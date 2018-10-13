A breakdown of the 2018 WIAA state football playoff field that shows which conferences in the area and region placed teams in the seven-division, 224-team field (overall record in parentheses):
BADGER NORTH (4)
Division 2: Waunakee (9-0); DeForest (7-2); Baraboo (4-5).
Division 3: Mount Horeb/Barneveld (7-2).
BADGER SOUTH (4)
Division 2: Monona Grove (9-0); Oregon (7-2); Watertown (6-3); Stoughton (6-3).
BIG EIGHT (6)
Division 1: Madison Memorial (8-1); Sun Prairie (8-1); Verona (7-2); Janesville Craig (6-3); Middleton (6-3); Madison La Follette (4-5).
CAPITOL NORTH (3)
Division 4: Lakeside Lutheran (8-1); Lake Mills (7-2); Lodi (7-2).
CAPITOL SOUTH (4)
Division 5: Belleville (6-3); New Glarus/Monticello (4-5); Marshall (3-5).
Division 6: Cambridge (9-0).
RIDGE & VALLEY (3)
Division 6: Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca (9-0).
Division 7: Ithaca (6-3); De Soto (6-3).
ROCK VALLEY (5)
Division 3: McFarland (9-0); East Troy (7-2); Jefferson (6-3).
Division 4: Edgerton (8-1); Beloit Turner (4-5).
SCENIC BLUFFS (3)
Division 6: Brookwood (6-3).
Division 7: Bangor (8-1); Royall (4-4).
SIX RIVERS (5)
Division 6: Pecatonica/Argyle (8-1).
Division 7: Black Hawk (8-0); Potosi/Cassville (7-2); Benton/Scales Mound (6-3); Highland (5-4).
SOUTH CENTRAL (3)
Division 4: Mauston (8-1); Wautoma (6-3); Adams-Friendship (4-5).
SOUTHERN LAKES (4)
Division 1: Lake Geneva Badger (4-5).
Division 2: Waterford (8-1); Wilmot (7-2); Burlington (7-2).
SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN (3)
Division 4: River Valley (7-2).
Division 5: Cuba City (5-4); Darlington (4-5).
TRAILWAYS LARGE (4)
Division 5: Horicon/Hustisford (8-1); Palmyra-Eagle (5-3).
Division 6: Markesan (7-2); Dodgeland (5-4).
TRAILWAYS SMALL (5)
Division 6: Oshkosh Lourdes (8-1).
Division 7: Fall River (8-1); Johnson Creek (7-1); Cambria-Friesland (4-5); Randolph (4-5).