WIAA roundup: New Holstein hands mistake-prone Marshall its only loss

Saturday afternoon’s WIAA playoff game started with a bad break for the Marshall football team, and there were more costly ones to come.

They all added up to a 20-8 loss to New Holstein in a Division 4 first-round game, giving the Cardinals (7-1) their first loss of the year.

Marshall tried an onside kick to open the game, but New Holstein recovered and went on a 12-play, all-rush drive, including two converted fourth downs. The Huskies opened a 7-0 lead on a 3-yard run by Michael Volz with 7:38 remaining in the first quarter.

Later in the half, Marshall had promising drives snuffed by an interception of a Craig Ward pass by Henry Schnell, a lost fumble inside New Holstein territory and a tipped pass on fourth down at the Huskies’ 25.

With 5:04 left in the half, New Holstein’s Schnell passed to Adam Casper for a 6-yard score and a 14-0 lead.

Marshall took the second-half kickoff and marched 74 yards for a score, as running back Bryce Frank took a direct snap and ran 2 yards to make it 14-8 with 3:20 in the third quarter.

Marshall then tried another onside kick and recovered, driving to the Huskies’ 22 before a fumbled pitch was recovered by Sam Cady with 8:59 to play.