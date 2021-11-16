WIAA football state championship games: 3 things to know

The 45th WIAA football championship games are scheduled Thursday and Friday at the University of Wisconsin’s Camp Randall Stadium.
The WIAA uses GoFan Ticketing for all digital and cashless tickets. Admission for a single game is $11 plus online fees for adults and students.
An all-day pass for Thursday is $30 plus online fees, and $25 for an all-day pass for Friday’s games. All tickets must be redeemed on a mobile device. To purchase tickets, visit the WIAA website at: https://www.wiaawi.org/Tickets.
According to a WIAA release, UW COVID-19 policies will be in place. All ticketed fans will be required to wear masks when in an indoor area of Camp Randall Stadium, regardless of vaccination status, unless actively eating or drinking. Masks won’t be required in outdoor public spaces. Fully vaccinated individuals should consider wearing a mask in areas of high likelihood of transmission. In addition, masks are strongly encouraged for individuals not fully vaccinated.
Here are three things to know.
The seven-division schedule
Thursday's schedule: Division 7 — Coleman (13-0) vs. Reedsville (12-1), 10 a.m.; Division 6 — Colby (12-1) vs. Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs (11-2), 1 p.m.; Division 5 — La Crosse Aquinas (13-0) vs. Mayville (11-2), 4 p.m.; Division 4 — Ellsworth (12-0) vs. Waukesha Catholic Memorial (13-0), 7 p.m.
Friday's schedule: Division 3 — Rice Lake (11-2) vs. Pewaukee (11-2), 10 a.m.; Division 2 — Waunakee (13-0) vs. Mequon Homestead (11-2), 1 p.m.; Division 1 — Franklin (13-0) vs. Sun Prairie (13-0), 4 p.m.
The games will be televised live on Bally Sports Wisconsin.
The championship games return after there were no title games in 2020-21 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The champions in 2019 were Muskego (Division 1), Brookfield East (Division 2), DeForest (Division 3), Catholic Memorial (Division 4), Hartland Lake Country Lutheran (Division 5), St. Mary’s Springs (Division 6) and Black Hawk/Warren (Illinois) in Division 7.
St. Mary’s Springs has won three consecutive titles and has the most championships with nine. Among other teams competing this week, Waunakee and Homestead have each won six titles. St. Mary’s Springs will make its 13th state title game appearance, tying Hartland Arrowhead and Edgar for most title game appearances. Waunakee has 11.
Sun Prairie, Waunakee represent area
Big Eight Conference champion Sun Prairie will make its fourth championship game appearance, with a title in 1995 and runner-up finishes in 2012 and 2017. The Cardinals advanced with a 38-21 victory over Mukwonago in a Division 1 semifinal.
Quarterback Jerry Kaminski threw for 235 yards and one touchdown, running back Cortez LeGrant rushed for 190 yards and four touchdowns and Iowa commit Addison Ostrenga caught eight passes, including a key fourth-quarter touchdown, and also had a forced fumble and recovery.
Southeast Conference champion Franklin will make its fourth state championship game appearance, with a Division 2 title to its credit in 2006. Franklin advanced with a come-from-behind 26-19 semifinal victory over Appleton North. University of Wisconsin commit Myles Burkett was 26-for-39 for 356 yards and two touchdowns.
In Division 2, Badger Large Conference champion Waunakee is in the title game for the third time in the past four championships and 11th time overall.
The Warriors have six championships, the most recent a Division 2 title in 2017. They were second in 2019, falling 31-30 to Brookfield East.
Waunakee advanced with a 27-20 semifinal victory over Hartford. Warriors quarterback Quentin Keene threw for 242 yards and three touchdowns, receiver Peter James caught two touchdown passes and tight end Andrew Keller, an Iowa State commit, caught six passes for 93 yards.
Homestead will be in its eighth championship game and first since 2018 when the Highlanders won the Division 2 title. It was Homestead’s sixth overall title, including three in Division 2. Homestead, which tied for second in the North Shore Conference, topped Wales Kettle Moraine 29-10 in the semifinals. Joseph Ollman rushed for 135 yards and three touchdowns.
Around the state
In Division 5, Mayville, making its fifth finals trip and most recent since 2006, won the Division 4 title in 1994.
Mayville, the tri-champion with Campbellsport and St. Mary’s Springs in the Wisconsin Flyway Conference, defeated Belleville 42-25 in the semifinal. Blake Schraufnagel rushed for 270 yards and all six touchdowns. Mayville coach Scott Hilber said a Week 3 victory over St. Mary’s Springs was the turning point in the season.
La Crosse Aquinas won the Division 5 title in 2007 in its other title game appearance. Quarterback Jackson Flottmeyer, a right-handed passer and left-footed kicker, has thrown for 32 touchdowns, with three interceptions.
“It’s like riding Secretariat,” Aquinas coach Tom Lee said about Flottmeyer. “Just hold onto the saddle.”
Lee called running back and linebacker Calvin Hargrove the team’s best player. “If I’d put a blindfold on him, he’d find the football (playing defense),” Lee said.
Pewaukee will make its first state title game appearance after defeating Monroe 28-14 in a Division 3 semifinal, while Rice Lake is back for the seventh time and most recent since winning the Division 3 championship in 2017.
In Division 4, Parkland Conference champion Catholic Memorial defeated Columbus 42-19 in a semifinal and advanced to the final for the eighth time. The Crusaders have won five titles. Middle Border Conference champion Ellsworth makes its second state finals trip, winning the Division 3 title in 1990.
In Division 6, coach Bob Hyland, in his 51st season, and St. Mary’s Springs seek a fourth consecutive title (winning Division 6 in 2019, Division 5 in 2018 and Division 6 in 2017). St. Mary's Springs is led by heavily recruited lineman Billy Schrauth, whom Hyland said has been hobbled by a foot injury recently but is expected to play. Marawood Conference champion Colby is in the title game for the sixth time, and the first time since claiming the Division 5 championship in 2015 (and third title).
In Division 7, Coleman and Reedsville each make their first appearance in the title game.
(This report includes information from the State Journal, WIAA, teams, other reports and WisSports.net).
— Jon Masson
Big Eight football preview: Sun Prairie's Isaac Hamm among 10 players you need to know this season
Kamarion James-Ragland, sr., QB, Madison La Follette
Coach Scott Swanson and the Lancers will look to reload their diversified pro shotgun offense after quarterback Ben Probst led the passing game in 2019 (La Follette didn’t play either season in 2020-21). James-Ragland is a top candidate to take over, and will have strong weapons at receiver and running back at his disposal.
Cole Hendrickson, sr., TE/DE, Madison Memorial
Hendrickson, scheduled to be a captain this season, is expected to be a leader on and off the field for the Spartans, who didn’t play either season in 2020-21. He’s ranked among the senior defensive linemen to watch by WisSports.net.
Elijah Gray, sr., RB, Middleton
The 5-11, 175-pound Gray gained 468 yards rushing and scored four touchdowns during the spring season, despite battling injuries. He was rated as the No. 9 senior running back in the state by WisSports.net.
Jack Alexander, sr., OT/Guard, Middleton
The 6-4, 290-pound Alexander is a leader on the Cardinals’ offensive line, which returns four starters. Alexander, receiving college interest, was ranked as the No. 14 senior offensive lineman in the state by WisSports.net.
Mason Armstrong, jr., LB, Verona
The 6-foot, 200-pound Armstrong figures to be a main cog in the Wildcats’ defense this season after totaling 47 tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack during the spring campaign. He was listed among the semifinalists for top defensive player in the spring, according to WisSports.net.
Mason Fink, sr., QB, Verona
Coach Dave Richardson plans to call on the 5-11, 175-pound Fink to again direct Verona’s attack after Fink threw for six touchdowns in the spring season and leads a skill position group that Richardson believes offers numerous run/pass combinations. Fink is among the senior quarterbacks to watch by WisSports.net. His brother, Max Fink, previously was a quarterback for Verona.
Isaac Hamm, sr., DE/TE, Sun Prairie
The 6-6, 250-pound Hamm was a first-team selection as a defensive lineman on the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-State team and a unanimous first-team choice on The Associated Press All-State team for the alternate fall season in the spring team. Hamm has multiple college offers, with an announced final four of the University of Wisconsin, Penn State, Ohio State and Notre Dame. Hamm had five sacks, nine tackles for loss and five forced fumbles in the spring. He is the top-rated senior defensive player in the state by Rivals.com and was ranked the top senior edge defender and top overall defensive player in the state entering this fall by WisSports.net (and No. 4-ranked senior overall).
Addison Ostrenga, sr., OLB/TE, Sun Prairie
The 6-5, 225-pound Ostrenga, an outside linebacker, was ranked as the No. 2 senior edge defender in the state by WisSports.net (a No. 12 senior overall), giving Sun Prairie a formidable duo alongside Hamm. Ostrenga, who also plays tight end, originally committed to Iowa for baseball but since has committed to the Hawkeyes for football. He was a WFCA honorable mention All-State pick.
Evan Malcore, sr., OT, Sun Prairie
The 6-7, 275-pound Malcore, who plays left offensive tackle, has committed to Northern Illinois. He was selected for the WFCA All-State first team and was an honorable mention choice on the AP All-State team for the spring. He was ranked as the No. 9 senior offensive lineman in the state and No. 20 overall senior by WisSports.net.
Michael McMillan, sr., DB/WR, Sun Prairie
McMillan can play multiple positions, including defensive back and receiver. He is a strong player on the back end of Sun Prairie defensive coordinator Tim Bass’ aggressive defense. McMillan was rated as the No. 9 senior defensive back in the state (WisSports.net).