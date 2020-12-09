WIAA realignment task force advances Sun Prairie schools' conference football request to next meeting

The WIAA conference realignment task force reviewed 17 football-only requests in its first meeting of the 2022-2023 realignment review process and a request from Sun Prairie East and Sun Prairie West was advanced for further inspection.

In 11-player football, the requests that were modified and advanced for further review and reaction from member schools impacted by the specific request included a combination of those requests submitted by Horicon/Hustisford and Pardeeville, River Falls and West Salem, and Sun Prairie East and Sun Prairie West, according to a release from the WIAA on Wednesday.

The task force’s meeting was Tuesday.

Sun Prairie currently has one high school but Sun Prairie West is scheduled to open in 2022-23.

Sun Prairie East and West will be members of the Big Eight Conference, giving that conference 11 schools. However, the Sun Prairie schools have requested that they be placed in the Badger Large Conference for football only.

This request would lead to Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker moving from the Badger Large back to the Big Eight for the eight-team football league. The Janesville schools have indicated opposition to the plan.