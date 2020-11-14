 Skip to main content
WIAA roundup: New Holstein hands mistake-prone Marshall its only loss
WIAA SPORTS

WIAA roundup: New Holstein hands mistake-prone Marshall its only loss

Prep football photo: Cambridge's Ezra Stein throws in first meeting with Waterloo

Cambridge's Ezra Stein throws a pass in the first half of a game against Waterloo at Cambridge High School in Cambridge, Wis., Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

Saturday afternoon’s WIAA playoff game started with a bad break for the Marshall football team, and there were more costly ones to come.

They all added up to a 20-8 loss to New Holstein in a Division 4 first-round game, giving the Cardinals (7-1) their first loss of the year.

Marshall tried an onside kick to open the game, but New Holstein recovered and went on a 12-play, all-rush drive, including two converted fourth downs. The Huskies opened a 7-0 lead on a 3-yard run by Michael Volz with 7:38 remaining in the first quarter.

Later in the half, Marshall had promising drives snuffed by an interception of a Craig Ward pass by Henry Schnell, a lost fumble inside New Holstein territory and a tipped pass on fourth down at the Huskies’ 25.

With 5:04 left in the half, New Holstein’s Schnell passed to Adam Casper for a 6-yard score and a 14-0 lead.

Marshall took the second-half kickoff and marched 74 yards for a score, as running back Bryce Frank took a direct snap and ran 2 yards to make it 14-8 with 3:20 in the third quarter.

Marshall then tried another onside kick and recovered, driving to the Huskies’ 22 before a fumbled pitch was recovered by Sam Cady with 8:59 to play.

Schnell faked an option pitch and kept the ball for a 41-yard scoring run with 5:30 to play, and an interception by Volz ended Marshall’s comeback hopes.

Frank totaled 104 yards rushing and 54 yards on six catches, and Ward completed nine of 15 passes for 87 yards.

Cambridge 29, Waterloo 8

In Division 5, junior running back Trey Colts picked up most of the yardage and senior quarterback Ezra Stein scored most of the points as the host Blue Jays (5-2) beat the Pirates (4-4) for the second time in three weeks.

Stein scored the only touchdowns of the first three quarters, on a 6-yard run in the first quarter and a pair of 2-yard runs in the third quarter, to give Cambridge a 21-0 lead.

Waterloo’s Eugene Wolff scored from 14 yards out early in the fourth quarter on his way to a 160-yard rushing performance. But Colts, who totaled 144 yards rushing on 19 carries, iced the victory with a 2-yard scoring run.

Aside from Wolff’s rushing, Waterloo managed only 27 additional yards and was held to 11 first downs with a pair of turnovers. Stein threw for only eight yards with one interception.

Girls swimming

WIAA Division 1 state meet

At Waukesha South, Brookfield East’s star-studded lineup outshined Hartland Arrowhead’s deep crew, giving the Spartans a repeat Division 1 state title and Arrowhead a repeat runner-up finish. East won eight of the 11 swimming events, including all three relays, which score double points. The Spartans got 220 of their 340 points from first places.

It started for East when freshman Maggie Wanezek, sophomore Lucy Thomas, senior Reilly Tiltmann and junior Abby Wanezek set a state-meet record in the 200-yard medley relay (1:38.36) and didn’t end until both Wanezeks joined Reilly Tiltmann and sophomore Reese Tiltmann to set a state-meet record in the 400 freestyle relay (3:20.92). Abby Wanezek also set a state-meet record in the 50 freestyle (:22.63).

Thomas won the 100 breaststroke (1:00.87) and joined freshman Audrey Olen, junior Callie Gregg and Reese Tiltmann to win the 200 freestyle relay (1:34.46).

Reilly Tiltmann won the 100 backstroke (:52.14) and 200 freestyle (1:47.60), and Abby Wanezek also won the 100 freestyle (:49.48). 

Arrowhead sophomore Campbell Stoll won the 200 individual medley (2:00.60) and 100 butterfly (:53.99). Waukesha South/Mukwonago senior Abby Carlson won the 500 freestyle (4:53.61) and Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels’ Kathryn Kleczka won diving (423.95 points).

Beaver Dam’s Morgan McGauley took ninth in the 100 freestyle (:52.74).

WIAA FOOTBALL | SATURDAY'S AREA SUMMARIES

FOOTBALL

WIAA PLAYOFFS

(Note: Due to COVID-19 concerns, the playoffs will consist of two rounds of play between teams in four-team groups. No state or sectional champions will be crowned.)

FIRST ROUND

Saturday’s area summaries

DIVISION 4

NEW HOLSTEIN 20, MARSHALL 8

New Holstein*7*7*0*6*—*20

Marshall*0*0*8*0*—*8

NH: Volz 3 run (Azemi kick), 7:38

NH: Casper 7 pass from Schnell (Azemi kick), 5:04

M: Frank 3 run (Frank run), 3:20

NH: Schnell 41 run (run failed), 5:30

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs — NH 12, M 15.

Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — NH 46-208; M 38-145.

Passing yards — NH 7; M 87.

Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — NH 1-3-0; M 9-16-2.

Penalties-yards — NH 4-37; M 4-25.

Fumbles-lost — NH 0-0; M 2-2.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing — NH: Volz 16-71; M: Frank 19-104.

Passing — NH: Schnell 1-3-0-7; M: Ward 9-15-2-87.

Receiving — NH: Casper 1-7; M: Frank 6-54. Records: NH 6-2; M 7-1. At Fall River HS.

DIVISION 5

CAMBRIDGE 29, WATERLOO 6

Waterloo*0*0*0*6*—*6

Cambridge*7*0*15*7*—*29

C: Ez. Stein 6 run (Ez. Stein kick)

C: Ez. Stein 2 run (Ez. Stein kick)

C: Ez. Stein 2 run (Ez. Stein kick)

W: Wolff 14 run (failed)

C: Colts 2 run (Ez. Stein kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs — W 11, C 13.

Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — W 34-161; C 31-214.

Passing yards — W 26; C 8.

Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — W 2-8-2; C 2-5-1.

Penalties-yards — W 5-30; C 4-25.

Fumbles-lost — W 1-0; C 0-0.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing — W: Wolff 30-160; C: Colts 19-144.

Passing — W: Huebner 2-5-0-26; C: Ez. Stein 2-5-0-8.

Receiving — W: Tschanz 2-26; C: Colts 1-11. Records: W 4-4; C 5-2.

WIAA FOOTBALL | ROUND TWO SCHEDULE

Thursday’s schedule

WIAA PLAYOFFS

FINAL ROUND

(All games 7 p.m. Thursday unless noted)

DIVISION 1

Marshfield (3-4) at Hudson (6-2)

Oconomowoc (4-4) at Hartford (5-3)

Cedarburg (6-2) at Germantown (5-3)

Mequon Homestead (4-4) at Sussex Hamilton (3-6)

Brookfield Central (4-4) at Mukwonago (6-2)

Brookfield East (4-3) at Waukesha West (6-2)

Menomonee Falls (8-0) at Muskego (8-0)

Oak Creek (4-2) vs. Milwaukee Marquette (5-2) at Hart Park, Wauwatosa

DIVISION 2

Rice Lake (3-5) at New Richmond (5-2)

Mosinee (5-3) at Rhinelander (7-1)

Seymour (3-4) at Shawano (6-2)

Luxemburg-Casco (6-1) at West De Pere (5-0)

Onalaska (4-2) at Baraboo (7-1)

Kewaskum (2-4) at Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran (4-4)

Slinger (4-4) at Pewaukee (3-4)

Whitefish Bay (6-0) vs. Waukesha Catholic Memorial (8-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Waukesha South

DIVISION 3

Prescott (2-6) at Baldwin-Woodville (4-4)

Maple Northwestern (7-1) at Ellsworth (7-0)

Wrightstown (6-2) at Freedom (7-1)

Winneconne (4-3) at Little Chute (4-3)

Richland Center (4-3) at River Valley (6-2)

Lake Mills (6-2) at Lakeside Lutheran (7-0)

Sheboygan Falls (7-1) at Appleton Xavier (7-1)

University School of Milwaukee (4-1) vs. Racine St. Catherine’s (5-2) at Westosha Central HS

DIVISION 4

St. Croix Falls (4-4) at Elk Mound (5-3)

Stanley-Boyd (6-2) at Cumberland (8-0)

Wittenberg-Birnamwood (2-3) at Stratford (5-1)

Brillion (7-0) at Amherst (7-1)

Nekoosa (4-3) at Prairie du Chien (6-2)

New Holstein (6-2) at Watertown Luther Prep (6-2)

Chilton (3-3) at Kiel (4-3)

Brookfield Academy (5-1) at Hartland Lake Country Lutheran (6-1)

DIVISION 5

Grantsburg (6-1) at Spring Valley (8-0)

Cameron (3-5) at Cadott (4-4)

Manawa (4-3) at Bonduel (8-0)

Markesan (5-3) def. Weyauwega-Fremont (1-6), forfeit

La Crosse Aquinas (4-3) at Lancaster (5-3)

Cambridge (5-2) at Mineral Point (6-0)

Kenosha St. Joseph (6-2) vs. Racine Lutheran (7-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Westosha Central HS

DIVISION 6

Turtle Lake (5-2) at Boyceville (6-1)

Augusta (2-3) at Clear Lake (5-3)

Iola-Scandinavia (8-0) at Edgar (7-0)

Shiocton (5-3) at Crivitz (4-2)

Loyal (4-4) at Pepin/Alma (5-2)

Wisconsin Rapids Assumption (5-2) at Blair-Taylor (7-0)

Reedsville (8-0) at Oshkosh Lourdes (8-0)

Cambria-Friesland (6-1) at Randolph (6-2)

Highland (7-0) vs. Potosi/Cassville (7-1) at Potosi HS

WIAA GIRLS SWIMMING | 2020 DIVISION 1 STATE MEET

WIAA STATE MEET

DIVISION 1

At Waukesha South

Team scores: 1, Brookfield East 340; 2, Hartland Arrowhead 323; 3, Muskego 226; 4, Waukesha West/Catholic Memorial 169; 5, Waukesha South/Mukwonago 163; 6, Germantown 156; 7, Cedarburg 116; 8, Brookfield Central 108; 9, Lake Geneva Badger co-op 107; 10, Menomonee Falls/Sussex Hamilton 87; 11, Schofield D.C. Everest 67; 12, Hudson 54; 13, Waukesha North/Wales Kettle Moraine 53, 14, Burlington co-op 47; 15, Franklin 43; 16, Mequon Homestead 38; 17, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels 36; 18, Wauwatosa West, 30; 19, Chilton co-op 29; 20, Pewaukee/Oconomowoc 23; 21, West Bend West/East 20; 22 (tie), Greenfield/Milwaukee Pius, Kenosha Tremper 15; 24, Hartford/Slinger 13; 25, River Falls 11; 26 (tie), Kenosha Indian Trail, Beaver Dam 9; 28 (tie), West Allis Central/Hale, Glendale Nicolet, 6; 30, Wauwatosa East 4.

(Top finishers, area competitors)

Diving: 1, Kleczka, Divine Savior, 423.95 points; 2, Nelson, Arrowhead, 422.00; 3, Missiaen, Muskego, 419.40; 4, VanVooren, Homestead, 410.80; 5, Moore, Arrowhead, 395.05.

200-yard medley relay: 1, Brookfield East (M. Wanezek, Thomas, Rei. Tiltmann, A. Wanezek), 1:38.36 (state meet record); 2, Arrowhead, 1:43.6; 3, Germantown, 1:45.32; 4, Waukesha West, 1:45.35; 5, Muskego, 1:46.18.

200 freestyle: 1, Rei. Tiltmann, Brookfield East, 1:47.6; 2, Carlson, Waukesha South, 1:49.01; 3, Szczupakiewicz, Muskego, 1:50.23; 4, S. Stoll, Arrowhead, 1:50.72; 5, Mayer, D.C. Everest, 1:52.63.

200 individual medley: 1, C. Stoll, Arrowhead, 2:00.6; 2, Thomas, Brookfield East, 2:02.9; 3, Ree. Tiltmann, Brookfield East, 2:03.66; 4, Zietlow, Arrowhead, 2:05.39; 5, Gwidt, Cedarburg, 2:06.38.

50 freestyle: 1, A. Wanezek, BE, :22.63 (state meet record); 2, M. Wanezek, Brookfield East, :23.01; 3, Thomas, Badger co-op, :23.42; 4, Smith, Arrowhead, :23.46; 5, Mrzyglod, Germantown, :23.52.

100 butterfly: 1, C. Stoll, Arrowhead, :53.99; 2, Szczupakiewicz, Muskego, :54.66; 3, Johnson, Menomonee Falls/Hamilton, :54.88; 4, Brostowitz, Waukesha West, :54.99; 5, Geskie, Brookfield Central, :56.42.

100 freestyle: 1, A. Wanezek, Brookfield East, :49.48; 2, Malinowski, Waukesha West, :50.79; 3, Ahluwalia, Waukesha North, :51.03; 4, Mrzyglod, Germantown, :51.18; 5, Smith, Arrowhead, :51.59; 9, McGauley, Beaver Dam, 52.74.

500 freestyle: 1, Carlson, Waukesha South, 5:53.61; 2, Ree. Tiltmann, Brookfield East, 4:58.18; 3, Zietlow, Arrowhead, 4:58.46; 4, S. Stoll, Arrowhead, 5:01.99; 5, Bangs, Muskego, 5:01.58.

200 freestyle relay: 1, Brookfield East (Thomas, Olen, Gregg, Ree. Tiltmann), 1:34.46; 2, Badger co-op, 1:35.16; 3, Arrowhead, 1:35.26; 4, Waukesha South, 1:35.68; 5, Muskego, 1:37.62.

100 backstroke: 1, Rei. Tiltmann, Brookfield East, :52.14; 2, M. Wanezek, Brookfield East, :52.47; 3, Johnson, Menomonee Falls, :54.85; 4, Tierney, Arrowhead, :55.59; 5, Beay, Germantown, :55.67.

100 breaststroke: 1, Thomas, Brookfield East, 1:00.87; 2, Brostowitz, Waukesha West, 1:01.78; 3, Ahluwalia, Waukesha North, 1:02.73; 4, Thomas, Badger co-op, 1:04.3; 5, Gwidt, Cedarburg, 1:05.24.

400 freestyle relay: 1, Brookfield East (A. Wanezek, M. Wanezek, Ree. Tiltmann, Rei Tiltmann), 3:20.92 (state meet record), 2, Arrowhead, 3:26.29; 3, Muskego, 3:27.18; 4, Waukesha West, 3:29.51; 5, Waukesha South, 3:30.05.

