Creek (7-2); Racine Horlick (6-3); Shorewood/Milwaukee Messmer (7-2); Sun Prairie (8-1); Sussex Hamilton (5-4); Verona (7-2); Wales Kettle Moraine (5-4).
DIVISION 2
Ashwaubenon (5-4); Baraboo (4-5); Brookfield Central (8-1); Brookfield East (6-3); Burlington (7-2); DeForest (7-2); Hartford (5-4); Holmen (6-3); Hortonville (6-3); Kaukauna (5-4); La Crosse Central (7-2); Marshfield (9-0); Menasha (8-1); Menomonee Falls (4-5); Menomonie (7-2); Mequon Homestead (9-0); Milwaukee Reagan (6-3); Milwaukee Vincent/Destiny (6-3); Monona Grove (9-0); Oregon (7-2); Pulaski (8-1); River Falls (8-1); Slinger (7-2); South Milwaukee (5-4); Stoughton (6-3); Waterford (8-1); Watertown (6-3); Waukesha West (5-4); Waunakee (9-0); West Bend East (6-3); Whitefish Bay (5-4); Wilmot (7-2).
DIVISION 3
Antigo (4-5); Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran (5-4); Ashland (8-1); Berlin (7-2); Cudahy (4-5); East Troy (7-2); Freedom (6-3); Grafton (5-4); Greendale (8-1); Hayward/La Courte Oreilles (3-6); Jefferson (6-3); La Crosse Logan (4-5); Luxemburg-Casco (6-3); McFarland (9-0); Medford (5-4); Mosinee (7-2); Mount Horeb/Barneveld (7-2); New Berlin Eisenhower (9-0); New Berlin West (7-2); New London (7-2); New Richmond (5-4); Notre Dame (7-2); Onalaska (6-3); Pewaukee (6-3); Plymouth (7-2); Port Washington (5-4); Rice Lake (7-2); Seymour (5-4); Sparta (4-5); Waukesha Catholic Memorial (8-1); West De Pere (9-0); Wisconsin Lutheran (4-5).
DIVISION 4
Adams-Friendship (4-5); Appleton Xavier (4-5); Baldwin-Woodville (5-4); Beloit Turner (4-5); Campbellsport (5-4); Chilton (6-3); Denmark (5-4); Edgerton (8-1); Ellsworth (3-6); Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau (6-3); Greendale Martin Luther (8-1); Hammond St. Croix Central (9-0); Kiel (9-0); Lake Mills (7-2); Lakeside Lutheran (8-1); Little Chute (9-0); Lodi (7-2); Maple Northwestern (9-0); Mauston (8-1); Milwaukee Obama (5-3); Racine St. Catherine’s (9-0); Ripon (4-5); River Valley (7-2); Sheboygan Falls (5-4); Somerset (5-4); St. Francis (7-1); Two Rivers (3-6); University School of Milwaukee (3-5); Wautoma (6-3); West Salem (6-3); Winneconne (8-1); Wrightstown (7-2).
DIVISION 5
Amherst (7-2); Arcadia (5-4); Belleville (6-3); Bloomer (7-2); Bonduel (6-3); Brussels Southern Door (6-3); Cedar Grove-Belgium (8-1); Colby (7-2); Cumberland (6-3); Eagle River Northland Pines (5-4); Elk Mound (7-2); Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs (9-0); Hartland Lake Country Lutheran (9-0); Horicon/Hustisford (8-1); Howards Grove (6-3); Kewaunee (9-0); Marshall (3-6); Mayville (5-4); New Glarus/Monticello (4-5); New Holstein (6-3); Omro (8-1); Palmyra-Eagle (5-3); Peshtigo (7-2); Prairie du Chien (8-1); Rib Lake/Prentice (5-4); Spencer/Columbus Catholic (8-1); Spooner (6-3); Stanley-Boyd (6-3); Stratford (7-2); Valders (7-2); Westby (8-1); Whitefish Bay Dominican (5-3).
DIVISION 6
Abbotsford (8-1); Auburndale (4-5); Brookwood (6-3); Cambridge (9-0); Cochrane-Fountain City (3-6); Coleman (5-4); Crivitz (7-2); Cuba City (5-4); Darlington (4-5); Dodgeland (5-4); Eau Claire Regis (9-0); Fennimore (8-1); Glenwood City (4-5); Grantsburg (9-0); Iola-Scandinavia (9-0); Lake Holcombe/Cornell (6-3); Lancaster (6-3); Manawa (6-3); Markesan (7-2); Melrose-Mindoro (8-1); Mineral Point (8-1); Mondovi (7-2); Niagara co-op (6-3); Oshkosh Lourdes (8-1); Ozaukee (6-3); Pecatonica/Argyle (8-1); Racine Lutheran (7-2); Spring Valley (6-3); Three Lakes/Phelps (5-4); Unity (8-1); Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca (9-0); Webster (5-3).
DIVISION 7
Almond-Bancroft (8-1); Bangor (8-1); Benton/Scales Mound (Ill.) (6-3); Black Hawk (8-0); Blair-Taylor (4-5); Cambria-Friesland (4-5); Clear Lake (6-3); De Soto (6-3); Edgar (9-0); Eleva-Strum (5-3); Elmwood/Plum City (5-4); Fall River (8-1); Gilman (7-2); Greenwood (4-5); Highland (5-4); Hilbert (8-1); Hurley (5-4); Independence/Gilmanton (3-6); Ithaca (6-3); Jackson Living Word Lutheran (7-2); Johnson Creek (7-1); Loyal (7-2); Pittsville (8-1); Potosi/Cassville (7-2); Randolph (4-5); Reedsville (8-1); Rosholt (3-6); Royall (4-4); Suring (3-6); Turtle Lake (5-4); Wabeno/Laona (3-5); Wis. Rapids Assumption (4-5).