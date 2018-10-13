Try 1 month for 99¢
Prep football photo: Lakeside Lutheran's Casey Ponyicsanyi takes on Lodi
Lakeside Lutheran senior Casey Ponyicsanyi races through the hole as senior Tyler Holzhueter (78) delivers a block on Lodi's Owen Jelinek during a Capitol North Conference game on Friday, Oct. 12 at Warrior Stadium in Waunakee. Ponyicsanyi rushed for 171 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries as the Warriors raced past the Blue Devils, 35-19.

 SEAN DAVIS/Capital Newspapers

A breakdown of the 2018 WIAA state football playoff field that shows which conferences in the area and region placed teams in the seven-division, 224-team field (overall record in parentheses):

BADGER NORTH (4)

Division 2: Waunakee (9-0); DeForest (7-2); Baraboo (4-5).

Division 3: Mount Horeb/Barneveld (7-2).

BADGER SOUTH (4)

Division 2: Monona Grove (9-0); Oregon (7-2); Watertown (6-3); Stoughton (6-3).

BIG EIGHT (6)

Division 1: Madison Memorial (8-1); Sun Prairie (8-1); Verona (7-2); Janesville Craig (6-3); Middleton (6-3); Madison La Follette (4-5).

CAPITOL NORTH (3)

Division 4: Lakeside Lutheran (8-1); Lake Mills (7-2); Lodi (7-2).

CAPITOL SOUTH (4)

Division 5: Belleville (6-3); New Glarus/Monticello (4-5); Marshall (3-5).

Division 6: Cambridge (9-0).

RIDGE & VALLEY (3)

Division 6: Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca (9-0).

Division 7: Ithaca (6-3); De Soto (6-3).

ROCK VALLEY (5)

Division 3: McFarland (9-0); East Troy (7-2); Jefferson (6-3).

Division 4: Edgerton (8-1); Beloit Turner (4-5).

SCENIC BLUFFS (3)

Division 6: Brookwood (6-3).

Division 7: Bangor (8-1); Royall (4-4).

SIX RIVERS (5)

Division 6: Pecatonica/Argyle (8-1).

Division 7: Black Hawk (8-0); Potosi/Cassville (7-2); Benton/Scales Mound (6-3); Highland (5-4).

SOUTH CENTRAL (3)

Division 4: Mauston (8-1); Wautoma (6-3); Adams-Friendship (4-5).

SOUTHERN LAKES (4)

Division 1: Lake Geneva Badger (4-5).

Division 2: Waterford (8-1); Wilmot (7-2); Burlington (7-2).

SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN (3)

Division 4: River Valley (7-2).

Division 5: Cuba City (5-4); Darlington (4-5).

TRAILWAYS LARGE (4)

Division 5: Horicon/Hustisford (8-1); Palmyra-Eagle (5-3).

Division 6: Markesan (7-2); Dodgeland (5-4).

TRAILWAYS SMALL (5)

Division 6: Oshkosh Lourdes (8-1).

Division 7: Fall River (8-1); Johnson Creek (7-1); Cambria-Friesland (4-5); Randolph (4-5).

Wisconsin State Journal prep sports editor Art Kabelowsky has traversed the state to cover sports while working for daily papers in Fort Atkinson, Racine, La Crosse, Milwaukee and Baraboo.

