WIAA football realignment: Voters turn down all 7 proposals to alter current 2022 realignment plans

The WIAA realignment task force committee on Tuesday voted down each of seven 11-player, football-only plans that had been returned to the committee at the March 5 Board of Control of meeting.

The task force reviewed all written materials received from schools that were impacted and also used the following rationale: Provide a conference for all member schools – group by enrollment and group by geography; and “prioritize eight-team and paired seven-team conferences, where reasonably able within geography and enrollment, to accommodate the need for seven-game conference results for WIAA playoff-qualifying criteria,” according to information sent to school administrators after the meeting Tuesday.

The realignment task force voted against all seven of the plans, including solutions from Portage, Reedsburg, Rice Lake (two plans) and River Ridge (three plans), according to the information released to schools.

The Portage plan had the most support, with five in favor and 10 opposed. The others had none in favor when a vote was taken.

The Board of Control will take action to approve or deny the 11-player proposed solution, which would be implemented in fall, 2022.