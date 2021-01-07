WIAA realignment task force advances Sun Prairie 2022 football proposal for Board of Control approval

The Sun Prairie proposal that would place Sun Prairie East and the new Sun Prairie West in the Badger Large Conference in football starting in 2022 was advanced to the WIAA Board of Control for final approval at its March 5 meeting.

Among the changes, the realignment would put Sun Prairie East and West in the Badger Large, Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker in the Big Eight Conference, Beloit Memorial in the Southern Lakes, DeForest in the Badger Small Conference, Reedsburg and Baraboo in the Mississippi Valley Conference and Madison Edgewood and New Glarus/Monticello in the Capitol Conference.

The WIAA realignment task force committee reviewed plans Wednesday that had been advanced for further consideration and heard appeals of realignment requests that were denied at its meeting last month, according to a release from the WIAA on Thursday.

Those plans are for football-only realignment and would begin in 2022. The plans for area schools remained what was spelled out and reported last month.