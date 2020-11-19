WIAA football wrap: Onalaska's high-powered offense too much for Baraboo

The Onalaska football team did something on Thursday night that no other opponent had been able to do to Baraboo all season:
The Hilltoppers wore out the Thunderbirds.
Onalaska pulled away from a two-point halftime lead to deliver a 50-26 defeat to the host Thunderbirds in a WIAA Division 2 second-round playoff game — only the Hilltoppers’ second Level Two playoff victory in program history.
Eighth-ranked Baraboo (7-2) had allowed just 55 points in its previous eight games combined, but the unranked Hilltoppers (5-2) nearly doubled that.
The first half saw both high-powered offenses separated only by three failed Baraboo extra-point attempts.
It was a different game after halftime, though, as Alberto Romero closed out impressive Onalaska drives with his second and third touchdown runs of the game, from 1 and 5 yards, and reserve Ermias Radde scored from 4 yards out with 3:09 to play.
Baraboo junior quarterback and linebacker Luna Larson, who ran for touchdowns of 48 and 70 yards and threw to Riley Weyh for a 40-yard score in the first half, was much less of a factor after the break.
Owen Nachtigal added a 10-yard scoring run with 2:28 remaining before halftime to cut Onalaska’s lead to two points.
Onalaska’s other first-half points all came off the arm of quarterback Ayden Larson, on throws of 11 and 22 yards to Michael Skemp and 74 yards to Hudson Weber.
River Valley 50, Richland Center 7
After racing to a 22-0 lead at the end of the first quarter, the Blackhawks (7-2) kept the offensive pedal to the metal and dominated the visiting Hornets (4-4) from start to finish.
River Valley’s offense was unstoppable in the air and on the ground, as quarterback and senior leader Will Bailey finished with three touchdown passes and Zach Gloudeman added two running touchdowns.
Roman Jensen ran for a 72-yard score in the first quarter, and Landen Alt both ran for a touchdown and caught a scoring pass.
Richland Center’s lone score came in the fourth quarter, when Bryce Hillers broke a 70-yard touchdown run.
The victory was the Blackhawks’ second over the Hornets this season, following a 33-13 decision on Oct. 16.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!