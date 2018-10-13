Try 1 month for 99¢
WIAA state football playoffs: Waunakee back to defend Division 2 state title
Buy Now

Waunakee's Evan Zwettler carries a handoff in the backfield, as Reedsburg takes on Waunakee in Wisconsin Badger North Conference high school football at Waunakee High School on Friday, 9/28/18

 Greg Dixon Photo

The complete list of the WIAA's 224 state football playoff qualifiers, grouped by divisional assignment, with overall won-lost records.

Teams are grouped into seven divisions of 32 teams each, based on enrollment size.

FOOTBALL

WIAA STATE PLAYOFFS

2018 PLAYOFF QUALIFIERS

(Overall W-L records in parentheses)

(Area, region teams in bold)

DIVISION 1

Appleton North (5-3); Bay Port (9-0); Chippewa Falls (5-4); De Pere (4-5); Fond du Lac (9-0); Franklin (9-0); Green Bay Preble (6-3); Hartland Arrowhead (6-3); Hudson (7-2); Janesville Craig (6-3); Kenosha Bradford/Reuther (4-5); Kenosha Indian Trail (5-4); Kimberly (8-1); Lake Geneva Badger (4-5); Madison La Follette (4-5); Madison Memorial (8-1); Middleton (6-3); Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon (6-3); Milwaukee King (5-4); Milwaukee Marquette (9-0); Milwaukee Marshall co-op (6-3); Milwaukee Riverside/Golda Meir (8-1); Mukwonago (5-4); Muskego (9-0); Neenah (7-2); Oak Creek (7-2); Racine Horlick (6-3); Shorewood/Milwaukee Messmer (7-2); Sun Prairie (8-1); Sussex Hamilton (5-4); Verona (7-2); Wales Kettle Moraine (5-4).

DIVISION 2

Ashwaubenon (5-4); Baraboo (4-5); Brookfield Central (8-1); Brookfield East (6-3); Burlington (7-2); DeForest (7-2); Hartford (5-4); Holmen (6-3); Hortonville (6-3); Kaukauna (5-4); La Crosse Central (7-2); Marshfield (9-0); Menasha (8-1); Menomonee Falls (4-5); Menomonie (7-2); Mequon Homestead (9-0); Milwaukee Reagan (6-3); Milwaukee Vincent/Destiny (6-3); Monona Grove (9-0); Oregon (7-2); Pulaski (8-1); River Falls (8-1); Slinger (7-2); South Milwaukee (5-4); Stoughton (6-3); Waterford (8-1); Watertown (6-3); Waukesha West (5-4); Waunakee (9-0); West Bend East (6-3); Whitefish Bay (5-4); Wilmot (7-2).

DIVISION 3

Antigo (4-5); Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran (5-4); Ashland (8-1); Berlin (7-2); Cudahy (4-5); East Troy (7-2); Freedom (6-3); Grafton (5-4); Greendale (8-1); Hayward/La Courte Oreilles (3-6); Jefferson (6-3); La Crosse Logan (4-5); Luxemburg-Casco (6-3); McFarland (9-0); Medford (5-4); Mosinee (7-2); Mount Horeb/Barneveld (7-2); New Berlin Eisenhower (9-0); New Berlin West (7-2); New London (7-2); New Richmond (5-4); Notre Dame (7-2); Onalaska (6-3); Pewaukee (6-3); Plymouth (7-2); Port Washington (5-4); Rice Lake (7-2); Seymour (5-4); Sparta (4-5); Waukesha Catholic Memorial (8-1); West De Pere (9-0); Wisconsin Lutheran (4-5).

DIVISION 4

Adams-Friendship (4-5); Appleton Xavier (4-5); Baldwin-Woodville (5-4); Beloit Turner (4-5); Campbellsport (5-4); Chilton (6-3); Denmark (5-4); Edgerton (8-1); Ellsworth (3-6); Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau (6-3); Greendale Martin Luther (8-1); Hammond St. Croix Central (9-0); Kiel (9-0); Lake Mills (7-2); Lakeside Lutheran (8-1); Little Chute (9-0); Lodi (7-2); Maple Northwestern (9-0); Mauston (8-1); Milwaukee Obama (5-3); Racine St. Catherine’s (9-0); Ripon (4-5); River Valley (7-2); Sheboygan Falls (5-4); Somerset (5-4); St. Francis (7-1); Two Rivers (3-6); University School of Milwaukee (3-5); Wautoma (6-3); West Salem (6-3); Winneconne (8-1); Wrightstown (7-2).

DIVISION 5

Amherst (7-2); Arcadia (5-4); Belleville (6-3); Bloomer (7-2); Bonduel (6-3); Brussels Southern Door (6-3); Cedar Grove-Belgium (8-1); Colby (7-2); Cumberland (6-3); Eagle River Northland Pines (5-4); Elk Mound (7-2); Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs (9-0); Hartland Lake Country Lutheran (9-0); Horicon/Hustisford (8-1); Howards Grove (6-3); Kewaunee (9-0); Marshall (3-6); Mayville (5-4); New Glarus/Monticello (4-5); New Holstein (6-3); Omro (8-1); Palmyra-Eagle (5-3); Peshtigo (7-2); Prairie du Chien (8-1); Rib Lake/Prentice (5-4); Spencer/Columbus Catholic (8-1); Spooner (6-3); Stanley-Boyd (6-3); Stratford (7-2); Valders (7-2); Westby (8-1); Whitefish Bay Dominican (5-3).

DIVISION 6

Abbotsford (8-1); Auburndale (4-5); Brookwood (6-3); Cambridge (9-0); Cochrane-Fountain City (3-6); Coleman (5-4); Crivitz (7-2); Cuba City (5-4); Darlington (4-5); Dodgeland (5-4); Eau Claire Regis (9-0); Fennimore (8-1); Glenwood City (4-5); Grantsburg (9-0); Iola-Scandinavia (9-0); Lake Holcombe/Cornell (6-3); Lancaster (6-3); Manawa (6-3); Markesan (7-2); Melrose-Mindoro (8-1); Mineral Point (8-1); Mondovi (7-2); Niagara co-op (6-3); Oshkosh Lourdes (8-1); Ozaukee (6-3); Pecatonica/Argyle (8-1); Racine Lutheran (7-2); Spring Valley (6-3); Three Lakes/Phelps (5-4); Unity (8-1); Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca (9-0); Webster (5-3).

DIVISION 7

Almond-Bancroft (8-1); Bangor (8-1); Benton/Scales Mound (Ill.) (6-3); Black Hawk (8-0); Blair-Taylor (4-5); Cambria-Friesland (4-5); Clear Lake (6-3); De Soto (6-3); Edgar (9-0); Eleva-Strum (5-3); Elmwood/Plum City (5-4); Fall River (8-1); Gilman (7-2); Greenwood (4-5); Highland (5-4); Hilbert (8-1); Hurley (5-4); Independence/Gilmanton (3-6); Ithaca (6-3); Jackson Living Word Lutheran (7-2); Johnson Creek (7-1); Loyal (7-2); Pittsville (8-1); Potosi/Cassville (7-2); Randolph (4-5); Reedsville (8-1); Rosholt (3-6); Royall (4-4); Suring (3-6); Turtle Lake (5-4); Wabeno/Laona (3-5); Wis. Rapids Assumption (4-5).

0
0
0
0
0

Wisconsin State Journal prep sports editor Art Kabelowsky has traversed the state to cover sports while working for daily papers in Fort Atkinson, Racine, La Crosse, Milwaukee and Baraboo.

View comments