WIAA football wrap: Onalaska's high-powered offense too much for Baraboo

The Onalaska football team did something on Thursday night that no other opponent had been able to do to Baraboo all season:

The Hilltoppers wore out the Thunderbirds.

Onalaska pulled away from a two-point halftime lead to deliver a 50-26 defeat to the host Thunderbirds in a WIAA Division 2 second-round playoff game — only the Hilltoppers’ second Level Two playoff victory in program history.

Eighth-ranked Baraboo (7-2) had allowed just 55 points in its previous eight games combined, but the unranked Hilltoppers (5-2) nearly doubled that.

The first half saw both high-powered offenses separated only by three failed Baraboo extra-point attempts.

It was a different game after halftime, though, as Alberto Romero closed out impressive Onalaska drives with his second and third touchdown runs of the game, from 1 and 5 yards, and reserve Ermias Radde scored from 4 yards out with 3:09 to play.

Baraboo junior quarterback and linebacker Luna Larson, who ran for touchdowns of 48 and 70 yards and threw to Riley Weyh for a 40-yard score in the first half, was much less of a factor after the break.