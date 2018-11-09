Make it six consecutive trips to Madison for the Kimberly Papermakers. And this year's visit came with a side order of revenge.
Quarterback Cody Staerkel faked a draw and found tight end Mitch Bartol wide open in the end zone for a two-point conversion in overtime Friday night, giving Kimberly a 22-21 victory over top-ranked Fond du Lac in a WIAA Division 1 state semifinal in Oshkosh.
The victory avenged a last-minute, season-opening loss to Fond du Lac (12-1), which ended a 70-game winning streak for the five-time state champion Papermakers (12-1).
Fond du Lac's Eben Sauer scored on a 2-yard run to open overtime, and the kick made it 21-14.
Kimberly, which won the Division 2 title in 2013 and followed it with four consecutive Division 1 crowns, will meet Muskego (13-0) at 4 p.m. Friday in the Division 1 final at Camp Randall Stadium. The Warriors beat Milwaukee Marquette on Friday, 24-21.
Racine Lutheran 55, Lancaster 28
Tyler Tenner returned the opening kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown and went on to score three more on the ground in his third straight 300-yard game, as the Crusaders (10-2) beat the Flying Arrows (9-3) in Elkhorn.
Lutheran running back Jaylen Houston overcame a twisted ankle injury from last week’s opening defensive series against Cambridge to score two touchdowns.
Dawson Bowen ran for 68 yards and two touchdowns and Hayden Knapp and Corey Hahn ran for scores to lead Lancaster’s 251-yard rushing attack.
Black Hawk 24, Bangor 6
In a rematch of last year’s Division 7 state championship game, the Warriors (12-0) drove 67 yards to score to open the third quarter, and then used an interception and 78-yard touchdown run by Kyle Lovelace to avenge last year's loss to the Cardinals (11-2) in Middleton.
Black Hawk led 8-6 at the half and opened the third quarter with a 67-yard touchdown drive and conversion to push the advantage to 16-6.
The Cardinals answered by moving the ball to Black Hawk’s 14-yard line, but Lovelace intercepted a Trevor Jones pass in the end zone to end the drive at the end of the third quarter. Two plays later, Lovelace broke free for a 78-yard score.
Boys volleyball
Waukesha Catholic Memorial 3,
Milwaukee Marquette 2
After dropping the second and third sets, the Crusaders (18-7) battled back to earn a 25-19, 17-25, 23-25, 25-22, 15-8 upset against the defending champion Hilltoppers (28-9) in a quarterfinal match in the WIAA state tournament at Wisconsin Lutheran College.
Catholic Memorial senior Evan Solomon tallied 18 kills and senior Ben Serb added 16 kills. Marquette senior setter Charlie Brockman finished with 44 assists, 10 digs and 2.5 blocks.
Germantown 3, Franklin 0
Senior Carter Schmidt had 13 kills and four digs to lead the No. 1-seeded Warhawks (43-3) to a 25-12, 25-9, 25-18 sweep over the Sabers (19-15). Germantown junior setter Hans Stelpflug added 31 assists. Franklin senior setter Jason Misslich recorded 14 assists.
Kimberly 3, Brookfield East 0
Led by junior outside hitter Landon Krause’s 17 kills, six digs, four aces and 2.5 blocks, the No. 2-seeded Papermakers (34-2) cruised to a 25-17, 25-18, 25-16 victory over the Spartans (18-13).