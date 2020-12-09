WIAA realignment task force advances Sun Prairie schools' conference football request to next meeting

The WIAA conference realignment task force reviewed 17 football-only requests in its first meeting of the 2022-2023 realignment review process and a request from Sun Prairie East and Sun Prairie West was advanced for further inspection.
In 11-player football, the requests that were modified and advanced for further review and reaction from member schools impacted by the specific request included a combination of those requests submitted by Horicon/Hustisford and Pardeeville, River Falls and West Salem, and Sun Prairie East and Sun Prairie West, according to a release from the WIAA on Wednesday.
The task force’s meeting was Tuesday.
Sun Prairie currently has one high school but Sun Prairie West is scheduled to open in 2022-23.
Sun Prairie East and West will be members of the Big Eight Conference, giving that conference 11 schools. However, the Sun Prairie schools have requested that they be placed in the Badger Large Conference for football only.
This request would lead to Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker moving from the Badger Large back to the Big Eight for the eight-team football league. The Janesville schools have indicated opposition to the plan.
Beloit Memorial would move to the Southern Lakes Conference under the request. Delavan-Darien would go from the Southern Lakes to the Rock Valley Conference.
The combination of requests -- including movement by River Falls and West Salem to other conferences -- would lead to Baraboo and Reedsburg entering the Mississippi Valley Conference and DeForest being in the Badger Small Conference.
Madison Edgewood would move from the Rock Valley to Capitol Conference, which also would include New Glarus/Monticello.
Watertown Luther Prep winds up in the Midwest Classic Conference, Pardeeville moves into the Trailways Conference and Horicon/Hustisford into the Eastern Suburban Conference.
Task force co-chairman Jeremy Schlitz, who’s Madison Memorial’s athletic director, said Wednesday night that the task force tried to take the various requests and connect the schools with conferences, with eight-team conferences seen as the optimal solution.
The task force sought to find modifications that would result in creating football conferences that won’t have to be reconfigured two years after this realignment for 2022-23.
The task force modified each of the plans that were advanced to the task force’s Jan. 6, 2021 meeting by applying the information provided in the proposals submitted by the member schools requesting realignment, according to the release.
Schools that are affected or have an opinion about realignment requests can contact the task force, leading into that January meeting.
“We want to hear from all the schools,” said Schlitz, who has liked the way the process has worked so far in permitting schools the opportunity to give input.
If a school opposes a plan, Schlitz said the school could provide another solution or provide details why the current solution isn’t appropriate.
Ten plans involving 13 schools requesting relief from their current conference affiliation in 11-player football included Ashland, Hayward, Horicon/Hustisford, Marinette, Oshkosh North, Oshkosh West, Pardeeville, River Falls, Sun Prairie East, Sun Prairie West, West Allis Central, West Allis Hale and West Salem.
The four schools and plans requesting relief from their 11-player conference affiliation to move to an eight-player football league in 2022-23 included De Soto, Goodman/Pembine, Lake Holcombe and Niagara.
The modified eight-player plan being advanced affects the entire state and several 11-player conferences and forms 11 conferences for eight-player football.
If the plans for 11-player and eight-player football advance from the January meeting, the WIAA Board of Control then will review and make a final determination on each of the proposals at its March 5, 2021 meeting.
The task force voted not to advance the requests of plans submitted by Ashland, Hayward, Marinette, Oshkosh North and Oshkosh West, and West Allis Central and West Allis Hale.
Schools that submitted requests that were not advanced may appeal the decision at the Jan. 6 meeting. Appeals, if successful, will be re-evaluated by the task force.
If the revised solutions are approved on appeal, they will be submitted to the Board of Control for consideration. If the appeal is not approved by the task force schools can make a final appeal to the Board of Control at its meeting on Jan. 27, 2021.
Rationale for advancing or denying requests included providing all members with a conference affiliation, maintaining a reasonable number of teams within geographic and enrollment considerations, participation numbers and levels of programming, and flexibility with potential shifts caused by the forming of co-ops and programs transitioning from 11-player to 8-player status, according to the release.
