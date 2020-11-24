WIAA prep football poll: Lake Mills, Lakeside Lutheran tie for fourth in final AP state rankings

The Baraboo football team dropped two places to No. 10 among Wisconsin large schools in the season’s final Associated Press state rankings.

The Thunderbirds finished 7-2, losing a 50-26 decision to Onalaska in last week’s second and final round of the WIAA Division 2 playoffs.

Muskego (9-0) was a unanimous No. 1 pick.

In Division 2, Lake Mills (7-2) and Lakeside Lutheran (6-1) finished in a tie for fourth place. The L-Cats avenged a regular-season overtime loss to the Warriors by taking a 21-19 playoff victory last week.

Lakeside dropped from the No. 2 ranking and Lake Mills moved up two spots from No. 6.

Marshall was ranked 12th among medium-sized schools. Appleton Xavier (8-1) was a unanimous No. 1.

In the small-schools rankings, Mineral Point (6-1), which ended its season a week early due to COVID-19, slipped one place to No. 5. Highland (8-0) finished at No. 12.

Oshkosh Lourdes (9-0), of the Trailways Conference, finished second among small schools, behind unanimous No. 1 Edgar (9-0).

PREP FOOTBALL

ASSOCIATED PRESS