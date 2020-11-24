WIAA prep football poll: Lake Mills, Lakeside Lutheran tie for fourth in final AP state rankings

The Baraboo football team dropped two places to No. 10 among Wisconsin large schools in the season’s final Associated Press state rankings.
The Thunderbirds finished 7-2, losing a 50-26 decision to Onalaska in last week’s second and final round of the WIAA Division 2 playoffs.
Muskego (9-0) was a unanimous No. 1 pick.
In Division 2, Lake Mills (7-2) and Lakeside Lutheran (6-1) finished in a tie for fourth place. The L-Cats avenged a regular-season overtime loss to the Warriors by taking a 21-19 playoff victory last week.
Lakeside dropped from the No. 2 ranking and Lake Mills moved up two spots from No. 6.
Marshall was ranked 12th among medium-sized schools. Appleton Xavier (8-1) was a unanimous No. 1.
In the small-schools rankings, Mineral Point (6-1), which ended its season a week early due to COVID-19, slipped one place to No. 5. Highland (8-0) finished at No. 12.
Oshkosh Lourdes (9-0), of the Trailways Conference, finished second among small schools, behind unanimous No. 1 Edgar (9-0).
PREP FOOTBALL
ASSOCIATED PRESS
FINAL 2020 STATE RANKINGS
The season’s final Associated Press high school football rankings, including includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size, based on enrollment.
LARGE SCHOOLS
(Enrollment 901 and larger)
Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW
1, Muskego (9)*9-0*90*1
2 (tie), Whitefish Bay*7-0*72*4
2 (tie), Franklin*5-1*72*3
4, Menomonee Falls*8-1*61*2
5, Mukwonago*7-2*55*T5
6, Kaukauna*6-1*52*T5
7, Waukesha West*6-2*349
8, Union Grove*4-1*197
9, Hartland Arrowhead*6-3*13*NR
10, Baraboo*7-2*9*8
Others receiving votes: Menomonie 3; Onalaska 3; Wauwatosa West 2; Kenosha Bradford 2; Hartford 2; Germantown 2; Wilmot 1.
MEDIUM SCHOOLS
(Enrollment 301 to900)
Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW
1, Appleton Xavier (9)*8-1*90*1
2, Lake Country Lutheran*8-2*74*4
3, Amherst*9-1*69*5
4 (tie), Lake Mills*7-2*62*6
4 (tie), Lakeside Lutheran*6-1*62*2
6, Freedom*7-2*42*9
7, Waukesha Catholic Memorial*6-3*37*3
8, Greendale Martin Luther*6-2*27*8
9 (tie), Wrightstown*6-2*9*7
9 (tie), Grafton*5-2*9*10
9 (tie), Luxemburg-Casco*7-1 9*NR
Others receiving votes: Ellsworth 3; Marshall 2.
SMALL SCHOOLS
(Enrollment 300 and smaller)
Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW
1, Edgar (9)*9-0*90*1
2, Oshkosh Lourdes*9-0*79*2
3, Eau Claire Regis*5-0*68*3
4, Cumberland*9-0*63*6
5, Mineral Point*6-1*49*4
6, Racine Lutheran*7-1*45*7
7, Colby*5-1*29*8
8, Iola-Scandinavia*8-1*26*5
9, Spring Valley*8-0*21*T10
10, Reedsville*8-2*9*T10
Others receiving votes: Brillion 8; Highland 7; Hurley 1.
