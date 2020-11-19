 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WIAA football wrap: Onalaska's high-powered offense too much for Baraboo
0 comments
WIAA FOOTBALL

WIAA football wrap: Onalaska's high-powered offense too much for Baraboo

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Gabe Fitzwilliams, Quinn Mueller

Baraboo junior Gabe Fitzwilliams and senior Quinn Mueller (6) combine for a tackle on Onalaska's Michael Savarin during Thursday night's playoff game in Baraboo.

 SEAN DAVIS/Capital Newspapers

The Onalaska football team did something on Thursday night that no other opponent had been able to do to Baraboo all season:

The Hilltoppers wore out the Thunderbirds.

Onalaska pulled away from a two-point halftime lead to deliver a 50-26 defeat to the host Thunderbirds in a WIAA Division 2 second-round playoff game — only the Hilltoppers’ second Level Two playoff victory in program history.

Eighth-ranked Baraboo (7-2) had allowed just 55 points in its previous eight games combined, but the unranked Hilltoppers (5-2) nearly doubled that.

The first half saw both high-powered offenses separated only by three failed Baraboo extra-point attempts.

It was a different game after halftime, though, as Alberto Romero closed out impressive Onalaska drives with his second and third touchdown runs of the game, from 1 and 5 yards, and reserve Ermias Radde scored from 4 yards out with 3:09 to play.

Baraboo junior quarterback and linebacker Luna Larson, who ran for touchdowns of 48 and 70 yards and threw to Riley Weyh for a 40-yard score in the first half, was much less of a factor after the break.

Owen Nachtigal added a 10-yard scoring run with 2:28 remaining before halftime to cut Onalaska’s lead to two points.

Onalaska’s other first-half points all came off the arm of quarterback Ayden Larson, on throws of 11 and 22 yards to Michael Skemp and 74 yards to Hudson Weber.

River Valley 50, Richland Center 7

After racing to a 22-0 lead at the end of the first quarter, the Blackhawks (7-2) kept the offensive pedal to the metal and dominated the visiting Hornets (4-4) from start to finish.

River Valley’s offense was unstoppable in the air and on the ground, as quarterback and senior leader Will Bailey finished with three touchdown passes and Zach Gloudeman added two running touchdowns.

Roman Jensen ran for a 72-yard score in the first quarter, and Landen Alt both ran for a touchdown and caught a scoring pass.

Richland Center’s lone score came in the fourth quarter, when Bryce Hillers broke a 70-yard touchdown run.

The victory was the Blackhawks’ second over the Hornets this season, following a 33-13 decision on Oct. 16.

WIAA FOOTBALL | THURSDAY'S SCORES, STATISTICS

WIAA PLAYOFFS

FINAL ROUND

Thursday’s area summaries

DIVISION 2

ONALASKA 50, BARABOO 26

Onalaska*14*14*15*7*—*50

Baraboo*6*20*0*0*—*26

B: L. Larson 48 run (run failed), 9:28

On: Skemp 11 pass from A. Larson (Faas kick), 8:17

On: Weber 74 pass from A. Larson (Faas kick), 0:40

B: L. Larson 70 run (run failed), 11:42

On: Romero 18 run (Faas kick), 10:02

B: Weyh 40 pass from L. Larson (kick failed), 9:02

On: Skemp 22 pass from A. Larson (Faas kick), 5:20

B: Nachtigal 10 run (McReynolds pass from L. Larson), 2:28

On: Romero 1 run (Faas kick), 10:15

On: Romero 5 run (A. Larson run), 2:48

On: Radde 4 run (Faas kick), 3:09

DIVISION 3

LAKE MILLS 21,

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 19

Lake Mills*0*14*7*0*—*21

Lakeside Lutheran*0*0*7*12*—*19

LM: Bender 31 pass from Moen (Lund kick), 7:57

LM: Michael Stenbroten 3 pass from Moen (Lund kick), 0:00

LL: Cody 2 run (J. Schmidt kick), 7:43

LM: Retrum 3 pass from Moen (Lund kick), 2:21

LL: Chesterman 7 run (pass failed), 8:10

LL: Vater 18 pass from Chesterman (pass failed), 0:46

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs — LM 18, LL 14.

Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — LM 29-153; LL 29-87.

Passing yards — LM 239; LL 162.

Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.-TDs) — LM 22-34-0-3; LL 14-24-0-1.

Penalties-yards — LM 6-62; LL 3-30.

Fumbles-lost — LM 0-0; LL 0-0.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing — LM: C. Cassady 11-69, Moen 13-60; LL: Chesterman 20-47, Cody 9-40.

Passing — LM: Moen 22-34-0-239; LL: Chesterman 14-23-0-162.

Receiving — LM: Retrum 9-95, Michael Stenbroten 5-65; LL: Vater 7-102.

Records: LL 7-1; LM 7-2.

RIVER VALLEY 50,

RICHLAND CENTER 7

Richland Center*0*0*0*7*—*7

River Valley*22*20*8*0*—*50

RV: Alt 41 pass from Bailey (Bailey run), 10:31

RV: Gloudeman 9 run (run failed), 5:05

RV: Jensen 72 run (Nachreiner pass from Bailey), 2:10

RV: Alt 7 run (pass failed), 6:38

RV: Gloudeman 2 run (Bailey run), 5:16

RV: Alt 27 pass from Bailey (run failed), 0:12

RV: Nachreiner 21 pass from Bailey (Jensen run), 2:37

RC: Hillers 70 run (Hillers kick), 7:05

DIVISION 5

Cambridge (6-2) def. Mineral Point (6-1), forfeit

Thursday’s statewide scores

DIVISION 1

Muskego 31, Menomonee Falls 7

Milwaukee Marquette 35, Oak Creek 24

Germantown 31, Cedarburg 6

Sussex Hamilton 35, Mequon Homestead 13

Hartford 21, Oconomowoc 6

Mukwonago 28, Brookfield Central 7

Hudson 38, Marshfield 26

DIVISION 2

Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran 35, Kewaskum 14

Slinger 28, Pewaukee 0

Rhinelander 27, Mosinee 26

Shawano 46, Seymour 14

Luxemburg-Casco 21, West De Pere 20

Rice Lake def. New Richmond, forfeit

DIVISION 3

Ellsworth 42, Maple Northwestern 14

Freedom 21, Wrightstown 0

Little Chute 21, Winneconne 14

University School of Milwaukee 30, Racine St. Catherine’s 28

Appleton Xavier def. Sheboygan Falls, forfeit

Baldwin-Woodville def. Prescott, forfeit

DIVISION 4

Elk Mound 34, St. Croix Falls 12

Cumberland 46, Stanley-Boyd 17

Stratford 28, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 27

Amherst 48, Brillion 14

Nekoosa 40, Prairie du Chien 28

Kiel 55, Chilton 8

Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 59, Brookfield Academy 20

DIVISION 5

La Crosse Aquinas 42, Lancaster 8

Bonduel 26, Manawa 26

Markesan def. Weyauwega-Fremont, forfeit

Cadott def. Cameron, forfeit

Spring Valley def. Grantsburg, forfeit

DIVISION 6

Highland 19, Potosi/Cassville 13

Edgar 56, Iola-Scandinavia 8

Pepin/Alma 30, Loyal 0

Blair-Taylor 49, Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 0

Oshkosh Lourdes def. Reedsville, forfeit

Randolph def. Cambria-Friesland, forfeit

Boyceville def. Turtle Lake, forfeit

Clear Lake def. Augusta, forfeit

Shiocton def. Crivitz, forfeit

EXHIBITION

Thursday’s region score

Oshkosh Lourdes 40, Randolph 0

WIAA PLAYOFFS

FINAL ROUND

Today’s statewide schedule

(All games 7 p.m.)

DIVISION 1

Brookfield East (4-3) at Waukesha West (6-2)

DIVISION 2

Whitefish Bay (6-0) vs. Waukesha Catholic Memorial (8-0) at Waukesha South

DIVISION 4

New Holstein (6-2) at Watertown Luther Prep (6-2)

DIVISION 5

Kenosha St. Joseph (6-2) vs. Racine Lutheran (7-1) at Westosha Central HS

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics