WIAA FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS | WHEN WILL THE BRACKETS BE SET?

An email from WIAA director of communications Todd Clark, listing the procedure for grouping and finally assigning first-round pairings for state football playoff qualifiers:

Typically, the playoff field and divisional placement has been determined and posted Friday around 11:15 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.

The groupings are then typically posted between 1 a.m. and 1:30 a.m.

The divisional pairings for Level 1 of the football playoffs will posted once all four groups in each division’s brackets have completed their seeding. Historically, the divisional brackets have been posted Saturday between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.