WIAA roundup: New Holstein handles mistake-prone Marshall its only loss

Saturday afternoon’s WIAA playoff game started with a bad break for the Marshall football team, and there were more costly ones to come.
They all added up to a 20-8 loss to New Holstein in a Division 4 first-round game, giving the Cardinals (7-1) their first loss of the year.
Marshall tried an onside kick to open the game, but New Holstein Recovered and went on a 12-play, all-rush drive, including two converted fourth downs. The Huskies opened a 7-0 lead on a 3-yard run by Michael Volz at 7:38 of the first quarter.
Later in the half, Marshall had promising drives snuffed by an interception of a Craig Ward pass by Henry Schnell, a lost fumble inside New Holstein territory, and a tipped pass on fourth down at the Huskies’ 25.
With 5:04 left in the half, New Holstein’s Schnell passed to Adam Casper for a 6-yard score and a 14-0 lead.
Marshall appeared to take control after taking the second-half kickoff and marching 74 yards for a score, as running back Bryce Frank took a direct snap and ran 2 yards to make it 14-8 with 3:20 in the half.
Marshall then tried another onside kick and recovered, driving to the Huskies’ 22 before a fumbled pitch was recovered by Sam Cady with 8:59 to play.
Schnell faked an option pitch and kept the ball for a 41-yard scoring run with 5:30 to play, and an interception by Volz ended Marshall’s comeback hopes.
Frank totaled 104 yards rushing and 54 yards on six catches, and Ward completed nine of 15 passes for 87 yards.
Cambridge 29, Waterloo 8
In Division 5, junior running back Trey Colts picked up most of the yardage and senior quarterback Ezra Stein scooped up most of the points as the host Blue Jays (5-2) beat the Pirates (4-4) for the second time in three weeks.
Stein scored the only touchdowns of the first three quarters, on a 6-yard run in the first quarter and a pair of 2-yard runs in the third quarter, to give Cambridge a 21-0 lead.
Waterloo’s Eugene Wolff scored from 14 yards out early in the fourth quarter, on his way to a 160-yard rushing performance. But Colts — who totaled 144 yards rushing on 19 carries — iced the victory with a 2-yard scoring run.
Aside from Wolff’s rushing, Waterloo managed only 27 additional yards and was held to 11 first downs with a pair of turnovers. Stein threw for only eight yards with one interception.
Girls swimming
WIAA Division 1 state meet
At Waukesha South, Brookfield East’s star-studded lineup outshined Hartland Arrowhead’s deep crew atop the team scoring, giving the Spartans a repeat Division 1 state team title and Arrowhead a repeat runner-up finish. East won eight of the 11 swimming events, including all three relays, which score double points. The Spartans got 220 of their 340 points from first places.
It started for East when freshman Maggie Wanezek, sophomore Lucy Thomas, senior Reilly Tiltmann and junior Abby Wanezek set a state-meet record in the 200-yard medley relay (1:38.36) and didn’t end until both Wanezeks joined Reilly Tiltmann and sophomore Reese Tiltmann to set a state-meet record in the 400 freestyle relay (3:20.92). Abby Wanezek also set a state-meet record in the 50 freestyle (:22.63).
Thomas won the 100 breaststroke (1:00.87) and joined freshman Audrey Olen, junior Callie Gregg and Reese Tiltmann to win the 200 freestyle relay (1:34.46).
Reilly Tiltmann won the 100 backstroke (:52.14) and 200 freestyle (1:47.60), and Abby Wanezek also won the 100 freestyle (:49.48).
Arrowhead sophomore Campbell Stoll won the 200 individual medley (2:00.60) and 100 butterfly (:53.99). Waukesha South/Mukwonago senior Abby Carlson won the 500 freestyle (4:53.61) and Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels’ Kathryn Kleczka won diving (423.95 points).
Beaver Dam’s Morgan McGauley took ninth in the 100 freestyle (:52.74).
