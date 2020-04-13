WIAA recognizes DeForest's Adam Szepieniec as state's Spirit of Sport Award winner

He earned second-team all-conference honors in the Badger North last fall.

He also is a three-time letterwinner in track and field. He was preparing for his senior season when the spring seasons were postponed due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic. He competed in the long jump, 100- and 200-meter dashes, and the 400- and 800-meter relay teams in 2019.

He also did well academically and was active in other school and community activities. Szepieniec plays the guitar for the school’s showband choir, and he donates his time reading in elementary schools and visiting children in local hospitals. He has a 3.6 grade point average and plans to attend UW-Milwaukee to pursue a degree in engineering.

As the state’s nominee, Szepieniec will receive an award sponsored by the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin. He would have been recognized at the 2020 WIAA annual meeting this month except the coronavirus pandemic required the meeting to be canceled. He will be recognized later this week during a recorded virtual presentation that will be posted on the WIAA website.

His nomination was advanced to the NFHS Spirit of Sport Committee for sectional and national recognition.